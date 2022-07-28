2023 Colorado ZR2 Desert Boss: Chevy’s Ultimate Small Truck

It’s been almost a decade now since Chevy reintroduced its Colorado mid-size pickup. Along the way, the small truck gained a 2.8L Duramax diesel powertrain, some added features, and a burly ZR2 trim to push the limits.

For 2023, the Colorado steps it up with not just a complete redesign including a more powerful 2.7L turbo engine, but a first-ever, special-edition ZR2 Desert Boss package to really set this small pickup apart with racing-inspired design and capability. Here’s a look at what the ZR2 Desert Boss brings to the compact truck party. Jump down to the Desert Boss features in full here.

2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Desert Boss 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Desert Boss

First, what’s new to the 2023 Colorado?

Across the entire lineup – from the entry-level WT and LT to the range-topping ZR2 – expect a new 2.7L turbo engine borrowed from its full-size Silverado sibling, churning out three available output variants:

Horsepower Torque Towing Capacity 2.7 Turbo 237 hp 259 lb.ft. 3,500 lbs. 2.7L Turbo Plus 310 hp 390 lb.ft. 7,700 lbs. 2.7L Turbo High-Output 430 hp 430 lb.ft. 7,700 lbs.

This all mates to an updated, second-generation 8-speed automatic transmission Chevy promises will not only be smoother, but offer better low-speed mobility when off-roading.

The interior gains four new trims with a 11.3-inch colour touchscreen which Chevy says is a standard class-leading feature. Expect more cargo space to haul the smaller stuff with new features like the tailgate storage system, a mid-position tailgate and available 110V power outlet.

Of course, a redesign isn’t complete without some styling tweaks. Overall, the 2023 Colorado looks as bold as ever and the exterior design doesn’t appear all that different, to us anyways. But that’s not a bad thing.

As the company’s head design director puts it, “We set out to design the Colorado as a tough, muscular and capable midsize truck, which we think especially came through in the wide ZR2 trim with the aggressive grille shield.” He continues, “Across all trims, the exterior’s presence and attitude is reflected in the interior, which is designed around the large center stack screen.”

New 2023 Colorado Trail Boss

2023 Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss 2023 Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss

For the first time, the Chevrolet Colorado will be offered in Trail Boss flavour, which gets the 2.7L Turbo Plus under the hood as standard. The biggest difference though is the Trail Boss’ 2-inch lifted suspension and wide chassis. Not quite the ZR2’s 3-inch lift, but the Colorado Traill Boss is a nice step above the WT and LT trims. And it rides on bigger 18-inch standard wheels, as with the Z71, wrapped in 32-inch-diameter all-terrain tires.

2023 Colorado ZR2 with the Desert Boss Package

When the Colorado ZR2 first arrived in 2017, it essentially bridged the gap between serious rock crawling and desert racing duties, all the while serving as a proper daily commuter thanks in part to its compact size. The same year, the Colorado ZR2 AEV Concept was unveiled at SEMA showcasing Chevy’s off-road engineering abilities.

2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Desert Boss

The ZR2 was and is no slouch and arguably the ultimate off-road performance small truck in the segment, but the new-for-2023 Desert Boss Package just ramps it up even more – something off-road pro racer Chad Hall can be proud of.

We won’t get into all the ZR2’s long list of standard features, but here’s what the new package includes.

More Colorado off-road accessories

Inspired by desert racing design and its demanding capabilities, the Desert Boss package keeps performance the same as the ZR2 but adds about 5 new things over and above the standards.

2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Desert Boss 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Desert Boss

The Colorado ZR2 Desert Boss rolls on upgraded 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, and up front, gains an off-road bumper and front fascia. The new sports bar with Sail Panel gets tacked on, along with a roof-mounted light bar for evening duties, and underbody camera to keep things in check, and some ‘Desert Boss’ black emblems and decals throughout for some added distinction.

New ZR2 options for 2023

For 2023, the Colorado ZR2 – without the Desert Boss treatment – also gets some newly available upgrades, including a grille light bar, an interior switch plate, off-road bumper lights, and a removable assist step.

Above all, however, expect the new 2023 ZR2 get new Multimatic dampers providing a better mix of everyday driving comfort with maximum off-road and performance capabilities. Opposed to the typical shim-type dampers, the new versions is a spool-valve design.

Shopping for a mid-size truck? Read our feature – Best Small Pickup Trucks: Big Attitude in a Compact Size

2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Desert Boss Photos