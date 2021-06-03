Buick’s largest SUV enters 2022 with an updated look and more technology. The Enclave saw a full redesign in 2018, and the introduction of the Avenir sub-brand in early 2017 — and now for 2022, the premium 7-seater is looking to step it up for buyers seeking refined looks and performance with the latest tech and cargo space.

As Buick’s Global VP puts it, “After nearly 15 years as one of the segment’s pioneering premium SUVs, the Enclave continues to reward customers by offering more style and substance.”

Sleeker front end treatment

2022 Enclave Avenir. Photo: Buick

As for exterior design, the big difference is the much sleeker front end treatment including the reworked front fascia, a Sport Touring grille, and headlamps; plus updates to the rear fascia as well. The 2022 Enclave rides on 20-inch wheels.

Power comes courtesy of a 3.6L V6 paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission and available AWD, all good for 310-hp.

2022 Buick Enclave interior changes

Inside, the big premium hauler finds a restyled centre console with push-button start, soft-touch materials throughout, and optional heated, ventilated and massaging front seats.

While front park assist and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, customers will need to pay extra for the optional rear camera mirror, rear pedestrian alert, and colour HUD which some may argue should be no-cost features for a luxury, full-size SUV.

2022 Enclave Avenir. Photo: Buick

However, adding the Buick Driver Confidence Plus Package tacks on all these features and more, including:

automatic emergency braking

front pedestrian braking

lane keep assist with lane departure waring

lane change alert with side blind zone alert

rear park assist

forward collision alert

following distance indicator

rear cross traffic alert

IntelliBeam (auto high beams)

2022 Buick Avenir

Avenir was born in response to over 90-percent of Enclave customers opting for the highest trim available pre-2017. So Buick simply created this sub-brand which ramps up styling cues, adds more standard features, and steps up the premium materials throughout the vehicle.

For 2022, the Buick Avenir improves on this with the distinct front and rear designs including body-coloured lowers, taillamps, lift gate, emblems and wheels.

2022 Enclave Avenir. Photo: Buick

Inside, heated and ventilating seats are standard with Avenir, plus other little features like the chrome cargo sill plate, distinct interior trim touches, and a seat sew pattern with piping.

For safety, adaptive cruise control and enhanced auto emergency braking come standard while the damping control suspension will come at an extra cost.

Overall, Buick’s SUV lineup is beginning to take shape with its unique looks blending bold, sporty design with high dose of luxe. The 2022 Enclave joins its smaller, redesigned siblings including the subcompact 2022 Encore GX and compact 2022 Envision.