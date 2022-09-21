2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series II Review

Dormant since the early-1990s, the Wagoneer nameplate has a claim to being the original SUV – long before crossovers became mainstream buys. Now Jeep has resurrected Wagoneer as a full-size, body-on-frame SUV with premium appeal and, in the case of the upscale Grand Wagoneer, an ambition to take on the established luxury brands. We tested a mid-range Series II Wagoneer in city and highway driving.

Packaging and pricing out the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer

In the US, the Wagoneer consists of three basic grades labelled Series I, II and III. Each is available in RWD or 4WD, with a Carbide package (black wheels and trim, tri-pane sunroof), and/or in extended-wheelbase, ‘L’ form. Canada simplifies the range by leaving out Series I and offering all Wagoneers with at least the basic Quadra-Trac I 4WD hardware. Here’s the full rundown:

Wagoneer Series I US$61,995

US$61,995 Wagoneer Series I Carbide US$68,135

US$68,135 Wagoneer Series II C$80,995/US$72,640

C$80,995/US$72,640 Wagoneer Series II Carbide C$85,995/US$76,835

Carbide C$85,995/US$76,835 Wagoneer Series III C$86,995/US$77,640

C$86,995/US$77,640 Wagoneer Series III Carbide C$91,995/US$81,835

(All prices are MSRP for 4WD models. Deduct US$3,000 for US-only RWD variants.)

Optional packages add greater luxury and additional features to the Series II Wagoneer we drove. The vehicle was finished in Velvet Red Pearl paint (C$695/US$645) and had the C$4,695/US$3,495 Convenience Group (including second-row seat heaters, air suspension and additional driver-assistance systems) plus the Premium Group (C$3,995/US$3,495 – 22in wheels, three-panel sunroof).

This took the total price as tested to C$93,175 including taxes and destination charge – about US$82,330 if you spec the vehicle the same way south of the border.

Also available but not fitted here are second-row captain’s chairs and a power third row (C$1,495/US$1,195) or a heavy-duty trailer package to tow up to 10,000 lb (C$1,995/US$1,495 on 4WD models). The Advanced All-Terrain Group (C$2,795/US$2,295) upgrades to Quadra-Trac II with a two-speed, on-demand transfer case and electronic rear limited-slip diff, as well as adding all-terrain tires and underbody skid plates.

Finally, a rear-seat entertainment setup has the first automotive implementation of Amazon Fire TV (C$2,695/US$2,195); the same feature is offered in the unusual passenger-side screen, which is a further C$1,595/US$1,395.

New Wagoneer interior and styling

2022 Wagoneer front tow hooks (when equipped with Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Group).

Design options are limited when creating a three-row SUV, inevitably resulting in a large, two-box silhouette. But Jeep has at least created a distinctive new contender to rival the established products from Ford, GM, Nissan and Toyota.

Our test Wagoneer came with 22in wheels in place of the standard 20s as part of the Premium option; it’s a measure of the Wagoneer’s three-ton, 18ft/5.4m bulk that they don’t look oversized.

Inside the big hauler’s cabin

We’ve become used to premium interiors from the Stellantis designers and the Wagoneer’s is no exception – and no surprise, given Jeep’s luxury ambitions for the Grand Wagoneer, which gets even nicer materials than the ones deployed here. Build quality is excellent, too.

Heated and ventilated front- and second-row seats. Uconnect 5 10.1-inch touchscreen radio. Storage bin is standard and a cooled storage bin is also available.

There’s also plenty of space. Configured as standard with a second-row bench, there’s room for eight occupants. Jeep claims class-leading third-row headroom, and second- and third-row legroom. Our two teenagers had room to stretch out in the third-row bench, but didn’t find it especially easy to reach.

The 776 liters (27.4 cu.ft) of cargo space behind the third row is also said to be best in class but being an SUV, you’ll have to lift your bags to load them.

The Series II’s 10.1in main screen and configurable driver instrument panel run the new Uconnect 5 operating system, which has a high-res display and a claimed five times the operating speed of the previous Uconnect. You’ll still find conventional switches for major functions in the cabin.

Powertrain: engine and transmission

The sole engine option in regular Wagoneers is the 5.7-litre V8. It makes 392 hp and 404 lb-ft of torque. Combined with an 8-speed transmission it delivers smooth, unflustered progress, but the Wagoneer is no hot rod off the line.

The motor’s 48V eTorque mild hybrid system refines the stop/start performance, adds torque at throttle tip-in and saves fuel when coasting or braking. It’s a sensible addition to the thirsty Hemi (which also boasts cylinder deactivation) and you don’t notice its presence.

Note however that the impact on fuel consumption is nowhere near as that of a full hybrid system. The Wagoneer still drinks 13.8L/100km (17mpg) on the combined cycle – food for thought in times of high fuel prices.

Driving impressions

With good comfort and little roll, the Wagoneer drives well for a body-on-frame SUV. On our test car, the standard all-independent suspension was enhanced by the optional Quadra-Lift air suspension and adaptive shocks that are standard on the Series III. The resulting ride and handling are more than acceptable for a vehicle of this size and weight in everyday driving.

Just as you likely won’t be throwing the Wagoneer into corners, so it’s unlikely to see service on the Rubicon Trail. It’s a Jeep however so a decent level of off-road ability is a given (and the air suspension enables you to raise it for that purpose), even if you’ll need the extra package or an upgrade to Series III to get the full suite of 4WD hardware.

Takeaway

Pros stylish design, inside and out

fast and innovative Uconnect 5 with Amazon Fire TV

peace of mind maintenance package Cons no full hybrid or plug-in option

Hemi is thirsty even with mild hybrid

premium positioning comes with a cost

For families whose needs are best met by a three-row SUV, the Wagoneer is an attractive contender that’s priced closely enough to less premium-focused rivals to be worth considering. Lease customers may also take advantage of free servicing packages. Keep an eye out for the new, turbocharged inline-six engine coming in 2023 and especially, for a future plug-in hybrid model that’ll build on the success of the 4xe Wrangler and Grand Cherokee – and make a dent in the Wagoneer’s hefty fuel bill.