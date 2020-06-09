Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow
2021 subaru crosstrek sport
Subaru Subaru Crosstrek

Revised Crosstrek hits the market with a Sport trim, bigger engine & worthy style updates

Subaru's rugged little off-road champ keeps getting better

News Editor

Subaru’s popular compact SUV gets a significant update for 2021, while adding a new Sport trim to the lineup. The 2021 Crosstrek hits dealerships late Summer 2020; pricing not yet confirmed. The rugged little all-wheel drive utility entered its second-generation back in 2018, so 2021 is more a mid-cycle refresh. But these new updates are worthy, keeping the top-selling Crosstrek on shoppers’ radars. The 2.5L 182-hp engine first debuting in the larger 2019 Forester (our review here) is now standard with the 2021 Crosstrek Sport and Limited trims; the Base and Premium trims keep the 2.0L 152-hp powerplant. The Sport trim is completely new as well for 2021, receiving a dual-function X-MODE (the only Crosstrek trim to offer this), distinct exterior and interior accents, exclusive StarTex upholstery, different wheel arch moldings, and Sport-type 17-inch alloy wheels with dark gray finish. On the safety front, all CVT-equipped Crosstreks with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology now also get Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering. Across the board, Subaru ramped up the styling to an already good-looking, adventure-ready little hauler, adding a redesigned front bumper with new-design fog light insert covers (Base trim) or fog light covers (all other trims), plus new-design front grille, with details specific to each trim. The Crosstrek has been going strong since arriving in 2012; when it goes on sale Summer 2020, it’s safe to guess this trend won’t stop as shoppers continue clamouring to compact utilities – especially ones like this that offer standard all-wheel drive. Check out our past Crosstrek reviews here.

Pin2
Share1
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Email
Pocket
3 Shares
CATEGORIES:
FeaturedSubaruSubaru CrosstrekAuto NewsSubaru News

UP NEXT

Motorcycles

Best Cruiser Motorcycles for Beginners: Our 5 Top Picks

Greg Williams -
The cruiser market offers a number of choices with builders turning out new renditions of the staple motorcycles. For beginners, here are 5 best options.
Read more
Subaru Ascent

Closer Look at the Subaru Ascent’s Towing Capacity

Chris Chase -
Finally, Subaru SUV shoppers requiring proper towing capacity don't need to rely on the Outback. The 3-row Ascent has more pulling power but top trims only.
Read more
Kia

Kia’s SUV & crossover lineup: all 5 models from compact to full-size

Travis Persaud -
If you're in the market for a Kia SUV or crossover, here are all 5 models you need to know about. Including Soul, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento & Telluride.
Read more
Auto News

Karma enhances the Revero GT’s looks & performance with a pair worthy packages

Amee Reehal -
Bridging the gap with the Karma GTS, the 2020 Revero GT now offers the Sport and Performance Packages to increase performance & enhance the GT's styling.
Read more
BMW 4 Series

BMW finally shows 4 Series Coupe some love with sculpted looks & improved performance

Chris Chase -
The often neglected BMW 4 Series Coupe gets some love with a redesigned 2021 model sporting better performance specs, bolder looks, and weight reduction.
Read more
Hyundai Santa Fe

Inside the redesigned Hyundai Santa Fe: 5 major cabin changes

News Editor -
The new Hyundai Santa Fe gets major redesign updates for 2021 - both inside & out. The SUV's interior now finds more space, features, and upscale feel.
Read more
Culture

UK-based designer’s Cybertruck redesign Tesla should be looking at

News Editor -
UK-based designer Khyzyl Saleem puts his own trophy truck-esque spin on Tesla's all-electric, battery-powered pickup. This Cybertruck redesign is on point.
Read more
Man Cave Ideas

Lego Technic drops first-ever Lamborghini car set with ultra-rare 3,696-piece Sián FKP 37

Gear Editor -
Limited to only 38 models, the 3,696-piece Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 is the Danish brick-builder's first-ever Lego Technic Lambo car set - also the priciest.
Read more
Acura

Acura reveals the redesigned 2021 TLX and V6-powered Type S: Here’s a closer look

Chris Chase -
Acura is entering serious sport sedan territory with its redesigned 2021 TLX sedan, including the 3.0L V6 TLX Type S. Here's a look at specs & key features.
Read more
SUV and Crossover Reviews

Best Used Small SUV & Compact Crossovers: 8 Models to Consider

Chris Chase -
Buying a used small SUV or compact crossover is challenging with so many choices. Here are the best models to consider based on value, design & reliability.
Read more
Overland

Austrian bike builder revives this old school Lada into a modern day overlander

News Editor -
Austrian bike builder Vagabund Moto switches gears from building custom motorcycles to reviving this sweet Lada Niva 4x4 - to haul their bikes, of course.
Read more
Triumph Motorcycles

Blacked-out Bond Edition Triumph for the hardcore 007 fans

News Editor -
Limited to 250 units, the 2020 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition is the first ever official motorcycle linked to the Bond Franchise - and it's a good one.
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
2018 subaru crosstrek review

All-New 2018 Subaru Crosstrek: 13 New Things You Need To Know

Brandon Semenuk

Rally Car Driver and Pro Mountain Bike Freerider Brandon Semenuk X...

2020 subaru crosstrek hybrid

2020 Crosstrek Hybrid gets $150 price bump when it arrives late...