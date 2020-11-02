Subaru Subaru Impreza

Subaru Canada keeps 2021 Impreza pricing unchanged, adds more features

Starts at C$19,995 and Touring trim with CVT gains EyeSight as standard.

News Editor

2021 subaru impreza 4-door sedan
The Impreza is Canada’s most affordable all-wheel drive passenger sedan, and Subaru intends to keep it that way for 2021 with a $19,995 entry-level price point for 2021. The 5-door model will start at $20,995. But in the process, the Japanese automaker is offering more standard features to sweeten the pot, particularly the mid-range Touring trim.

Here’s what Canadian can expect to pay for the 2021 Impreza lineup which includes two models (4-door and 5-door), with four trim choices (US pricing is here):

2021 Impreza ModelTransmissionSedan MSRP5-Door MSRP
Convenience5MT$19,995$20,995
Convenience with EyeSightCVT$21,995$22,995
Touring5MT$22,795$23,795
Touring with EyeSightCVT$24,795$25,795
Sport5MT$25,395$26,395
Sport with EyeSightCVT$27,995$28,995
Sport-tech with EyeSightCVT$30,795$31,795

So, what new features can Canadians expect with the 2021 Impreza?

More safety features

Aside from arguably the best all-wheel drive in the business, the 2021 Impreza now gains Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology standard across all models equipped with automatic transmission (Lineartronic CVT). 

Considering EyeSight was once a pricey add-on, this new addition is a huge bonus for shoppers seeking a 4-door car putting safety top of mind. The EyeSight bundle includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking and lane departure and sway warning, and lane-keep assist.

2021 subaru impreza 5-door
2021 Impreza 5-door doing its thing with standard all-wheel drive and SI-DRIVE. Photo: Subaru

Driver-selectable Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-DRIVE) engine management system is also in the mix with CVT-equipped Impreza models, offering drivers’ more fine-tuned road-handling dynamics by toggling between Sport and Intelligent modes.

Fully automatic headlights and other safety and convenience features are also now standard on the new Impreza; while all mid-range Touring trims and above also now gain a heated steering wheel as well, at no extra cost. Some of these safety features include standard rear seat reminder and collision detection unlock function.

2021 Impreza interior and tech

Inside, all 2021 models — both sedan and hatchback — find a 6.5-inch touchscreen as standard as in the 2020 Impreza, with access to both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

In addition to a no-charge heated steering wheel, the Touring trims also gains Subaru’s STARLINK Connected Services and a 6.3-inch colour multifunction display as standard.

The Impreza Sport finds a power sunroof, a power driver’s seat, aluminum pedals, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and premium cloth upholstery. 

For all the good stuff, the top-end Impreza Sport-tech interior includes leather seating, dual-zone automatic climate control, a premium Harman Kardon eight-speaker audio system, and an eight-inch infotainment with GPS navigation.

Is the 2021 Impreza worth it?

While the 2021 Impreza hasn’t changed significantly since its fifth-generation redesign going strong since 2017 (here’s our 2017 Review), it’s built on the company’s new generation Subaru Global Platform which helps improve responsiveness and driving dynamics, taking advantage of structural adhesive and ultra-high tensile-strength steel.

Proven all-wheel drive, standard EyeSight, and SI-DRIVE management system all packaged into a sleek 4- or 5-door configuration are enough reasons to consider the 2021 Impreza if safety and exceptional handling are priorities. 

