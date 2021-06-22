2021 Toyota Tacoma Nightshade Edition Review

Sure, the third-generation Toyota Tacoma is no spring chicken having been originally introduced back in 2016. However, the tried-and-true mid-size pickup remains relevant, sold in numerous grades and body configurations, and returns for the current model year with a cool murdered-out Nightshade Edition.

If an off-roading Tacoma takes precedence over a dark looks, Toyota also released the 2022 Tacoma Trail Edition 4×4 built on the SR5 Package with all the extra performance goods.

Tacoma Nightshade styling and interior

Also offered on other vehicles including the Corolla, Camry, 4Runner (reviewed here) and even the Sienna, the Nightshade variant — here based on the Limited four-door Double Cab with the five-foot cargo bed — features a darkened chrome mesh grille, blacked-out fog light bezels, mirror caps, door handles and exhaust tip and Dark Smoke 18-inch alloy wheels. In addition, there’s a choice of three paint colours, our loaner wearing a coat of Midnight Black Metallic.

Thanks to the truck’s forward-thinking design at the time, elements like the curvy yet athletic body panels and bumpers, protruding 3-D grille, boxy fender flares and available LED head and taillights gives the exterior a still relatively fresh look.

Measuring 212.3 inches (5,393 millimetres) long, 75.2 inches wide (1,910 millimetres) and 70.6 inches (1,793 millimetres) high, the dimensions are, in my opinion, the ideal balance for versatility in almost any environment.

2021 Tacoma Nightshade. Photo: Toyota

- Advertisement -

Compared to some other contemporary products in the portfolio, the interior is a bit dated though perfectly functional for the segment. The seating is draped in black leather, and there’s a seven-inch (upgradable to eight-inch) Display Audio infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a thumping JBL stereo and 360-degree parking camera. The front seats are heated, and a sliding rear window is great for providing some interior airflow during muggy summer cruises.

Power, performance, and towing capacity

Under the hood is Toyota’s capable 3.5-litre V6 engine, rated at 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque, mated to either a six-speed automatic transmission or, gasp, a six-speed manual gearbox. Performance is not overwhelming but provides a pleasant driving experiencing and a nice little engine burble when pushing the accelerator.

A Class IV weight distribution hitch, seven-pin wiring harness and Trailer Sway Control Technology are all equipped from the factory allowing the so-called “Taco” to tow up to nearly 6,400 pounds (2,900 kilograms).

An independent double-wishbone front and multi-leaf rear spring suspension rides comfortably on paved roads, even while hauling, and transitions seamlessly when the terrain turns rough.

In addition, a 4×4 system, limited slip disconnecting differential and two speed transfer case are standard as well meaning there’s plenty of traction to go around no matter the climate or conditions. An independent double-wishbone front and multi-leaf rear spring suspension rides comfortably on paved roads, even while hauling, and transitions seamlessly when the terrain turns rough.

The Easy Lower & Lift Tailgate makes loading and unloading a breeze, not to mention eliminates slamming, thanks to its ability to open and close using just finger pressure. The tough composite bed is constructed out of a fibre-reinforced, sheet-moulded material possessing a greater impact strength than steel so owners can rest assured it can take whatever gear is thrown at it.

The 2021 Toyota Tacoma Nightshade Edition starts at MSRP $40,155 ($52,490 in Canada).

2021 Toyota Tacoma Nightshade pictures:















- Advertisement -