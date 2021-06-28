Porsche’s New 2022 911 GTS Lineup: Closer Look at Performance

Porsche has unveiled the new GTS for the 992-generation 911’s lineup boasting more power, upgraded design, and better driving dynamics. The new 2022 Porsche 911 GTS slots between the Carrera S and Turbo, and it will hit the roads in America and Canada early next year.

The German automaker gives customers five model choices:

911 Carrera GTS with rear-wheel drive as Coupé and Cabriolet

911 Carrera 4 GTS with all-wheel drive as Coupé and Cabriolet

911 Targa 4 GTS with all-wheel drive

Powertrain

Performing the propulsion duty is Porsche’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six good for 473 horsepower (352 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s a bump of 30 horsepower over the Carrera S and 23 ponies over the ongoing 911 GTS.

The mill pairs with either an eight-speed dual-clutch (PDK) automatic or a seven-speed manual. The engineers reduced the manual shifter by 10 millimeters (0.39 inches) for faster changes. Porsche maintains the 2022 GTS can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in only 3.1 seconds.

The Carrera GTS will be available in both rear- and all-wheel-drive layouts in coupe and convertible body styles, while the Targa 4 GTS comes with only all-wheel-drive.

Handling

The engineers have fitted the GTS with adaptive dampers and Sport Suspension that’s 0.4-inch-lower in ride height compared to the regular model. These come standard and purposely tweaked for the GTS.

What gives the sports car an excellent stopping power are 16.1-inches front and 15.0-inches rear iron rotors borrowed from the 911 Turbo. The black center-lock wheels come from the Turbo S, and they pair with 20-inch tires on the front and 21-inchers at the rear.

2022 911 Targa 4 GTS. Photo: Porsche

To make the GTS more capable, Porsche offers the Lightweight Design package. It is the first time the company has made it available. The package comprises carbon-fiber seats and lighter glass dropping up to 55 pounds (25 kilograms), and it eliminates the rear seats and includes rear-axle steering.

Porsche’s sport exhaust system is a standard affair on all variants, delivering an even more impassioned soundtrack. The engineers made it possible by removing some interior insulation and taking other GTS-specific measures.

Design

As customary with the previous GTS variants, the latest models boast extra black trim inside and out. We can see the spoiler lip, rear grille, and GTS symbol all finished in black. The Targa bar is also darkened on the cabriolet model. Furthermore, Porsche’s dynamic LED headlights with murky borders are standard, and so are the taillights with dark settings.

Peeking in the interior, we see the GT Sport Steering Wheel and four-way adjustable sport seats. Porsche has used suede-like Race-Tex material and carbon fiber at multiple places inside. The new generation of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment system is standard on all variants; the new PCM is the sixth-generation offering.

Price

Porsche has opened the order book of the 2022 911 GTS, asking you to shell out at least $138,050 for the Carrera GTS, $150,850 for the Carrera GTS Cabriolet, and $145,350 for the Carrera 4 GTS. The Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet and the Targa 4 GTS both cost $158,150.

Interior and exterior 2022 911 GTS pictures: