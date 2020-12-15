First Drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium Review

Toronto ON – For the last year, we’ve covered the ins and outs of the Ford Mustang Mach-E. In case you need a quick refresher: the Ford Mustang Mach-E is Ford’s first high performance electric vehicle.

Instead of creating a new nameplate, Ford took the bold step of attaching the hallowed Mustang badge to it—leveraging the heritage of American muscle in the body of the compact electric SUV. It’s the ultimate mash up of then and now.

On the Road: how does the Mustang Mach-E Premium perform & handle?

We had the opportunity to drive the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD model with extended range battery. The Premium is the second offering following the Mach-E Select entry model – here’s a quick look at the Mach-E lineup across North America:

Select Premium First Edition California GT

The Premium has 346 horsepower, 428 lb.-ft of torque and is rated to go 0-100km/h in the mid five-second range.

So, how does it drive? Well, we had two hours with the Mustang Mach-E. Just enough for a taste. And, we did our best to put it to the test. As expected, the Mustang Mach-E can move. Step on the pedal and it Just. Takes. Off. We could only imagine what it’s like piloting the insane 1,400-HP Mustang Mach-E GT Drifter.

There’s an audible WHOOSH! when I push it on the highway. It’s a silent power, the sound of the new generation of American muscle. Like it or hate it, but it performs incredibly well. I’m pushed back into the very comfortable driver’s seat, as the Mach-E glides past every vehicle on the highway.

Glide is the operative word. The Mustang Mach-E’s power is like a speed skater on long straight aways during the middle of a race—long, powerful strides that propel them forward. It’s a graceful form of power.

The Mach-E felt confident handling the confines of the city. Ford touts the Mustang’s “ultra-low centre of gravity with high-performance handling.” I’ll believe it. Moving through Toronto’s downtown core, I had whipped around streetcars, parallel parked in tight spaces and basically owned the street. It can handle the rigors of city life.

Inside the Mach-E Premium cabin

Mustang Mach-E interior. Photo: Amee Reehal

Inside the Mustang Mach-E—a compact SUV that is wholly suitable for a family of four, with enough room to squeeze in a fifth—you’re greeted by a 15.5-inch touchscreen. It takes over the centre space and is impressive (we’ll need more time to determine if it’s the most impressive infotainment setup on the market, but it’s certainly in the running based on first impressions).

Of course, its size makes a difference. Using Apple CarPlay, my map came to life in a new way. It’s intuitive and as easy to learn as your phone or tablet. Swipe. Tap. And swipe some more. The way it should be.

As mentioned, Premium trim is the second of five trim options. Of note, in Canada it adds a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, memory-driver’s seat and sideview power-folding mirrors, and a cargo area cover over the entry Select trim.

Mustang Mach-E interior dimensions

MACH-E PREMIUM DIMENSIONS Inches Front headroom 38.9 Rear headroom 39.3 Rear headroom with fixed

glass panoramic roof 39.3 Front legroom 43.3 Rear legroom 38.1 Front shoulder room 57.6 Rear shoulder room 55.9 Front hip room 55.4 Rear hip room 53.2 Cargo behind rear seat 29.7 cu. ft. Cargo behind 1st row 59.7 cu. ft. Front trunk volume 4.7 cu. ft.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium Extended Battery & Charging

Home charging options for the Mach-E EV. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Standard Range 68kWh battery is standard on the Select and Premium trim. The Extended Range 88kWh battery is available as an option on the Premium trim, and is standard on all of the top-tier models.

Of course, this dictates your driving range. As well, the RWD models have greater range than AWD.

Our 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium tester had a range of over 264 miles or 425 km. When I jumped it, the range estimate was 293 miles or 471 km. After two hours of continuous driving, it was still within 249+ miles or 400 kms.

As for charging, you have all options at your disposal. Here are some quick specs for the Premium:

Charging solutions: Up to 150kW DC Fast Charge Capability

Cells: (ER) 376 Li Ion cells; (SR) 288 Li Ion cells

Usable Capacity (kWh): SR/ER: 68/88

Ford Mustang Mach-E battery setup. Photo: Amee Reehal

Ford’s Mobile Charger comes with the Mustang Mach-E. It works with your standard 120V/12A wall outlet and Ford estimates it adds five kilometres per charging hour on the extended-range battery and rear wheel drive (RWD).



Jump to the Ford charger for 240V/32A outlets, and you’re now charging 20 miles or 32 kms per charging hour. Opt for the Ford Connected Charging Station using a 240V/48A outlet, and you’ve upped to 30 miles or 48 kms per charging hour.

Although short, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium drive was an absolute thrill. We can’t wait to spend even more seat time with it and get a greater sense of how it will fit your everyday life. To end things off, here’s a cool story we did on how Ford engineers worked on the Mustang Mach-E during this lockdown.