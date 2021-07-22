2022 Porsche Macan GTS: Closer Look at the Big Updates

Porsche’s compact Macan SUV lineup is significantly ramping things up for the 2022 model year, and at the top of that line is the flagship model, the 2022 Porsche Macan GTS. It’s being given some serious updates for the new model year, and promises to likely be the most exciting Macan ever built. Let’s take a closer look at what makes the new 434-hp compact hauler so different.

2022 Macan GTS. Photo: Porsche 2022 Porsche Macan price and release date The new Macan is available to order now with deliveries starting in Europe in October 2021, and spring 2022 for North America. Below is 2022 pricing for all three models, and expect to pay more for the new Macan than the previous years. US Price (MSRP) Canada Price (MSRP) 2022 Macan $56,250 $58,500 2022 Macan S $66,750 $70,600 2022 Macan GTS $81,250 $85,500

Mighty Powertrain & performance updates

New developed engine and more horsepower

The Macan GTS gets a 2.9L V6 biturbo engine (a newly developed, turbocharged four-cylinder engine, to be exact) with that can output up to 434hp and 406lb-ft of torque, which is a 59hp improvement on previous models.

Porsche estimates that it will achieve 0-100km/h per hour in just 4.3 seconds when the Sport Chrono package is added, but some are more ambitious that it could finally bring the Macan’s 0-100 time down to under 4 seconds. Top speed is estimated at 272km/h (169mph).

Horsepower : 434 hp

: 434 hp Torque : 406 lb-ft

: 406 lb-ft Top Speed : 272km/h (169mph)

: 272km/h (169mph) 0-100km/h: 4.3 seconds

The powertrain of every trim level will be paired with a 7-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission. The innovative Porsche Traction Management (PTM) AWD system is also to be standard on all models. That’s power and traction all under one hood. Fuel consumption for the GTS model is rated at a combined 9.9L/100km.

New sport air suspension for the GTS

2022 Macan GTS. Photo: Porsche

Porsche has invested considerably to increase the suspension bandwidth and enhance the chassis to greater levels of efficiency and responsiveness compared to previous models. The result is a far more comfortable ride, regardless of the surface beneath your wheels. The body is lowered by 10mm to create a lower centre of gravity for the most dynamic handling ever in a Macan model.

The Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is a standard feature on the GTS model, and has been reworked to deliver better results on this updated Macan GTS. While the Macan goes, the PASM system is continuously monitoring and regulating the damping force on each individual wheel.

Additional packages and extras for the GTS to boost ride quality and performance include the GTS Sport package, 21” GT wheels with performance tires, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus system, and the above-mentioned Sport Chrono package.

Exterior and interior changes for 2022

2022 Macan GTS. Photo: Porsche

Powerful and innovative hardware are one thing, but it’s worth noting that the 2022 Porsche Macan GTS is also the sportiest Porsche SUVs to date. There are some interesting new colours, most notably Python Green that’s available only for the Macan GTS equipped with the Sport package. The lower profile, larger 21-inch wheels standard on the GTS, a redesigned nose and front end, new LED headlights and more make the GTS sharper and more athletic but also more commanding.

On the inside, the Macan models are abandoning tactile buttons on the centre console, going pure touchscreen instead with a 10.9” full-HD display with the all-new Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system installed. The steering wheel is the same GT Sport model used in the 911.

GTS-exclusive features include 18-way sport seats, Race-Tex upholstery with leather elements, contrast stitching and more fine touches. The entire interior exudes elegance and modern style. Certain nice touches have been kept like the analogue clock, for instance.

2022 Porsche Macan GTS Pictures

