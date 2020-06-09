Subaru’s popular compact SUV gets a significant update for 2021, while adding a new Sport trim to the lineup. The 2021 Crosstrek hits dealerships late Summer 2020; pricing not yet confirmed. The rugged little all-wheel drive utility entered its second-generation back in 2018, so 2021 is more a mid-cycle refresh. But these new updates are worthy, keeping the top-selling Crosstrek on shoppers’ radars. The 2.5L 182-hp engine first debuting in the larger 2019 Forester (our review here) is now standard with the 2021 Crosstrek Sport and Limited trims; the Base and Premium trims keep the 2.0L 152-hp powerplant. The Sport trim is completely new as well for 2021, receiving a dual-function X-MODE (the only Crosstrek trim to offer this), distinct exterior and interior accents, exclusive StarTex upholstery, different wheel arch moldings, and Sport-type 17-inch alloy wheels with dark gray finish. On the safety front, all CVT-equipped Crosstreks with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology now also get Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering. Across the board, Subaru ramped up the styling to an already good-looking, adventure-ready little hauler, adding a redesigned front bumper with new-design fog light insert covers (Base trim) or fog light covers (all other trims), plus new-design front grille, with details specific to each trim. The Crosstrek has been going strong since arriving in 2012; when it goes on sale Summer 2020, it’s safe to guess this trend won’t stop as shoppers continue clamouring to compact utilities – especially ones like this that offer standard all-wheel drive. Check out our past Crosstrek reviews here.
Revised Crosstrek hits the market with a Sport trim, bigger engine & worthy style updates
