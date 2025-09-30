Toyota’s entry-level crossover hasn’t been around long, but since landing here in 2022 (and the hybrid a year later), the Corolla Cross has quickly become a go-to option for buyers who want Toyota reliability in a package that goes easy on the wallet. The 2026 update doesn’t reinvent anything, but that’s kind of the point—it’s small, efficient, and still does all the right things.

Gas Models Stay Affordable, Add Sharper Styling

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE gas model (Amee Reehal)

With a starting price just under $25K, the gas-powered Corolla Cross lineup (L, LE, and XLE) remains the budget-friendly choice. All three trims stick with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 169 hp, paired with either FWD or AWD. Toyota pegs combined fuel economy at around 32 mpg, and every unit is still built at the Alabama plant.

Toyota hasn’t messed with the formula. Base trims keep the Corolla Cross affordable, while top trims—XLE for gas and XSE for hybrid—deliver the extras buyers want.

The 2026 refresh gives the subcompact SUV a more rugged face, thanks to a wider grille and tweaked headlights. The XLE gets new 18-inch dark-gray alloys, while both LE and XLE can now be had in Cavalry Blue. Not groundbreaking, but the cleaner, sharper look works.

A Smarter Cabin in the XLE

Amee Reehal

Toyota also moved things around inside. The center console ditches glossy plastic for a boxier, tidier layout, with buttons repositioned for easier use. Cupholders are bigger, too, compared to the outgoing interior. Tech gets a bump with an optional 10.5-inch multimedia screen, while the base L and LE trims include a 7-inch digital cluster; the XLE upgrades to a 12.3-inch display. SofTex upholstery in Portobello adds some durability to the XLE’s interior.

Hybrids Pack More Power and a Cleaner Face

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XSE Hybrid (Amee Reehal)

Step up to the hybrid and pricing jumps to $28,995, but AWD comes standard. The trio of S, SE, and XSE trims are all powered by Toyota’s fifth-gen hybrid system, good for 196 hp. Fuel economy is rated at 42 mpg combined, slightly lower than the gas model, but the tradeoff is better grip with on-demand AWD.

Amee Reehal

Up front, hybrids get a color-matched grille for a sleeker, more modern look compared to the previous hybrid model, separating them from their gas siblings. The XSE also gets new 18-inch black alloys (borrowed from last year’s Nightshade), while the S and SE ride on 17-inch machined wheels. The black roof option paired with Cavalry Blue paint is a sharp touch, especially on the XSE with its gloss-black rims.

Top Trims Bring the Good Stuff



2026 Toyota Corolla Cross gas model (Amee Reehal)









2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE gas (Amee Reehal)

















Amee Reehal

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XSE Hybrid (Amee Reehal)

Amee Reehal

Toyota hasn’t messed with the formula. Base trims keep the Corolla Cross affordable, while top trims—XLE for gas and XSE for hybrid—deliver the extras buyers want. That means LED DRLs, heated front seats, dual-zone climate, and power driver seat on the XLE, while the XSE hybrid adds LED fogs, ambient lighting, and more upscale touches.

At the end of the day, the Corolla Cross doesn’t need massive changes to stay competitive. The 2026 tweaks—smarter console design, bigger screens, a sharper front end, and better wheels—are enough to keep Toyota’s sub-$30K crossover relevant in a crowded market.