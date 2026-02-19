Beyond the Strip: Bronco Off-Roadeo in the Nevada Desert

About 40 minutes south of Las Vegas, beyond the last stretch of highway that feels tethered to the bright lights and slot machines, sits an old Boy Scouts compound slowly being reclaimed by the desert. The fire pits are still there. So are the low stone walls and weathered clearings where tents once stood. Nothing’s been polished or prettied up. It feels quiet, remote, and slightly forgotten…the kind of place where the landscape does most of the talking, and where you’re reminded how small you are the moment the wind kicks up and the horizon stretches out.

This is the setting for Bronco Off-Roadeo Nevada, Ford’s immersive off-road experience designed to show what the Bronco can really do when the pavement disappears. It’s open to Bronco owners and non-owners alike, pairing professional trail guides with real terrain. From steep climbs and deep sand, to technical rock sections, all approached at a deliberate, confidence-building pace. Nevada is one of several Off-Roadeo locations across the U.S., alongside destinations in Texas, Utah, New Hampshire, and Tennessee.

What makes Off-Roadeo work isn’t just the driving, but it’s the way the Bronco fits naturally into places like this. There’s no stagecraft, no forced drama. Just vehicles moving slowly through difficult ground, drivers learning to trust the tools beneath them, and a setting that feels unchanged by the whole thing. In a world where off-road imagery is often louder than the experience itself, this feels refreshingly grounded; less about conquering nature, more about learning how to move through it. Learn more about the Nevada program at the official Bronco Off-Roadeo site →