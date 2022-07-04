2023 SUVs Worth Waiting For: Redesigned & New Models Only

A follow-up to our 2022 SUVs worth waiting for, here’s what’s in store for 2023: all-new and next-generation redesigned models only. Seeing as COVID lockdowns and supply chain issues pushed things back the last couple years, new 2023 SUVs and crossovers might have been worth the wait for shoppers looking buy now or in the coming months.

2023 Subcompact / Compact Crossover SUV

2023 Mazda CX-50

Release Date: Early 2022

Status: New Model for North America only













Driveshop social shoot - Scott Kranz Key features: Two engine choices with hybrid CX-50 in the works Standard with the latest i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Panoramic moonroof is a Mazda-first

Built in the US out of Mazda’s Alabama plant, the CX-50 compact crossover SUV is a completely new model exclusive to North America. Powered by either a Skyactiv-G 2.5L naturally aspirated engine or more powerful Skyactiv-G 2.5L Turbo engine coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission, Mazda is promising a hybrid version of the CX-50 soon, with an EV model likely in the works as well.

The first-ever CX-50 retains the bold, sleek styling we find with Mazda’s other SUVs; and frankly, the long list of packages available are daunting, but add even more exterior features. Inside, this new SUV features the first-ever panoramic moonroof in a Mazda, while other features includes high strength roof rails and reinforced b-pillars.

To ramp it up, there’s also the new 2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition offering more off-road chops including exclusive 18-inch wheels wrapped in Falken all-terrain tires, an Apex Package that adds a roof platform, and Meridian Choice Package adding further outdoor accessories.

2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite

Release Date: Early 2023

Status: Redesign and new ST model





















Key features: Escape ST-Line Elite with 2.0L EcoBoost mill generating 250 hp Optional 13.2-inch touchscreen with SYNC 4 New suite of driver-assistance features

Ford’s compact SUV gains a thorough makeover for 2023, adding a new athletically styled ST-Line series available in three models. This includes the more powerful and sporty ST-Line Elite.

The newly-introduced ST-Line Elite joins the previous ST-Line and ST-Line-Select and sits at the top of the Escape model range. All the models in the ST-Line series look sporty, boasting a black mesh grille, a distinctive rear skid plate, and a big single-wing rear spoiler. However, the range-topper comes with an available, attention-grabbing “coast-to-coast” LED light bar that extends from one headlamp to the other to make it stand out.

The 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line carries a 1.5L EcoBoost engine that churns out 180 horsepower. The power goes to the front wheels, while the AWD is optional. Those who like better fuel economy can add the hybrid dose. Ford believes the FWD model can cover over 550 miles (EPA-estimated). Those seeking more power can opt for the ST-Line Select and the ST-Line Elite, featuring a larger 2.0L EcoBoost mill generating 250 hp. The AWD is standard and also available in hybrid.

Read our full story – 2023 Escape Adds New 250-HP ST-Line Elite to Go With its Big Makeover

2023 Honda CR-V Release Date: Summer 2022

Status: Redesign



2023 CR-V Sport Touring. Photo: Honda



2023 CR-V Sport Touring. Photo: Honda



Key features: More advanced & powerful two-motor hybrid-electric powertrain Larger exterior & interior dimensions Most cargo space in the CR-V’s history It’s the top-selling SUV in the US for 25 years, and now it gets a new, 6th-generation redesign. Aside from the 2023 CR-V’s complete update, Honda’s compact crossover gains a more advanced and powerful two-motor hybrid-electric powertrain. The CR-V Sport and Sport Touring trims with the hybrid setup looks bolder than the outgoing models. Both the CR-V EX and EX-L gain some more premium looks with the 2023 redesign — from the body-coloured side mirrors and larger 18-inch, 10-spoke wheels, to a gloss black grille mesh with a chrome trim up front. Overall, Honda is dubbing the new CR-V has having more “rugged and sophisticated design.” Sure, it looks bolder than the previous model, but rugged we’re not too sure about. Nevertheless, this small sport utility sells like hotcakes, and we don’t think the new design will sway shoppers. Read our full story – 2023 Honda CR-V Redesign & Styling Changes: A Closer Look 2023 Honda HR-V Release Date: Late summer 2022

Late summer 2022 Status: Redesign 2023 Honda HR-V Sport

2023 Honda HR-V EX-L

2023 Honda HR-V Sport

2023 Honda HR-V Sport

2023 Honda HR-V Sport

2023 Honda HR-V EX-L

2023 Honda HR-V Sport

2023 Honda HR-V Sport

2023 Honda HR-V EX-L

2023 Honda HR-V EX-L

2023 Honda HR-V EX-L

2023 Honda HR-V Sport

2023 Honda HR-V EX-L

2023 Honda HR-V Sport

2023 Honda HR-V Sport Key features: More powerful engine & updated suspension Larger cabin space & cargo area Digital instrument display is an HR-V first Gone is the 1.8L 4-cylinder, replaced by a larger 2.0L 4-cylinder making 158-horsepower (SAE net @ 6,500 rpm) and 138 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net @ 4,200 rpm). Aside from a more refined engine, the new mill makes 17 extra horses and adds 11 lb.-ft. of torque. Adding more storage space to an already small SUV will always gains bonus points with customers. The new HR-V’s cargo space behind the rear seat is enlarged to 24.4 cu.-ft across all 2023 HR-V trims; while increasing lift-over height for larger items, measuring just over 27 inches. The most notable design change is probably that front, more narrow honeycomb-style grille flanked by air curtain inlets. It works with the lower, more slender 2023 design, but the outgoing grill wasn’t horrible either. Again, the new look feels like a Ford Escape rip-off. Read our full story – New 2023 HR-V Grows in Size & Gains Larger Engine

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Release Date: Fall 2022

Status: New Trim



















Key features: Hybrid is all-new for 2023 Three new trims: S, SE and XSE Availability of two-tone paint schemes Filling the gap between the tiny C-HR and the ever-larger RAV4, Toyota rolled out the first-ever 2022 Corolla Cross subcompact crossover we reviewed here late last year. Now, for 2023, Toyota is expanding the family to include a hybrid model with the Corolla Cross Hybrid. The Corolla Cross Hybrid will be available in five grades for the U.S. market. LE and XLE will be joined with three new trims: S, SE and XSE. Canada will receive SE and XSE only. All-wheel drive is standard across the range. Like its gas-powered sibling, the hybrid-powered subcompact crossover is built on the TNGA-C platform and is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine paired with electric motors and a battery pack that works in conjunction with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Total output is rated at 194 horsepower. The Corolla Cross Hybrid utilizes the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System, with an electronic AWD set-up that is new to the Corolla family. Read our full story – New 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Crossover Gains a Hybrid Model 2023 BMW X1 Release Date: Late 2022

Status: Redesign















Key features: Improved 2.0L turbo engine Larger with increased dimensions Interior gains new iDrive powered by OS 8 The 2023 BMW X1 keeps the fundamental proportions of the previous generation, but the designers made the exterior bolder through a slightly more prominent, nearly square kidney grille and more pronounced headlights. Moreover, we find regular LED lights with cornering lights and full LED taillights with L-shaped profiles. The tapered rear window gives the luxury SAV a rugged look, whereas the flared wheel arches develop a somewhat broader visual effect. The German subcompact SUV gives customers only one powertrain choice here, which may affect its versatility credentials. However, the engineers improved the 2.0L four-cylinder turbo by adding a Miller combustion cycle, a new dual direct and port injection system, and a modified combustion chamber geometry. Read our full story here – 2023 BMW X1 Grows In Size, Innovation, Power, and Fun 2023 Porsche Macan T Release Date: Late 2022

Status: New Trim











Key features: New ‘T’ model for 2023 Only T model with steel suspension with the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard Lighter engine weight above the front axle The Touring (T) moniker has been in the Porsche family for 70 years, starting with the 1968 911T with its precise tuning chops and more efficient powertrains. Now, the Stuttgart automaker adds the 2023 Macan T to the mix, alongside the current 911 and 718 models, including the Boxster and Cayman. But unlike its siblings, the Macan T is the only Touring product serving up a steel suspension with the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard, coupled with a 15 mm suspension drop. Add a 2.0L, 4-cylinder turbo making a respectable 261-hp and 295 lb.-ft. of torque, this sporty crossover packs a decent amount of value. Read our full story – 2023 Macan Joins Porsche’s ‘T’ Club

