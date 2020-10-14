Pretty much like every other automaker today, Volkswagen is doubling-up their SUV lineup. First, with the mid-size Atlas SUV in 2018, the coupe-like Atlas Cross Sport in 2020, the all-new ID.4 electric SUV, and now, the 2022 Taos compact SUV powered by a 1.5L gas engine.

So, as of Summer 2021 when the Taos hits North American dealer floors, VW’s SUV lineup will look like this, smallest to biggest:

Taos

Tiguan and ID.4

Touareg

Atlas Cross Sport

Atlas

Only model missing here is a full-size SUV from the German. Though we’re guessing that’s in the works.

But what’s the Taos interior like? How much cabin tech will Volkswagen’s smallest sport utility offer? How about cargo space, legroom, and dimensions? Let’s take a look.

First, a look at the Taos overall dimensions

2022 VW Taos. Photo: Volkswagen

To get an idea of interior space, let’s first look overall dimensions.

Related – Inside the VW Atlas Cross Sport: A Closer Look

Compared to other compact SUVs on the market, the 2022 Taos sits somewhere in the middle — not too big, not too small. Unlike its Tiguan sibling that’s grown into the largest compact SUV in the segment, the Taos sits 175.8 inches long (just over 9 inches shy of Tiguan) with a wheelbase of 105.9 inches. It sits 64.4 inches tall and 72.5 inches wide.

Exterior dimensions:

Length 175.8 inches Wheebase 105.9 inches Width 72.5 inches Height 64.4 inches

2022 Volkswagen Taos interior dimensions & space

Rear seats of the 2022 VW Taos. Photo: Volkswagen

Passenger space 99.5 cubic feet Rear space (seats down) 66.3 cu ft Rear space (seats up) 28.1 cu ft Front legroom 40.1 inches Rear legroom 37.9 inches

In terms of cabin space, the small Taos does a good job opening up real estate with 99.5 cubic feet of passenger space. That’s not bad at just 1.6 cu ft less than the two-row Tiguan.

Rear cargo volume is 28.1 cu ft of luggage space behind the second-row seats and 66.3 cu ft with the second row folded down. Legroom for both front and rear passengers is respectable as well, at 40.1 inches and 37.9 inches, respectively.

Below, a side-by-side view of the current generation Tiguan front cabin compared to the new Taos.

2019 Tiguan interior vs 2022 Taos interior

Key interior features

At first look, the interior is on the upscale side, though the Taos isn’t necessarily a ‘premium’ offering compared to other luxury compact SUVs. Much like VW’s other SUV interiors, the overall look here is clean with horizontal lines, coupled with a premium fit and finish.

Every Taos receives two-tone seats as standard — another mark for the more upscale look. The range-topping models find a more posh French Roast and black combination.

Standards and upgrades

Both push-button start and automatic headlights will be a standard. Some other higher-end features inside the 152-hp Taos include standard Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, and available MIB3 with wireless App-Connect and IQ.DRIVE driver assistance suite

Some worthy cabin upgrades for the Taos include:

8-way power driver seat

dual-zone Climatronic climate control

rain-sensing wipers

a heated leatherette steering wheel

heated and ventilated front seats

heated side mirrors

heated washer nozzles.

New Taos will offer 28.1 cu ft of rear cargo space with seats up. Photo: Volkswagen

There you have it, a quick look at the new Taos interior. Overall, what really separates this cabin is the truly VW look — the clean lines void of big, bubbly design elements found in other compact SUVs.

Volkswagens keep it simple inside while incorporating all the luxe and high-end features consumers expect. Some like this look, other expect more. But seeing as the compact SUV market currently makes up 24% of all sales, consumers have plenty of choices.

Shopping for a 2021 or 2022 SUV? Check out these top models worth waiting for.

Full 2020 VW Taos Gallery: