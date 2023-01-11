2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible Review

I can’t think of anyone I’ve known who has said they dislike convertibles, those sexy two doors with collapsible roofs and tiny back seats. That said, I’m having a hard time recalling anyone who owns one.

Perhaps that helps explain the shrinking convertible market as CNBC points out, especially for non-premium brands. But the one nameplate that continues to push hard against the tide of shifting consumer preferences is the Ford Mustang.

The Mustang has had a convertible in its lineup for most of its 58-year history, including its current sixth generation, which includes turbocharged four-cylinder and V8-powered variants like the stealthy 500-hp 2024 Mustang Dark Horse. The focus of this review is the former, the EcoBoost Premium Convertible.

Pricing

The Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible carries a base MSRP of $37,995 in the U.S. and $43,295 in Canada.

Several options are available, including the EcoBoost Premium High (201A) Equipment Group ($2,800 USD) which adds a 12-inch LCD instrument cluster with MyColor, heated steering wheel, premium trim with colour accent group, Ford Safe and Smart Package (voice-activated touchscreen navigation system and adaptive cruise control), memory driver’s seat (three settings) and mirrors.

2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible. Photo: Ford 2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible. Photo: Ford

In Canada, this package is known as 201A Equipment Group ($2,800 CAD) and comes with the same features, but also includes a universal garage door opener.

Upgrades with optional High Performance Package or GT Performance Package

On the performance side, the 2.3L High performance Package ($6,150 USD / $6,500 CAD) delivers a long list of mechanical upgrades including a 3.55 limited slip rear axle, 19-inch machine-faced aluminum wheels, 255/40 R19 summer tires, active valve performance exhaust, GT Performance Package front splitter and belly pan, heavy-duty front springs, larger brake rotors with four-piston calipers, larger radiator, retuned steering and stability control, up-sized sway bar and more.

Closer Look at the Mustang Premium’s Interior

2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible. Photo: Ford 2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible. Photo: Ford

I’ll say this for the Mustang EcoBoost Premium’s interior: it’s perfectly serviceable for a performance convertible. Are its materials of the highest grade? No. Do some look downright cheap? Yes. Does Sync3 look positively ancient compared to newer multimedia systems? Absolutely.

But here’s the thing: Mustang buyers, in the main, don’t care about that stuff. And what the Mustang does well, such as no-nonsense controls and switches placed where one expects to find them, along with a stunning 12-inch digital instrument cluster, more than make up for lots of scratchy hard plastic used in the console, dashboard, and door panels.

I’ve said in the past that the Mustang’s interior feels like bit like a video game console, and I still feel that way. Aesthetics aren’t its strong suit. But Ford has kept the gimmicks to a minimum, loaded the car with lots of creature comforts – including comfortable, well-bolstered front seats – and a soft top that is easy to operate.

Mustang Premium Convertible interior dimension specs:

Head Room – Front 955 mm Head Room – Rear 906 mm Leg Room – Front 1,146 mm Leg Room – Rear 742 mm Hip Room – Front 1,395 mm Hip Room – Rear 1,111 mm Shoulder Room – Front 1,430 mm Shoulder Room – Rear 1,134 mm

Mustang EcoBoost Horsepower, Performance & Driving Impressions

The Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible is powered by a 2.3L turbocharged four-cylinder engine (330 hp / 350 lb-ft.) paired with a standard six-speed manual transmission that drives the rear wheels. An optional 10-speed automatic is also available. Of note, the EcoBoost engine is rated 310 hp without the 2.3L High Performance Package. Torque is unchanged. Fuel consumption is 20 / 28 mpg or 11.8 / 8.6 L / 100km (city / highway).

On the road, the 2.3L EcoBoost engine offers impressive acceleration and responsiveness both off the line and at speed. Interestingly, peak horsepower doesn’t arrive until 6,000 rpm, but peak torque sits right in the middle of the power band (3,000 rpm), an excellent spot for accessing its 350 lb-ft. Scroll down for more performance specs.

The easy-shifting six-speed offers precise engagement with a clutch that is heavier than what you’d find in a Honda Civic but doesn’t feel like leg day at the gym.

While the 2.3L High Performance Package is relatively expensive, the better chassis components it adds really delivers the goods when it comes to handling and overall performance.

Bigger wheels, stickier summer rubber, larger brake rotors and retuned steering helps the car carve corners more efficiently, produces a more planted handling feel and provides better braking force when needed. The easy-shifting six-speed offers precise engagement with a clutch that is heavier than what you’d find in a Honda Civic but doesn’t feel like leg day at the gym. Repeated use makes shifting a breeze.

As for the active valve performance exhaust, it gives the EcoBoost a more visceral sound, but still comes up well short of the GT’s melodious V8 crackle.

EcoBoost Convertible performance specs:

Engine : 2.3L GTDI I-4 Engine

: 2.3L GTDI I-4 Engine Transmission : 6-speed manual (standard); 10-Speed SelectShift Automatic with paddle shifters (optional)

: 6-speed manual (standard); 10-Speed SelectShift Automatic with paddle shifters (optional) Drive Type : Rear Wheel Drive

: Rear Wheel Drive Power : 310-hp @ 5,500 rpm (93-octane fuel)

: 310-hp @ 5,500 rpm (93-octane fuel) Torque : 350 lb.-ft. @ 3,000 rpm (93-octane fuel)

: 350 lb.-ft. @ 3,000 rpm (93-octane fuel) Exhaust : Dual Bright Exhaust with Rolled tips

: Dual Bright Exhaust with Rolled tips Brakes : Power 4-Wheel Disc; Anti-Lock System with Traction Control

: Power 4-Wheel Disc; Anti-Lock System with Traction Control Wheels: 17″ Sparkle Silver-painted Aluminum (standard on EcoBoost); 18″ and 19″ styles optional

Takeaway: is 2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible worth it?

2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible. Photo: Ford

Perhaps the best thing that can be said for the Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible is the same thing that can be said for all Mustangs: familiarity.

The Mustang has been around for so long that most people with a driver’s license in North America have had some experience with it, whether they’ve owned one or not. The Mustang is the ultimate it-is-what-it-is-type of car, and the EcoBoost Premium Convertible is no exception.

It’s twitchy fast, responsive, and more powerful than its numbers suggest. And despite its aging, low-rent interior, it’s a fun car to drive. Even with the four-banger, the ragged edge is never far away, which is a big part of its appeal. Plus, it has a top that’s blissfully easy to operate, classic Mustang good looks, and an affordable price. Viewed from that perspective, it’s a car without equal. Take a look at our past convertible reviews here.

Features we like: Classic Mustang good looks

Torquey, responsive turbo four-cylinder

Easy to operate top Main rivals: BMW Z4 Roadster

Chevrolet Camaro

Mazda MX-5