2023 Mid-Size SUV

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Release Date: 2023

Status: Redesign

























Key features: More horsepower and range compared to previous model Third-row seating Greater EV range stems from a larger battery pack than before

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV had already been on sale in Asia and Europe for some time when it first reached North America in 2018, but it was still a new proposition in the mid-size SUV heartland. With electrification now penetrating the mainstream however, the second-generation Outlander makes its pitch to an increasingly competitive market.

Mitsubishi believes the new styling, accentuated by the 20in wheels, is tougher than before, although we’d guess that smaller rims would provide greater ride comfort. Every Outlander PHEV comes with a 12.3in, configurable digital instrument cluster, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 120V/1,500W electrical outlet and a suite of driver assistance systems.

With more powerful electric motors aboard – up from 80 HP front and 94 HP rear to 114 HP and 134 HP – the PHEV powertrain is much-changed from the previous generation Outlander. Mitsubishi’s engineers say that the larger rear motor (shared with the Nissan Ariya) enables them to realize the ideal front-rear torque split through the S-AWC (Super All Wheel Control) AWD system that improves traction, stability and handling.

Read our full story – 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV First Drive Review

2023 Lamborghini Urus S

Release Date: 2023

Status: New trim











































Key features: Updated V8 with more power, better performance & faster acceleration specs Specific design modifications on the Urus S Six drive modes plus EGO mode

The refreshed 2023 Lamborghini Urus S is more powerful, more customizable, and more equipped than its predecessor. This Super SUV will sell alongside the new high-performance-oriented Urus Performante, which we first saw in August at Pebble Beach.

The power comes from the improved twin-turbo 4.0L V8 that churns out a whopping 666 horsepower and 850 Newton-meters (627 pound-feet) of torque. Although these power figures are the same as the Performante, the Urus S is 47 kilograms (104 pounds) heavier than its counterpart, so it is the slower of the two.

The mid-cycle update for the Urus brings additional choices for shades, wheels, style packages, and unique details. Lamborghini presents two completely-changed colors and trim options for the interior – the Bi-color Sportivo, and the Bi-color Sophisticated with the Performante stitching design.

Read our full story – 2023 Lamborghini Urus S Debuts With Updated Design, More Power

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

Release Date: Early 2023

Early 2023 Status: New trim

2023 Durango SRT Hellcat



2023 Durango SRT Hellcat Key features: Most powerful production SUV: 710-hp & 645 lb.-ft. of torque 3-row SUV that will tow up to 8,700 pounds Front fascia with chin splitter, engine oil cooler duct, air guide & snorkel

Back in 2020, Dodge unleashed the most powerful SUV straight from the dealer floor with the beastly 710 horsepower 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat. The bad news? This was a one-year production model only. The good news? Based on demand from enthusiasts, the SRT-powered SUV is back for 2023 sporting the same supercharged 6.2L HEMI Hellcat V8 engine putting down identical power, including 645 lb.-ft. of torque.

Expect the Durango SRT Hellcat to clock a 0-60 mph in only 3.5 seconds, hitting a top speed of 180 mph, while achieving a quarter-mile time of under 12 seconds, and tow up to 8,700 pounds.

The SRT styling features are both bold yet functional, including a rear spoiler with aerodynamic balance and a significant measure of rear downforce of 140 lbs. at 180 mph. Other key exterior bits include a front fascia sporting a chin splitter, engine oil cooler duct, air guide and snorkel for cold air induction, LED headlamps and daytime running lights, and distinct front grille and hood.

