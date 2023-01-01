Best Sedan AWD Models: Our 9 Top Picks

Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Key features: Introduces new electronic on-demand AWD to the Corolla Hybrid family SE and Premium XLE grades new for 2023 8-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia now standard

All-wheel drive is a new option for the Toyota Corolla lineup for 2023. Available with the car’s hybrid powertrain, it turns this compact sedan into one of the industry’s most fuel-efficient AWD vehicles.

Like all Corolla Hybrid models, the AWD variant is powered by a 1.8L four-cylinder gas engine, but where the standard hybrid setup has a single electric motor at the front wheels, the AWD adds a second motor at the rear axle to provide on-demand four-wheel traction. Total power output is 138 hp and 156 lb-ft of torque, which goes through a continuously variable automatic transmission.

One thing we like about the Corolla Hybrid’s AWD system is the space efficiency of its electric rear drive unit, which doesn’t need a driveshaft to transmit power from the transmission to the rear wheels, helping preserve cabin space for you and your passengers.

The Corolla Hybrid AWD’s Natural Resources Canada fuel consumption estimates are 4.6/5.3 L/100 km (city/highway), while the U.S. EPA rates it at 51/44 mpg (city/highway).

Standard features include the Toyota Safety Sense driver assist suite, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, automatic A/C, and LED headlights.

Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD

Most Energy-Efficient Electric AWD Sedan









Key features: 425 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque Impressive all-electric range Dual motor AWD built for all weather conditions

If you want all-wheel drive from an all-electric powertrain and excellent energy efficiency, the Tesla Model 3 should be on your shopping list.

The Model 3 Long Range AWD is a compact upscale sedan that combines all-wheel grip with high-performance motors that crank out a total of 425 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque and can accelerate the car to highway speeds in a little more than four seconds. Meanwhile, the battery promises 576 km of driving range on a single charge.

Part of the credit for that generous range goes to the car’s impressive energy ratings: From Natural Resources Canada, the Model 3 Long Range AWD is rated at 1.8/1.9 Le/100 km (city/highway), while the U.S. EPA’s estimates are 134/126 MPGe (city/highway), or 26 kWh per 100 miles of driving.

Like many EVs, the Tesla Model 3 takes advantage of its lack of a combustion engine by providing some cargo space in the car’s nose, complementing the conventional rear trunk. Other features include an all-glass roof, auto-dimming mirrors, heated front seats and steering wheel, and wireless phone charging.

Bentley Flying Spur W12

Most Powerful Combustion AWD Sedan













Key features: New TSI engine makes 626 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque 3rd-generation Grand Tourer sprinting 0-60mph in only 3.7 seconds New wrap-around rear lamps incorporating ‘B’ motifs

The Bentley Flying Spur Speed takes the prize for most powerful AWD sedan with a combustion powertrain, thanks to a turbocharged W12 engine built by Bentley’s parent company, Volkswagen.

To create the 6.0L W12, VW puts together two of its narrow-angle VR6 engines to create an engine smaller than many V8s. Despite its relatively compact size compared to most 12-cylinders, the Flying Spur Speed’s W12 generates 626 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque.

The Flying Spur presents an interesting conundrum for Bentley’s well-heeled buyers: It’s spacious and comfortable enough to serve as a chauffeured vehicle, but the Speed package brings a torque vectoring AWD system and adaptive suspension with electric anti-roll control that provides sharp handling to satisfy buyers who prefer to do their own driving.

If you can afford the Flying Spur’s big six-figure price, you probably won’t be bothered by its fuel consumption, either. Natural Resources Canada’s ratings are 19.2/12.2 L/100 km (city/highway), while the U.S. EPA’s estimates are 12/19 mpg (city/highway).

If cost is truly no object, order your Flying Spur through Bentley’s bespoke program, which lets you have the car in almost any combination of interior and exterior colours you can imagine.

Lucid Air Sapphire

Most Powerful Electric AWD Sedan

















Key features: Massive power (1,200-hp) and 0-60 mph in under 2-seconds 3-motor AWD drivetrain Production begins in first half of 2023

With its claimed 1,200-plus horsepower, the Lucid Air’s flagship Sapphire configuration may be the most powerful production sedan in today’s marketplace, regardless of powertrain. In addition to its bonkers power output, the Air Sapphire also claims 0-60 mph (96 km/h) acceleration in less than two seconds.

That power and performance come courtesy of a three-motor drivetrain that places two motors at the rear axle and the third up front for all-wheel traction.

Lucid hasn’t published energy consumption and driving range estimates yet for the Air Sapphire, but other configurations boast as much as 837 km (520 miles) of range.

