2022 Ford Bronco’s Sasquatch Package Levels-Up Off-Road Chops with New Everglade Edition

If the more powerful Bronco Raptor with its robust 3.0L twin-turbo V6 isn’t your thing, maybe the special edition 2022 Bronco Everglades will do the trick. Built for those venturing way off-road, this ramped-up SUV with a 2.3L EcoBoost under the hood sports the Sasquatch Package available on other Broncos, but also adds healthy list of off-road features you won’t find on other trims — the two primary add-ons including a factory-installed snorkel to cross those deeper waters and an integrated 10,000-pound ZEON 10-S WARN winch to get out of sticky situations.

The passenger-side A-pillar mounted snorkel is designed by Ford and features a quick-snap, reversible air vent preventing water and dust form getting in thanks to a raised engine air intake. Based on the conditions, the design uses two easy-to-swap plates to change the direction of the inlet as needed. And when things get really narly and the Sasquatch Package’s 17-inch Carbonized Gray-painted alloy wheels wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tire won’t help, the heavy-duty Ford Performance-approved ZEON 10-S WARN winch steps in sporting 10,000-pound capability and a 100-foot synthetic line to get you or your friends out of a nasty rut or lagoon.

The Sasquatch Package itself includes rock rails, molded-in-colour hardtop, and roof rack with crossbars to haul extra cargo up top. But again, the 2022 Bronco Everglades will more off-road features like a rugged safari bar up front, a more distinct look courtesy a Carbonized Gray grille with gloss black Bronco lettering, and both steel bash plates and rock rails you’ll find on the Bronco Black Diamond and Badlands models. Order for the Bronco Everglades opens up in March 2022 with dealership deliveries sometime in summer.

Read our full story – 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades First Drive Review