Read our full story – Rebirth of a Monster: Dodge’s 710-HP Durango SRT Hellcat SUV is Back

2023 Range Rover Sport Release Date: Unreleased

Status: Redesign, 3rd-generation

















Key features: P530 First Edition with 523-hp V8 Pure-electric propulsion planned for 2024 4 powertrain choices According to Land Rover, the redesigned, 3rd-generation 2023 Range Rover Sport promises to be the most desirable, advanced and dynamically capable yet. Cleaner looks with a more muscular stance, an updated fast-angled dashboard inside, pure-electric propulsion planned for 2024 with a V8 in the mix. The 2023 Ranger Rover Sport offers buyers four powertrain choices – a pair of mild-hybrid turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engines (petrol and diesel), a plug-in hybrid turbo 3.0-litre I6, and a twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8. If that doesn’t excite you, you can opt for the P530 First Edition, which will be accessible only in the first year of production. It features a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8, creating a massive 523 horsepower (390 KW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. The high-end model can zoom to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds with Dynamic Launch. Read our full review – 2023 Range Rover Sport First Drive Review

2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance Release Date: Late 2022

Late 2022 Status: Redesign / New Model

2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance. Photo: Amee Reehal







2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance. Photo: Amee Reehal





















2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 Lexus RX interior. Photo: Amee Reehal









Key features: Replaces RX 450h A new hybrid system to the Lexus brand Only RX to feature the new Direct4 AWD drivetrain The big-selling Lexus RX is better known for refined luxury than outright performance. That’s set to change in the new, 2023 generation with the advent of the first RX 500h F Sport Performance version of the mid-size hybrid crossover. It goes on sale at the end of this year. The RX 500h F Sport Performance introduces a new hybrid system to the Lexus brand. Up front, the powertrain mates a turbocharged, 2.4-litre inline-4 gas engine to a 6-speed automatic transmission (not a CVT), inverter and electric motor. Meanwhile an electric axle (e-axle) at the rear integrates a powerful electric motor, inverter and reduction gearbox. The RX 500h will also be the only RX to feature the new Direct4 AWD drivetrain (other powertrains are available with a different AWD setup). First revealed in late-2020, Direct4 reaches production on the new RX and will also feature on the upcoming Lexus RZ 450e EV. Read our full story – 2023 Lexus RX First Drive Review 2023 Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition Release Date: Late 2022

Status: Special Edition











2023 Defender 75th Limited Edition

2023 Defender 75th Limited Edition







Key features: Special edition Defender for 2023 Grasmere Green both inside and out, coupled with a distinct 75 Years graphic Available in 90 and 110 body styles (not 130) Land Rover’s legendary off-roader turns 75 years old, and to celebrate, the Brit debuts the 2023 Defender 75th Limited Edition. A plug-in hybrid only model with some cosmetic upgrades. It was back in 1948 the Series 1 made its debut at the Amsterdam Motor Show. While paying homage to its Defender predecessors, today the legendary off-roader embraces modern tech – from the 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system and 3D Surround Camera, to Configurable Terrain Response, wireless device charging, and Matrix LED front lighting – all standard. Despite the new 3-row Defender 130 joining the lineup, the 2023 Defender 75th Limited Edition is only offered in 90 and 110 body designs. Priced at $91,350 for the two-door 90 and $94,350 for the four-door 110 in the US, and in Canada at $105,000 and $108,000 for the 110, available at Land Rover’s website. Read the full story – 2023 Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Release Date: Late Summer 2022

Status: New Trim Level











Key features: Increased power & torque from same engine in regular Pathfinder Distinct orange, contrast stitching in the cabin Lots of off-road upgrades like lifted suspension, burly wheels & roof rack The Pathfinder was completely redesigned in 2022, but this Rock Creek model is new for 2023 and has enough upgrades, it warrants being on this list. Essentially, it’s a bolder, more rugged Pathfinder for families looking to go off-road. But Nissan didn’t just update the styling, they actually fitted it with proper features adventure-seekers expect out in the wild. Firstly, the the Pathfinder Rock Creek gains more power compared to the regular models, ramping up to 295-hp versus 284-hp. Same goes for torque, going from 259 lb-ft to 270 lb-ft. This is all achieved with premium grade fuel, mind you. Also, the Off-Mode comes with Standard Intelligent Around View Monitor. Other key features include a lifted and tuned suspension with a 5/8-inch lift, coupled with 18-inch beadlock-style wheels wrapped in all-terrain rubber. Up top, the tubular roof rack offers up to 220-pound load capacity which saves abundant cargo space in the rear trunk. Distinct styling includes Rock Creek badging on the exterior, along with front fascia sporting a dark V-motion grille and mesh insert. Inside, the occupants get leatherette and fabric seats with Rock Creek embroidery along with orange contrast stitching. The distinct stitching is also found on the steering wheel, instrument panel, centre console and door panels. Here are some other great family off-road SUVs — Best Off-Road SUV & Crossovers for Families Seeking Adventure

