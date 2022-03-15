2023 Acura Integra Interior: Inside the New Cabin

Following an underwhelming Integra prototype debut in California late last year, Acura has now officially taken the wraps of the 2023 production model, giving us an interior glimpse of the turbocharged, 200-hp coupe-like 4-door.

For those us who grew up with the iconic Integra — including the classic Type R and tuned-out models like this 1998 Integra GS-R flossing nearly 500-hp — the new version’s Civic-like exterior styling is really nothing to get excited about, frankly. But the 2023 Integra interior with its class-leading tech, a standard 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster, and more premium materials looks to make up for the uninspiring looks. Let’s a closer look.

A-Spec sport appearance package

Acura is a premium brand, after all, so a more ramped-up cabin should obviously be in the cards here. But how premium is it? Overall, the new Integra’s interior attempts to blend sporty styling with luxury vibes. The A-Spec sport appearance package is what really sets things apart, adding stainless steel pedals, red gauge needles, and contrast stitching on the steering wheel, seats, shifter and shift boot.

2023 Integra. Photo: Acura 2023 Integra. Photo: Acura

Even without the A-Spec upgrade, high-quality materials and switchgear come standard. Expect the climate control vents highlighted by piano-black trim to mimic the diamond mesh pattern of the grille, while skinnier pillars inside lead to better visibility paired to the car’s door-mounted exterior mirrors.

Seating

The Acura sedan’s rear seats are 60/40 split and do fold flat which is a nice feature to haul larger cargo; the legroom for rear passengers is also ample, according to Acura, with “generous legroom and to support active lifestyles.” We’re not sure what active lifestyles has to do with anything here, but there you go.

If luxury seating is important, the available Technology Package is worth the upgrade. It adds microsuede inserts for the front seats, both the 12-way power seat with lumbar support for the driver, and the passenger’s 4-way seat. Without the Tech upgrade, the driver receives 8-way power adjustable seat as standard and comes in black, red, or Orchid colours — plus, it’s heated and wrapped in synthetic leather, as standard also.

Technology Package upgrade

2023 Integra. Photo: Acura

Of course, expect the reimagined Integra to be chock full of tech. In addition to the 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster featuring a 7-inch digital touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, the Technology Package upgrade will increase the 7-inch touchscreen to 9-inches while making CarPlay and Auto a wireless affair, opposed to fiddling with cords and wires.

Alexa Built-In, Qi-compatible wireless charging and a 5.3-inch Head-Up Display (HUD) are also in the mix, coupled with extra USB charging ports: a couple extra for rear passengers and one more port up front.

Speaker duties come way of an 8-speaker setup; double-up with an optional, premium 16-speaker ELS STUDIO 3D setup which includes a pair of speakers integrated into the above headliner in the front cabin area.

Below, everything you get inside when the A-Spec with Technology Package is equipped:

Power Moonroof with Tilt Individual Mode Alexa Built-in Head Up Display (HUD) Wireless Charging Pad 9-inch Touchscreen Display Interior LED Ambient Lighting 16-Speaker ELS STUDIO 3D Premium Audio System Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Integration 12-Way Power Driver’s Seat with 2 Position Memory 4-Way Power Front Passenger’s Seat Synthetic Leather Trimmed Seats with Microsuede Inserts

Takeaway

Despite the new Integra’s styling shortcomings, the interior offers everything you’d expect from a luxury sedan. Acura blends the sporty-premium without going to overboard, where the A-Spec package improves things even more, like those stainless steel pedals and contrasting stitch work. Again, you’ll the the A-Spec with the Technology Package (yes, a package on a package) upgrade as well to really see major interior improvements — from the better 16-speaker premium audio to the significantly improved front seats.

Overall, the 2023 Acura Integra interior is fairly conservative and lacks any real excitement for a car that had such an impact before it was discontinued over 20 years ago. But that’s how Japanese automaker is rolling these days, building vehicles with splashy debuts that arguably fall short of most people’s expectations. Nevertheless, time will tell if the new Integra will be received well — and hopefully, the don’t butcher a possible Integra Type R variant.

Interior photos

[envira-gallery id=’104863′]