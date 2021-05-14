It’s no secret that people in North America and around the world love SUVs and pickup trucks. The advent of crossovers and compact SUVs has made the market more diverse and competitive than ever. On May 11, Volkswagen announced their updated 2022 Tiguan SUV, featuring new styling, technology and more.

Exterior Remodel

The Tiguan has received a new front and rear bumper, new grille, headlights and taillights. A new optional lightbar is also being offered that flanks the VW logo up front. Two new colours are also available for the exterior design, namely Oryx White and Kings Red Metallic. The various trims will ride on alloy wheels ranging from 17 to 20 inches in size.

Below, a quick look at the outgoing Tiguan compared to the 2022 model:

2018 VW Tiguan (Left. Photo: Amee Reehal) Vs 2022 VW Tiguan (Right. Photo: Volkswagen)

The most noticeable interior upgrade is the digital cockpit which features a standard 8-inch display, upgradable to 10 inches with Digital Cockpit Pro. MIB3 infotainment is also the new standard, along with wireless charging and wireless app connect. Wi-Fi capability with a subscription data plan is available on all models.

A quick interior comparison:

2018 VW Tiguan interior (Left. Photo: Amee Reehal) Vs 2022 VW Tiguan SEL R-Line interior (Right. Photo: Volkswagen)

Powertrain

- Advertisement -

All 4 trim levels of the 2022 Tiguan will feature Volkswagen’s 4Motion AWD system, and will be driven by 4-cylinder 2.0L EA888 TSI engines. These engines deliver an impressive 184hp, and a very pleasing 221lb-ft of torque at just 1600rpm. This is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Eager VW SUV fans across North America will be glad to know that the 2022 VW Tiguan is expected to hit dealerships there in the third quarter of 2021. With its irresistible new style, upgraded technology and impressive drivetrain, it’s set to prove that VW knows SUVs just as well as it does smaller cars.

Photos of the 2022 Tiguan SEL R-Line

- Advertisement -