2023 Full-Size SUV

2023 BMW XM Release Date: September 2023

Status: New Model



























Key features: First-ever high-performance vehicle from BMW M with an electrified powertrain New 483-hp V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology & 194-hp electric motor M light-alloy wheels with 23-inch variants This is the German’s first-ever high-performance machine from BMW M that gains an electrified powertrain, where this PHEV puts down a combined, impressive 644 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. The system is built around a newly developed V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology, known for its high-revving capabilities. This 4.4L engine also features a cross-bank exhaust manifold and an optimized oil separation process, which helps enhance its performance. Love it or hate it, the BMW XM does boast an exterior design with exclusivity, presence, and performance, featuring powerful contours, a modern SAV silhouette, and M-typical design cues. Inside, the M multifunction seats, knee pads and model-specific M leather steering wheel come as standard, as do M-specific graphics, including shift lights for the BMW Curved Display and BMW Head-Up Display. Read our full story – BMW M Gets Electrified: Closer Look at the New XM SUV 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Editions Release Date: Late 2022

Status: New Special Edition



























Key features: Limited to 1,966 units in the US Oxford White details throughout, just like the 1966 original Squared 1960s era-inspired fenders with Sasquatch-width fender flares Limited to 1,966 units, the Bronco Heritage Editions are a 2023 exclusive. While the Ford off-road SUV doesn’t get any big changes for 2023 (it just came out, after all), this throwback version is for those appreciate the classic 1960s-era Bronco. Offered across the entire range — 2-door, 4-door, and compact Sport — the Bronco Heritage Editions add classic design features like that sweet Bronco script fender graphics and an Oxford White-painted roof, to help separate the modern off-roader from the pack. Coupled with a pair of old-school Bronco colours (Robin’s Egg Blue, and Yellowstone Metallic available in 2024), Ford wasted little time paying tribute to its SUV that started it all — and we’d say they did a pretty good job fusing old and new into a new-age, tech-savvy beast. The clean Oxford White style carries into the cabin’s instrument panel, centre console badging and special Heritage Edition front and rear floor liners — all paired to the Bronco’s classic plaid cloth seats. Read our full story – New Bronco Heritage Editions Celebrate the Original 1966 Classic 2023 Toyota Sequoia Release Date: Summer 2022

Status: Redesign

2023 Toyota Sequoia. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 Toyota Sequoia TRD. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 Toyota Sequoia Capstone. Photo: Amee Reehal



2023 Toyota Sequoia interior. Photo: Amee Reehal











2023 Toyota Sequoia interior. Photo: Amee Reehal



2023 Toyota Sequoia Capstone. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 Toyota Sequoia Capstone. Photo: Amee Reehal

Key features: New 3.5L twin-turbo hybrid i-FORCE MAX V6 New Sequoia ‘Capstone’ trim (more chrome) New Sliding Third Row with Adjustable Cargo Shelf System Like the full-size Tundra pick-up with which it shares a platform and a powertrain, it takes quite a while for the Toyota Sequoia to go all-new – 15 years to be exact. But with the Tundra being completely remade for 2022, one had to figure a next-gen Sequoia couldn’t be too far behind. And that notion has been proven correct, as Toyota’s largest SUV is all-new for 2023. The most significant change is the one that’s taking place under the hood. Like the new Tundra, the new Sequoia is ditching the long-running 5.7-litre iForce V8 in favour of a 3.5-litre twin-turbo hybrid i-FORCE MAX V6. The Sequoia will be sold in five grades in the U.S.: SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro and, first for Sequoia, Capstone. All, except for TRD Pro which is 4WD-only, will be available in either 2WD or part-time 4WD. The lineup for Canada will consist of TRD Off-Road, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro and Capstone. Read our full story – Up Close: Toyota’s Full-Size Sequoia SUV Gets the 2023 Redesign it Deserves 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate Release Date: Fall 2022

