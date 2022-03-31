2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Review

If the venerable Toyota Corolla were an SUV, what would it be like? Thankfully, just like the smart, sensible and sporty Corolla Cross – which fills the gap between the teensie C-HR and the ever-larger RAV4. Roomy on the inside, easy to drive and peppy enough to keep up with traffic, the Cross is truly the working man’s CUV.

There’s nothing ostentatious about the Cross, and yet it is easy on the eyes – drawing style cues the RAV4 – and highly functional. Let’s count some of the ways it’s like the Corollas we’ve known over the years: Good on fuel? Check. Simple to operate? Check. Bit of a wallflower? Check. Mediocre power, but reliable performance? Check. Something you’ll learn to love over years of ownership? Check.

Price: how much does the Corolla Cross cost?

The Cross comes in six model and trim configurations (three trims, plus two drive configurations), starting at $24,890 plus $1,860 freight for the FWD L model, and reaching $36,235.70 all-in price for the top-of-the-line AWD XLE. You can get into AWD with the L for as little as $26,290 plus $1,860 freight. The base model comes with a six-speaker audio system, 7” touchscreen display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, compatibility, heated front seats and 17” steel wheels. The LE adds push button start, heated faux leather steering wheel, alloy wheels, and blind spot monitor. The XLE upgrades the audio to a 9-speaker JBL system, adds 8-way power seats and dual zone auto AC, a power back door and moonroof, 18” alloy wheels and fog lamps. Toyota has priced the Cross competitively with the FWD Kia Seltos (starting at $23,095), the CX-30 (starting at $24,700), and Taos (starting at $26,695).

A look inside the compact SUV’s cabin

The inside of the Cross is both inviting and comfortable. The two lower trim levels come with cloth seats, and the top-of-the-line XLE’s seats are covered in Toyota’s nicely done SofTex faux-leather (actually thermoplastic polyurethane), available in a calming two-tone beige and black theme. The comfortable front seats provide ample headroom.

Legroom is good in the front, but rear legroom is a trifle shy. The 60/40-split folding rear seat will accommodate three across. Controls are easy to find and simple to figure out. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto are standard even on the base L’s seven-inch touchscreen. Higher trim levels have an eight-inch touchscreen, and the XLE also gets a wireless charge pad and four USB ports. The XLE has a partly digital gauge pod. Large glass area and heightened seating position provide great visibility.

Check out our full 2022 Corolla Cross interior review here. Below, look inside the small family hauler’s cabin:

Performance & Drive Impressions

Editor’s Note: 2023 adds a hybrid to the mix, with the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid.

There is just one powertrain for the Cross – the familiar 2.0-litre, 16-valve four-banger mated to a CVT. Fuel economy is a respectable 8.1 city/7.4 highway for AWD and 7.6/7.0 FWD, yet the undersized 50-litre fuel tank provides a range of only 450 kilometres. Horsepower from this non-turbo engine is rated at 169 hp at 6,600 rpm and 151 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 rpm – less than the 175 hp/195 lb-ft of torque found in the turbo Kia Seltos.

2022 Corolla Cross XLE AWD. Photo: Toyota

Towing capacity and that CVT transmission

Towing capacity is rated at a measly 1,500 pounds – in other words, “don’t bother trying.” Although, as a car enthusiast, I hate the mushy feel of CTVs, Toyota has refined the Cross’s tranny and fitted a physical first gear to give a more direct feel when starting out. Even with the CVT’s annoyances, however, driving is a pleasure, with a light feel on the wheel and sure-footed cornering around town. Just be careful to give yourself lots of time to build up momentum when overtaking other vehicles.

Takeaway

There are two compelling reasons to consider the Corolla Cross if you are in the market for a compact SUV: 1) the Corolla’s mind-bending record of reliability, and 2) value for dollars spent. I’ll bet the Cross will still be going strong long after the bloom of new love is gone, because it’s about as close to indestructible as an affordable car can get. But you will not just be buying a reliable car. Here’s a look at Toyota’s entire small SUV lineup.

2022 Corolla Cross XLE AWD. Photo: Toyota

With its muted colours, simple interior, and ergonomically designed seats, the Cross is a pleasant car to sit in – whether just for a cross-town drive or for hours across Canada’s snowy prairies. And with AWD available at a price even a student (well, at least some) could afford, it provides a sure-footed experience that ensures you will get to where you want to go without a migraine. Now that’s value!