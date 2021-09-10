2022 Subaru WRX Horsepower Improves & Gains Next-Generation Redesign

Update (Feb. 17, 2022): Pricing for the 2022 WRX is now released and posted at the end of this post.

Going strong for 20 years, Subaru’s iconic WRX sedan enters 2022 as the most advanced model yet. Expect more horsepower from a new 2.4L turbo, a broader torque curve, a quicker-shifting automatic transmission (yes, the 6-speed stick shift still exists), and a long list of handling updates.

For an all-wheel drive car that’s always been well-balanced in terms of performance and power, Subaru still manages to make improvements, elevating their high-performance racer to even racier levels. And the best part? You don’t need to be a WRC legend like Colin McRae to actually own one.

The 5th-generation Subaru sedan also gains a glossier WRX GT trim for the US market, much sleeker looks, and a redesigned interior with a 11.6-inch screen. But’s here’s a closer look at the car’s new performance capabilities.

2022 Subaru WRX. Photo: Subaru

A new 271 horsepower 2022 WRX engine and improved responsiveness, steering, and acceleration

Powering the redesigned 2022 WRX is a new 2.4L turbo mill putting down 271-hp at 5,600 rpm and 258 lb-ft of torque from 2,000-5,200 rpm. The updated torque figures provide a broader curve to help the speedy sedan produce greater acceleration when needed.

2022 WRX 2021 WRX Horsepower 271-hp 268-hp Torque 258 lb-ft of torque 258 lb-ft of torque

Pair this with increased displacement, a turbocharger which now gains an electronically controlled wastegate and air bypass valves, and dual-pinion electric power steering, the rally-bred racer has certainly ramped it up for quicker response, improved steering, and better acceleration.

2022 WRX’s quicker shifting automatic transmission and SI-Drive Performance Management System

While a 6-speed manual transmission is thankfully still in the mix, the new automatic transmission (dubbed Subaru Performance Transmission) promises faster shifting — up to 30% faster upshifts going from 2nd to 3rd gear, and a whopping 50% faster downshifts going the other way.

2022 Subaru WRX. Photo: Subaru

The new automatic tranny can quickly respond to perform rev-matching downshifts under braking thanks for the newly incorporated adaptive shift control; the setup also provides cleaner corner exits while letting the WRX maintain the ideal ratio through corners. The suspension is clearly track-tuned and the front suspension geometry reduces mass offset of the front suspension.

For a more bespoke driving experience and better durability on the road, enter the SI-Drive Performance Management System with three different settings and an 8-speed manual mode that can be accessed using steering wheel paddle shifters. For more demanding scenarios, there’s also an optional external transmission fluid cooler.

Even better WRX handling for 2022 thanks to the Subaru Global Platform

Joining other Subaru models, the redesigned 2022 WRX is now built of the Subaru Global Platform. While that’s great for Japanese automaker in terms of production, the real bright spot here is a significant upgrade in ride and handling performance courtesy of increased chassis stiffness and lower center of gravity height.

According the Subaru, their enhanced platform for the 2022 WRX will now offer:

75% bump in suspension mounting point rigidity

28% increase in overall torsional rigidity

full inner frame construction

increased use of structural adhesives

2022 Subaru WRX. Photo: Subaru

Opposed to the outgoing Subaru WRX’s rear stabilizer bar mounted to the subframe, the new bar is now mounted directly to the body to help stabilize the car in the twisties and sharp corners.

Coupled with a longer suspension stroke and 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in performance tires paired to four-wheel ventilated disc brakes, the updated WRX looks to provide much better stability and lateral grip on uneven surfaces — yes, Subaru somehow made the driving dynamics even better.

What else is new?

Power and performance aside, the new WRX also gains a new interior to include a 11.6-inch tablet style display we’re seeing in Subaru’s other new models. The screen gets a Subaru-first split-screen display as well, via the Multimedia Plus and Multimedia Plus with Navigation features.

A range-topping WRX GT trim (US market, not sold in Canada) joins the 2022 lineup adding:

new Recaro seats

matte gray finish 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels

drive mode select

electronically controlled dampers

EyeSight Driver Assist Technology as standard

other distinct exterior and interior styling details

On the exterior styling side, the 2022 WRX overall flosses a more bold look with a wide-body design courtesy of the hexagonal grille, compact LED headlights, and a broad front hood scoop.

Takeaway & 2022 WRX Price

Built on the new platform, the 2022 WRX immediately gains performance benefits. Add the new 2.4L turbo engine with a horsepower bump, broader torque curve, all the suspension and driving dynamic updates, the more premium WRX GT trim, and the sleeker styling, it’s no shocker this is Subie’s best WRX to date spanning 2 decades. Now, we just need drive it. Stay tuned.

US WRX price, 2022 Trim Pricing WRX with 6MT $29,105 WRX with SPT $30,955 WRX Premium with 6MT $31,605 WRX Premium with SPT $33,655 WRX Limited with 6MT $35,995 WRX Limited with SPT $39,245 WRX GT $41,895 Excluding destination charge, fees, etc. Canada WRX price, 2022 Trim Pricing WRX $30,995 SPORT $35,495 SPORT w/ eyesight $38,095 Sport-tech $39,295 sport-tech w/ eyesight $41,895 Excluding destination charge, fees, etc.

Interior and exterior 2022 Subaru WRX pictures

