Chevrolet Colorado Vs. Toyota Tacoma: A Battle of Power & Price

In the competitive realm of mid-size trucks, the Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado stand out as top contenders. Each offers distinct advantages, setting up a tight race for supremacy. The new Tacoma stands out with robust power against the Colorado’s base engine, while the Chevy counters with attractive pricing and the flexibility to upgrade power even in its base trim.

This comparison delves into the nuances of both models, examining everything from towing capacities and driving dynamics to pricing, to help you determine which truck might best suit your needs. Whether you prioritize raw power or value with versatility, this head-to-head matchup provides the insights necessary to make an informed decision.

Performance and Handling Winner: Chevrolet Colorado

2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison

The Toyota Tacoma is all-new for 2024, while the Chevrolet Colorado morphed into an equally-new model for 2023. The Tacoma uses a turbocharged 2.4-litre four-cylinder that makes 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque; it also offers a hybrid. Meanwhile, the Colorado has a turbocharged 2.7-litre four-cylinder but it comes with three power outputs of 239 hp/259 torque; 310 hp/390 torque; and 310 hp/430 torque.

Colorado seems a bit more responsive and with a better-composed ride.

If you order the midrange but later want more, you can upgrade to 430 lb-ft with a dealer-supplied computer flash. The Tacoma comes in 4×2 or 4×4 in the U.S., and 4×4-only in Canada; the Colorado offers both in both markets, depending on trim. Tacoma’s towing capacity tops out at 6,500 lbs, while the Colorado can go as high as 7,700 lbs. Both drive and handle very well, but the Colorado seems a bit more responsive and with a better-composed ride.

Interior Winner: Toyota Tacoma













































Both trucks have such a similar cabin design that it’s tempting to think the designers were looking over each others’ shoulders. Both have a sharp-edged horizontal dash with a tablet-style infotainment screen up top, similarly-shaped four-spoke steering wheel, and simple, intuitive controls.

With both so close, the Tacoma takes this one by a slim margin for its larger, chunkier dials that are easy to use with gloves; steering wheel controls that cradle the thumbs for easier use; and an available wireless charger that accommodates two phones. The outgoing Tacoma had a low seating position that could be uncomfortable for many drivers, but this all-new one has upright seats that solve the issue. Here’s our full story on the seven new features of the new Tacoma interior.

Styling Winner: Chevrolet Colorado

2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. Photo: Chevy

Beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, but the Colorado is well-styled with its smoother lines to the Tacoma’s angular body creases. The Colorado’s rounded wheel arches fit the tires better, as opposed to the Tacoma’s combination of straight lines and curves. At the rear, the Colorado includes steps in the bumper ends for easier bed access, although the Toyota’s twin vertical taillight pattern is a much cooler look.

The Toyota beats it for power when comparing the Colorado’s base engine, but the opportunity to upgrade the Chevy to the higher output gives buyers flexibility

Overall, the Tacoma bears some resemblance to the full-size Tundra, but this can look too blocky when it’s scaled down to this midsize truck. In Canada and the U.S., the Colorado comes only in crew cab configuration. The Tacoma is available in an extended Xtra Cab version for American buyers as well as crew cab. Right now, that four-door configuration is the only one Canadians can buy, although it’s possible Toyota may offer it north of the border in future.

Takeaway: Why the Chevrolet Colorado is the Better Buy

The new 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Amee Reehal 2023 Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss. Photo: Chevy

Both trucks are well done, but when comparing the Tacoma in crew cab configuration to match the Colorado, the Chevy starts at a lower price. The Toyota beats it for power when comparing the Colorado’s base engine, but the opportunity to upgrade the Chevy to the higher output gives buyers flexibility, especially since it can be ordered in the base trim for those who want the extra power in a work-ready truck without moving up to a higher trim level. The Colorado also has the higher towing capacity and good driving manners. It’s close, though, and both trucks have a lot going for them.

For more on these trucks, visit: