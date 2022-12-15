Ford’s 500-HP 2024 Mustang Dark Horse Proves V8s Still Matter

Yes, burly V8-hp powered machines do still exist. To prove that point (and put shade on its new all-electric Mach-E sibling), Ford unleashes its most powerful naturally aspirated V8 Mustang to date with the new 2024 Mustang Dark Horse; doubling as the most powerful non-Shelby edition version as well. Courtesy of a 5.0L engine built on a new fourth-generation Coyote V8 by the team at Ford Performance, the first-ever Dark Horse puts down 500 horsepower and 418 ft.-lb. of torque. Even the non-Dark Horse versions, with the 2024 Mustang GT coupe and convertible, deliver an almost equally impressive 486 horsepower and 418 ft.-lb. of torque.

“With the increased responsiveness you get from the new dual throttle bodies, we’re wringing every ounce of performance we can out of our engine so Mustang enthusiasts can have that experience.” Suzanne Robinson, Coyote engine program supervisor

Add to this, a very long list of exclusive Dark Horse handling and performance tweaks – from strengthened camshafts and an optional active-valve performance exhaust system, to a distinctly balanced crankshaft and forged piston connecting rods we first saw with the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 – we’re sure the Dark Horse restores some faith with Mustang enthusiasts not too keen on electric SUV version of the classic pony car. Accompanying the beastly Dark Horse is the new 2024 Mustang EcoBoost putting down 315-hp and 350 ft.-lb. of torque from a completely new 2.3L EcoBoost engine; standing its own ground, this EcoBoost version offers the most standard power in a four- or six-cylinder Mustang ever. Some may say the Mustang is back. We’re just happy to see another badass pony car with a Coyote V8.

Built out of Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan, expect the new 2024 Mustangs to go on sale sometime summer 2023.

