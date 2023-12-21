2024 Subaru WRX Price Increases But So Do Premium Standards

For the most part, the 2024 WRX sedan carries over from the outgoing 2023 model year. But two years following its 2022 WRX next-generation redesign, Subaru now makes significant updates, albeit at a slight price increase, which, in our view, is justified.

These updates include the arrival of the 2024 WRX TR (dubbed WRX RS in Canada): an even more performance-focused variant of the already-capable 271 horsepower sedan. Furthermore, Subaru is throwing in its EyeSight driver safety tech and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless (yes, that’s wireless) into the mix as standard features across the entire WRX lineup. When bundled together, these features are certainly on the more premium side. CarPlay and Auto pair with the standard 11.6-inch Subaru Starlink system.

2024 WRX TR. Photo: Subaru

That means even the base WRX at $33,855, including the $1,120 destination and delivery charge, now gains the worthy EyeSight tech as standard. We’re not sure a manual transmission Subie with EyeSight has existed before, seeing as EyeSight previously was only available in automatic CVT-equipped models.

In our view, wireless CarPlay and Auto shouldn’t be an upgrade, but that’s how many carmakers are rolling these days; offering the wired setups at standard while ditching the cords means extra customer costs upfront. Even some luxury brands are doing this. But EyeSight has always been a prominent upgrade across Subaru’s SUV and crossover lineup and car offerings. It’s an advanced safety feature, so getting this at no charge in all 2024 WRX models and beyond is a welcomed (and even necessary) addition.

2024 WRX TR. Photo: Subaru

Here’s the official 2024 Subaru WRX pricing in the United States, including the $1,120 destination and delivery charge:

WRX : $33,855

: $33,855 WRX Premium (6MT): $35,755

(6MT): $35,755 WRX Premium (SPT): $37,105

(SPT): $37,105 WRX Limited (6MT): $40,135

(6MT): $40,135 WRX Limited (SPT): $41,685

(SPT): $41,685 WRX TR : $42,775

: $42,775 WRX GT: $45,335