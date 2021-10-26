2022 GMC Sierra Interior: Inside the Denali Ultimate & Sierra AT4X

The 2022 GMC Sierra comes with the most advanced, plush, and capable lineup to take on its biggest rivals, including Ram 1500, Ford F-150, Toyota Tundra, and Nissan Titan. Leading the interior updates are two new trim levels – the Sierra Denali Ultimate and the AT4X, featuring high-end materials, trailering-capable Super Cruise driver assistance technology on some trim levels, and a new 13.4-inch-diagonal infotainment screen.

While the exterior boasts minor upgrade since the 2019 Sierra redesign, the interior is a huge departure, pulling most features from the high-spec Yukon Denali and AT4. We can find a new, angular dashboard outline and altered climate controls, appearing far more cutting-edge than the outgoing Sierra’s fairly plain design.

Inside the 2022 Sierra Denali Ultimate: Next-level luxury

GMC calls it the most forward-thinking and most lavish pickup in its class, and rightly so compared to the outgoing Sierra Denali. Most Sierra 1500 pickups rolling off the lot are the Denali trim, which is arguably (and has always been) the reigning champ of luxury full-size trucks. This 2022 model take it to another level.

The automaker has equipped it with the most advanced standard features, including Adaptive Ride Control, suede headliner, and 12-speaker Bose audio system with carved stainless steel speaker grilles.

Separating the Denali Ultimate from others in the lineup is exclusive matte-finish Paldao wood trim, combined with elegant Alpine Umber upholstery. A geographical map of Alaska’s Denali mountain emerges, imprinted into the wood and stamps in the full-grain leather seats.

Leather wraps the dash, door panels, and center console, and the front seats offer 6-way massaging. All these premium facilities are not cheap; the Ultimate goes for a hefty $80,395.

Inside the 2022 Sierra AT4X: Premium Off-roader

The AT4X follows the advancements, though it isn’t that luxurious as the Denali Ultimate. However, it still comes with highly desirable features like 16-way massaging seats, in addition to trim-specific Vanta ash wood trim and leather upholstery. The Bose audio system is also part of the package, and the overall interior styling follows the good bits of the Denali Ultimate. The deluxe and off-road capable AT4X starts at $74,995.

Besides the styling upgrades, the AT4X comes with an array of suspension and hardware enhancements that make it more off-road capable. The improvements include a new set of Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers for superior domination in different off-road conditions without losing on-road comfort. Other advancements include distinctive springs for increased wheel travel, standard front and rear electronic locking differentials, a bigger transfer case underbody shield and Terrain mode for one-pedal trail driving.

From SLE above, all the models now have a standard 13.4-inch infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. It is a massive upgrade considering the 2021 Sierra flagship offers an 8.0-inch display and analog gauges with an 8.0-inch center display.

Super Cruise

The Sierra Denali Ultimate comes equipped with Super Cruise driver-assist technology that works perfectly on mapped roads, offering hands-free driving. Here’s our full review of Super Cruise in action.

The vehicle can manage lane centering and tracking, adaptive cruise control, and even automatic lane changes and overtaking. The best thing about Super Cruise for Sierra is its ability to work with a trailer in tow. The driver has to provide the trailer’s length to allow automatic lane changes.

Helping drivers further on the road is the Android Automotive infotainment system, including Google Maps and other Google ecosystem apps, such as Assistant and Play, as well as Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

The 2022 GMC Sierra will hit the roads in the first quarter of 2022 at a starting price of $32,495 for the Sierra Pro. (Canadian pricing to be announced closer to launch date).