If the Air Sapphire is out of reach price-wise, you still get a lot out of the car’s lesser variants: the entry-level Pure trim comes with 480 hp, while a Touring package ups that to 620 hp.

The Lucid Air’s standard features include 19-inch wheels, faux leather upholstery, a stereo designed specifically for an EV’s quiet cabin, and a suite of driver safety assist features.

Tesla Model S Plaid

Fastest Acceleration AWD Sedan









Key features: 3 electric motors puts down 1,020 hp Full charge electric range of 396 miles / 637 km Ample cargo & storage space to go with all that power

Until the Lucid Air Sapphire undergoes performance testing to verify its claim of sub-two-second acceleration, the Tesla Model S Plaid remains the fastest-accelerating sedan you can buy today.

The Model S Plaid achieves its wicked acceleration – 1.99 seconds to 60 mph, and 2.1 seconds to 100 km/h – thanks to three electric motors that combine for 1,020 hp and can push this mid-size EV to a top speed of 322 km/h.

To get that performance, you don’t have to give up much in the way of driving range: The Plaid promises 637 km (396 miles) on a full charge, down just 15 km (about 9 miles) from the car’s base model. The Model S Plaid also gets the same 2.0 Le/100 km combined energy consumption estimate as the entry-grade trim.

All you need to think about is how badly you need a car that can accelerate that quickly: The Plaid package adds a big premium to the Model S’s price but includes most of the same features, like Autopilot driver assist, AWD, a sentry mode security system, and cargo space that includes a front trunk large enough for a full-size suitcase.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge

Most Exclusive AWD Sedan











Key features: Black Badge’s V12 engine offers 29-hp bump over the Ghost’s base model Comfortable ride paired to surprisingly agile handling Rear-hinged coach doors and a headliner studded with LEDs

As the most expensive Rolls-Royce model with standard AWD, the Ghost is about as exclusive as you can get in a production sedan with four driven wheels. The Black Badge option places the Ghost even higher up the ladder with a larger price tag — $464,350 in 2023 — and a V12 engine whose 592 hp is a 29-hp bump over the Ghost’s base model.

Despite its bulk, the Ghost boasts 50/50 front/rear weight distribution, which makes it easier for the car’s adaptive suspension to provide its comfortable ride and surprisingly agile handling. The Ghost even uses a forward-facing camera to scan the road ahead for potholes and pre-adjust the suspension to compensate, so you won’t spill your champagne while enjoying the rear seat massage function.

Other standout Ghost features include its rear-hinged coach doors and a headliner studded with LEDs to simulate a starlit night sky. When ordering your Ghost, you can choose from a seemingly endless number of interior colours and other extras, so no one else among the world’s elite will end up with the same configuration.

Kia K5

Best Value AWD Sedan



2021 K5 GT-Line AWD

2021 K5 GT-Line AWD Key features: AWD optional in the US, standard in Canada Nearly 300 hp in the K5 GT K5 was selected to the Top 10 World Car of the Year (WCOTY) Awards in 2021

If you’re looking for the best value in an AWD sedan, the mid-size Kia K5 is a good place to start. Kia introduced the K5 in 2021 as a replacement for its long-running Optima. Part of the K5’s redesign included all-wheel drive, which is standard in Canada and optional in the car’s U.S. lineup.

The K5 is Canada’s least-expensive all-wheel drive sedan for 2023 at $29,995. In the U.S., the base Subaru Legacy costs less, but Kia’s penchant for loading up its cars with standard kit means the K5 is still a very strong value, whether you’re shopping north or south of the border.

In the entry-grade K5 LX, power is from a 1.6L turbo four-cylinder engine that makes 180 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, which goes to the wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. You can get nearly 300 hp in the K5 GT, but it switches to front-wheel drive. Natural Resources Canada’s fuel consumption estimates are 9.3/7.0 L/100 km (city/highway), and the U.S. EPA’s ratings are 25/33 mpg (city/highway). Even in base form, the Canadian K5 comes with heated seats and steering wheel, dual-zone A/C, passive keyless, LED headlights, and alloy wheels.

Subaru Impreza

Least Expensive AWD Sedan







Key features: AWD backed by decades of experience Base model (with less features) still gets AWD standard Least-expensive AWD vehicle of any type in the United States for 2023

If you’re looking for a new AWD sedan at the lowest possible price, the Subaru Impreza four-door is the answer. Not only that, it is also the least-expensive AWD vehicle of any type in the United States for 2023.

The caveat here for Canadian buyers is that Subaru Canada discontinued the Impreza sedan after 2022, leaving a hatchback as the only body style sold north of the border. Still, the Impreza is also Canada’s most-affordable AWD vehicle.

In the Impreza, the base package includes a manual transmission and a 2.0L four-cylinder engine that makes 152 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque. In the U.S., the Impreza sedan’s fuel economy ratings are 23/31 mpg (city/highway) with the manual transmission. In Canada, the stickshift Impreza is rated for 10.1/7.7 L/100 km (city/highway), bearing in mind those figures are for the 2023 hatchback model.

In the U.S., the 2023 Impreza sedan’s entry-level configuration (it’s simply called “Base” in the U.S. and “Convenience” in Canada) starts out as a pretty basic car, but move up one trim to the Premium package (U.S.A.) or Canada’s Touring package and you get heated seats, alloy wheels, fog lights, and a wiper de-icer.

In the U.S., Subaru’s EyeSight driver assist suite is included in all Impreza trims. In Canada, it’s an $1,800 option in the car’s lower-end models.

Acura TLX

Best On-Road Performance Sedan with AWD

2021 TLX A-Spec

2021 TLX A-Spec

2021 TLX A-Spec

2021 TLX A-Spec

2021 TLX A-Spec

2021 TLX A-Spec

2021 TLX A-Spec

2021 TLX A-Spec

2021 TLX A-Spec

2021 TLX A-Spec

2021 TLX A-Spec

2021 TLX A-Spec Key features: Acura’s SH-AWD (Super Handling AWD) system provides stellar four-wheel traction Sporty Type S package upgrades to a turbo 3.0L V6 with 355 hp 10.2-inch infotainment display comes standard

Luxury car makers have made AWD standard in nearly every vehicle they sell, which can make it tough to determine which automaker’s all-wheel drive system will best meet your needs.

While most upscale brands’ all-wheel drive systems are pretty good at what they do, Acura’s SH-AWD (Super Handling AWD) system, as featured in the TLX mid-size sedan, is a standout setup. In addition to providing four-wheel traction in foul weather, SH-AWD also benefits performance in clear conditions. Its rear axle can shift power between the left and right wheels and drive the rear wheels at a higher speed than the front wheels. Using those tricks, SH-AWD can provide the sensation of four-wheel steering when you push the TLX through a turn.

Most TLX trims are powered by a 272-hp turbo four-cylinder engine, while the sporty Type S package upgrades to a turbo 3.0L V6 with 355 hp. A 10-speed transmission is standard with both engines.

Other standard TLX features include a 10.2-inch infotainment display, adaptive cruise control, a sunroof, 10-speaker audio, and power-adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar.

The TLX’s Canadian fuel consumption ratings range from 11.2/8.0 L/100 km (city/highway) to 12.3/9.8 L/100 km; according to the U.S. EPA, Acura’s mid-sizer is good for as much as 21/29 mpg (city/highway).

Tips for buying a great AWD four-door car

The first step when choosing an AWD sedan is to think about what you expect from an AWD system. Are you looking for a straight-up traction advantage in wet, snowy, or unpaved roads? Or do you want an AWD system that also improves the car’s handling on dry pavement?

In a car like the Toyota Corolla Hybrid, power is put to the rear wheels by a dedicated electric motor that only engages when the front wheels spin, so it’s not the car to take on an adventure off the beaten path. The Subaru Impreza’s AWD setup powers all four wheels all the time and promises better performance on rough surfaces or deep snow, but doesn’t have any tricks up its sleeve to move more power to the wheels with the most grip.

If you want AWD to boost performance on paved surfaces, you’ll mostly find such systems in high-end vehicles, like the Acura TLX we mentioned above. Acura’s SH-AWD system can shuttle power front-to-back and left-to-right to get torque to the wheel or wheels with the most grip to help eliminate wheelspin.

It can also move power to the outside rear wheel in a turn to sharpen the car’s cornering responses. While we’ve highlighted the Acura system in this article, Audi’s Quattro and BMW’s xDrive are other examples of sophisticated AWD systems that use tools like multiplate clutches and locking differentials to distribute the engine’s power to the wheels that will best be able to use it.

Finally, in our opinion, AWD is the ideal drivetrain for cars with above-average power output, like the Tesla, Lucid, Bentley and Rolls-Royce models we discuss above. Even on dry roads, putting between 500 and 1,200 hp to the road through two wheels is a recipe for a great burnout, but not the most efficient way to convert power into forward motion. That’s why AWD has become so common in luxury and prestige models – even those made for effortless performance rather than outright speed.

