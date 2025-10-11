The 408-HP Lexus EV You Didn’t See Coming

For years, Lexus played it safe in the electric space. Calm, composed, maybe even a little too polite. But the new RZ 550e F SPORT mixes things up, finally giving the brand’s first EV some muscle to match its somewhat mundane manners. The popular RX got the F SPORT treatment for 2023; now it’s the RZ’s turn.

2026 RZ 550e F SPORT Is the Real (Electric) Deal

Amee Reehal

Power: 408 hp dual-motor setup (Direct4 AWD)

408 hp dual-motor setup (Direct4 AWD) Battery: 76.96-kWh lithium-ion pack

76.96-kWh lithium-ion pack 0–60 mph: ~4.0 seconds (est.)

~4.0 seconds (est.) Range: 228 miles (EPA est., with 20-inch wheels)

228 miles (EPA est., with 20-inch wheels) Charging: 10–80% in ~30 minutes (DC fast, NACS connector)

This isn’t another silent commuter with a luxury badge. Packing 408 horsepower through an upgraded Direct4 all-wheel-drive system, the RZ F SPORT wakes up the lineup with the kind of punch you actually feel. On paper, it’s good for a sprint to 60 mph in around four seconds. On the road, it’s seamless; torque comes on instantly, grips the road, and simply feels quietly assertive.

It’s not the wildest EV out there (and its two-tone look won’t be for everyone), but that’s exactly why it works.

Lexus didn’t go for flash here. Instead, it focused on balance and execution, refining everything underneath. The revised suspension tuning and added rear bracing give this upscale compact SUV a more planted, balanced posture through corners. There’s none of that floaty disconnect that early EV crossovers suffered from. Just a quiet, composed flow that feels, frankly, very Lexus. But finally, with some attitude.

Related – 2023 Lexus RZ 450e First Drive Review

Amee Reehal

Out on Portugal’s rural backroads under the sweltering heat of 115°F (46 °C), the RZ felt light on its feet despite its roughly 5,000-lb curb weight. The Direct4 system keeps power moving seamlessly front to rear, never grabbing for traction, never hunting for drama. It’s the sort of engineering confidence Lexus has always nailed, now tuned for instant electric thrust instead of silky V6 torque powering the older RX 350.

Range Isn’t Great…But Who Cares

Amee Reehal

Range isn’t its bragging point (an estimated 228 miles on the F SPORT’s 20-inch wheels), but that’s not really the play. This is about proving that a Lexus EV can stir emotion, and that serenity and speed don’t have to live in separate corners.

It’s not the wildest EV out there (and its two-tone look won’t be for everyone), but that’s exactly why it works. The RZ F SPORT feels cohesive, grown-up, and far more engaging than expected. Lexus finally built an electric SUV you’ll actually want to drive…and will inevitably continue to get better.