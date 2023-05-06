Crisp & Clean: Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium Ice White Appearance Package

We’re constantly seeing ‘blacked-out’ packages being introduced on various vehicles. So when Ford unveiled the Ice White Appearance Package for the Mach-E Premium, it was a bit refreshing. We love the stealthy look with black trim details, dark wheels and the rest. But there’s just something crisp and clean about the lighter look. Especially in winter, against the snow and dark city lights.

Available only for 2022, and only with the Mach-E Premium trim we reviewed in 2021, this white package is sort of a throwback to the 1993 Triple White Fox Body Mustang limited to only 1,500 units at the time. But for some reason, Ford dropped the Ice White Appearance Package for 2023, replaced by — you guessed it — a darker guise with the Nite Pony Package discussed on the Mach-E Forum, adding a long list of black details. But we digress.

Below, a quick look the standard Mach-E Premium compared to the Premium with Ice White Appearance Package:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium. Photo: Amee Reehal 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium with Ice White Appearance Package. Photo: Amee Reehal

Exclusive Mach-E Premium package replacing the black bits

Exterior with tri-coat metallic paint and white wheels

Essentially, all the black bits go light in what Ford dubs Star White and Oxford White. The exterior paint looks sharp in white metallic (Star White Metallic), which gets the premium tri-coat treatment; this metallic coat extends to the sideview mirrors as well (black as standard).

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium with Ice White Appearance Package. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Premium comes with 19″ machined-face aluminum wheels with high gloss black-painted pockets as standard; this package changes that to Oxford White-Painted pockets, coupled with Star White-painted wheellip moldings. The distinct Oxford White extends to the front door badging and pony badges both front and rear.

Mach-E Premium interior with lighter shades

Inside, the instrument panel appliqué receives a gloss white look, and driver front and centre on the steering sits a white pony emblem.

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium with Ice White Appearance Package. Photo: Amee Reehal 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium with Ice White Appearance Package. Photo: Amee Reehal

But let’s be honest: an all-white interior in an SUV? Exactly. Staying with the lighter tones, the door armrests, dual centre armrest, and perforated seating materials all get a touch of light grey (Light Space Gray, to be exact). The grey-white combo looks sleek and forgiving in terms of cleaning duties and hiding small scruffs and such.

Mechanically, everything is the same with or without the Ice White Appearance Package on the Premium trim. The changes here are all cosmetic; a way to separate itself from its Mach-E siblings. Below, a quick look at the Premium trim and where it fits in the Mach-E lineup.

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium with Ice White Appearance Package. Photo: Amee Reehal

Mach-E Premium Vs Mach-E Select Vs Mach-E California Route 1 Vs Mach-E GT

The Mach-E Premium is the second offering in the lineup, behind the entry-level Mach-E Select and ahead of the performance-focused Mach-E California Route 1 and Mach-E GT models.

In terms of battery and range, the Mach-E Select is limited to two options: the RWD standard range and AWD standard range batteries. For those seeking better range, the Mach-E Premium adds the extended range battery to the list, for both RWD and AWD options. Below, a summary of these Premium specs:

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium with Ice White Appearance Package. Photo: Amee Reehal

2022 Mach-E Premium Battery & Range:

Standard Range RWD (70 kWh) : EPA-Estimated Range 247 miles, 0-60 in 5.8 seconds, 266 HP

: EPA-Estimated Range 247 miles, 0-60 in 5.8 seconds, 266 HP Standard Range eAWD (70 kWh) : EPA-Estimated Range 224 miles, 0-60 in 5.2 seconds, 266 HP

: EPA-Estimated Range 224 miles, 0-60 in 5.2 seconds, 266 HP Extended Range RWD (91 kWh) : EPA-Estimated Range 303 miles, 0-60 in 6.1 seconds, 290 HP

: EPA-Estimated Range 303 miles, 0-60 in 6.1 seconds, 290 HP Extended Range eAWD (91 kWh): EPA-Estimated Range 277 miles, 0-60 in 4.8 seconds, 346 HP

Moving up to the California Route 1 and GT/GT Performance Edition, it’s all about performance and less about electric efficiency. This is a Mustang, after all.

Peak power for both the Premium and California Route 1 max out at 346-horsepower with the extended range AWD, both doing a best 0-60 mph in 4.8-seconds. The Mach-E GT takes it to another level delivering 480 horsepower, and 0-60 mph in only 3.5-seconds with the GT Performance Edition.

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium with Ice White Appearance Package. Photo: Amee Reehal

Taking this all into account, the Premium sort of hits the sweet spot for Mach-E buyers seeking optimal range with the extended battery, but feel the California Route 1 (which is difficult to get anyways) and GT models are way out of reach — and perhaps not necessary with all the extra power and performance.

Adding the Ice White Appearance Package to the mix only makes the 2022 Mach-E Premium that much more desirable. Just be prepared to keep this gleaming white EV clean.

Photos:

(© Amee Reehal)