2022 Ford Bronco Raptor First Drive Review

When last we saw something called the Bronco in 1996, it was a homely old horse sitting on a truck frame and in search of an identity. But when Ford revived it just two short years ago, it did something magic.

There was a certain je ne sais quoi in the original Bronco that debuted in 1966, a devil-may-care attitude that reflected the rebellious mood of the times. In the Bronco’s 2020 return, Ford somehow found the alchemy to recapture that rebellious spirit (and just a hint of the original looks) while at the same time producing an irresistible off-roader capable of running with the best.

Big wheels, big dimensions

Now, it’s see-ya-and-raise-ya time. The Bronco Raptor is one jaw-dropping off-road-ready vehicle that is as comfortable flying across the Baja at 100 km/h (62 mph) as it is in 4WD low pawing its way over a pile of rocks.

2022 Bronco Wildtrak Vs Bronco Raptor. Photo: Ford 2022 Bronco Wildtrak Vs Bronco Raptor. Photo: Ford

And paw it does, with massive 37-inch B.F. Goodrich off-road tires, the largest on any production vehicle. The track of has been widened over other four-door Broncos by 249 mm (9.8 inches) to 1,869 mm (73.6-inch) to provide extra stability for high-speed running. It also sits higher, with a full 330 mm (13 inches) of ground clearance.

Raptor Power & Performance

Ford also fitted it with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo engine that produces 418 horsepower and 440 lb.-ft. of torque. Combine that with a 10-speed automatic transmission and a total of seven G.O.A.T. (go over any terrain) modes, and there just aren’t many parts of the world this truck can’t conquer.

Photo: Ford Photo: Ford

It is by far the king of the eight models in the Bronco lineup, and it is also fit to go head-to-head with Jeep’s Wrangler Rubicon 392 Unlimited. Not surprisingly, both carry sticker prices that edge into six figures. In Bronco’s case, the Raptor starts at $99,995 plus delivery and taxes, and the Wrangler will set you back $101,445.

Here’s closer look at the Bronco Raptor’s off-road chops.

Bronco Raptor’s towing capacity surpasses the competitors

These prices are about 2 ½ times the base model cost, but the Raptor’s upgrades are plentiful: a reinforced frame which ups the towing capacity by 1,000 pounds to 4,500, Fox live-valve internal bypass dampers with 13 inches of travel front and 14 inches rear, standard front stabilize bar disconnect, 12-inch (diagonally measured) infotainment screen, 360-degree cameras, modular winch-ready front bumper with integrated fog lamps, full vehicle bash plates, and Ford’s latest tech.

The HOSS 4.0 (high-performance off-road stability system) featuring those Fox shocks is a tweaked lift from the F-150 Raptor. And the extensive steel bash plates stand guard on the critical undercarriage parts.

Bronco Raptor interior: simple, durable, packed with tech

Photo: Ford Photo: Ford

Available in four-door only, the Raptor has the same basic interior design and dimensions as lesser Broncos. Rubberized, hose-out flooring is standard, while the seats are trimmed in marine-grade vinyl.

A dashboard rack includes a threaded mount for smartphones and GoPros, with nearby 12-volt outlets (plus standard USB and USB-C outlets). The Sync 4 interface, Ford’s latest, includes a 12-inch (diagonal) touchscreen and the infotainment system offers Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a wi-fi hotspot.

Photo: Doug Firby

The Raptor has a fat leather-wrapped steering wheel, and the gauge display has a wide variety of configurations. Although upgrades are few, you can add leather seats and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system. And speaking of sound, the sport mode dual exhaust lets out a growl that walks the line between satisfying and distracting.

Takeaway

Remarkably quick for a vehicle that weighs 2,600 kgs (5,764 pounds), it can achieve to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. That reinforced frame means it can also tow 4,500 pounds, 1,000 more than other models.

Fuel consumption has not been published by Transport Canada, but a comparable Bronco Sasquatch 4WD is rated at 13.4 l/100 km (17.5 mpg) combined. The best we could hit was 14 l/100 km (16.8 mpg).

Photo: Ford

But in that price category, most buyers rank performance over fuel economy. And in the world of performance, the only real competitor is the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Unlimited, although the slightly less capable Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro and Land Rover Defender V8 have made it onto some comparison lists.

Of the group, the Raptor stands out as the most modern and exciting no-compromise off-roader.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor photos:

[envira-gallery id=’103231′]