The 2024 Mustang’s New Looks: Modern Interpretation of a Classic American Muscle Car

1960s Mustang inspiration

Retaining the Mustang’s heritage-inspired looks was paramount for an iconic vehicle that turns 60 years old in 2024 and wearing the crown as the world’s best-selling sports car. Ford inevitably pissed off a large contingent of hardcore Mustang fans with the Mustang Mach-E SUV (no shocker, and as expected). While the new pony is technically a redesigned model, the styling updates were executed thoughtfully and intentionally.

2024 Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible with 6-speed manual & Electronic Drift Brake. Photo: Amee Reehal

It’s all Mustang, all day, with sculpted yet sleek lines, a low-slung horizontal brow across the front, and a 1960s-inspired upper grille design paying homage to the original. Plus, expanding the offering with a greater selection of factory-backed design options, aiming to appeal to a diverse customer base globally.

2024 Mustang GT Fastback with Performance Pack. Photo: Amee Reehal

At the back, the traditional shorthand rear overhang and widened rear haunches inspired by the 1967 Mustang Fastback keep the classic pony look alive (here are some gorgeous ’67 Fastbacks at Hemmings.com). Plus, there are other new features in the mix, like the redesigned diffuser for improved aerodynamics and a roofline designed to make it easy for drivers to exit/enter without taking their helmets off at the track.

2024 Mustang GT Fastback with Performance Pack. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Tri-Bar LED headlamps from previous models enhance what is arguably the best muscle car ever produced. Yeah, we said it. Coupled with new stripe colours and designs, two new exterior colours — Vapor Blue and Yellow Splash — join the nine other shades available for 2024.

Distinct front grills for Mustang GT and EcoBoost

Grill openings on GT seen here serve a purpose. Photo: Amee Reehal Grill openings on EcoBoost are purely aesthetic. Photo: Amee Reehal

Angular, chiseled looks aside, both models receive a different frontend treatment, and for good reason. The GT is a bit more aggressive-looking with larger grille openings to suck in more air; the EcoBoost’s vents are purely aesthetic. Adding new hood vents and a redesigned front splitter exclusive to the GT looks sharp and improves aerodynamics.

Up next, here’s a look at the new 2024 Mustang interior.

2024 Mustang GT Fastback (red) and Mustang EcoBoost Convertible. Photo: Amee Reehal

Standard dual screens aren't seamless. Photo: Amee Reehal













2024 Mustang GT with 6-speed manual & Electronic Drift Brake. Photo: Amee Reehal









Dual touchscreens inside Mustang GT Fastback Premium. Photo: Amee Reehal































Redesigned flat bottom steering wheel inside the 2024 Mustang EcoBoost. Photo: Amee Reehal





2024 Mustang GT with 6-speed manual & Electronic Drift Brake. Photo: Amee Reehal



















2024 Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible with 6-speed manual & Electronic Drift Brake. Photo: Amee Reehal

Giving the Mustang EcoBoost's drift brake a go. Photo: Amee Reehal



















2024 Mustang Exterior Dimensions