Fall 2022 Status: New Trim The Yukon Denali Ultimate features numerous Denali badges throughout, such as on the door's sill plate.

The full grain leather trim washes over the center console storage area.

The Yukon Denali Ultimate provides a standard 10.2-inch-diagonal premium GMC infotainment system with Google built-in.

Numerous premium elements find their way to the Yukon Denali Ultimate, such as Vader chrome finish accents.

The Yukon Denali Ultimate's interior includes aluminum decor trim throughout.

The Yukon Denali Ultimate features an Alpine Umber interior finished in full-grain leather with refined plaited contrast stitching. The 16-way power seats include massaging.

The Yukon Denali Ultimate’s front seats include “Ultimate” badging.

The Yukon Denali Ultimate offers compelling interior accents with innovative technology and connectivity.

The Yukon Denali Ultimate features genuine, open-pore Paldao woodgrain trim.

The Yukon Denali Ultimate boasts 22-inch, seven-spoke Ultra-Bright machined wheels.

Key features: New 3.5L twin-turbo hybrid i-FORCE MAX V6 New Sequoia ‘Capstone’ trim (more chrome) New Sliding Third Row with Adjustable Cargo Shelf System The range-topping 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate is the most luxurious model in the range, thanks to the use of next-level materials and premium chrome elements at various places. Expect exclusive Vader chrome accents on the front, along with the detailed Galvano appointments, polished bright chrome bordering the windows, extra chrome elements on the lower door panels, and Ultimate-exclusive 22-inch seven-spoke wheels sporting a combination of bright chrome and dark shade. The new Yukon Denaili Ultimate SUV’s interior upgrades substantial. All three rows get full-grain leather seats in the so-called Alpine Umber interior. The front occupants benefit from 16-way power seats with massage functions. The seats also get Denali Ultimate-exclusive weaved contrast stitching. Moreover, we find more brown in the shape of woodgrain trim at different locations with laser imprinted topographical map of Mount Denali. Nothing changes in the powerplant department. The 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate still offers customers two engine choices. You can select from the standard 6.2L V8 pumping out 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and the turbocharged 3.0L Duramax diesel generating 277 hp (207 kW) and 460 pound-feet (624 Newton-meters) of torque. Read our full story – First-Ever 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate Dials Up Luxury to New Levels 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Release Date: Summer 2022

Summer 2022 Status: New Trim The 2023 Cadillac Escalade will be the first SUV to don the high-performance V-Series badge. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model will vary. Escalade-V availability will be announced spring 2022.

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade will be the first SUV to don the high-performance V-Series badge. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model will vary. Escalade-V availability will be announced spring 2022.

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade will be the first SUV to don the high-performance V-Series badge. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model will vary. Escalade-V availability will be announced spring 2022.

The Escalade-V's side profile shows off its unique 22-inch aluminum wheels.

The rear fascia incorporates openings for quad exhaust outlets.

The Escalade V's design amplifies the power within.

The quad exhaust outlets provide the Escalade-V's throaty roar.

The Escalade-V features exclusive Six-Piston Brembo® front brakes and Edge Red brake calipers.

With the materials built upon the Platinum trim and Escalade's signature curved OLED with 38 inches of total diagonal display, the Escalade-V cements itself within the V-Series.

The Escalade-V features an AKG Studio Reference 36-speaker audio system.

The Escalade-V's shifter is the driver's connection to a specially calibrated 10-speed automatic transmission.

Drivers can personalize their experience behind the wheel through the exclusive V-Mode. Limited availability.

The Escalade-V’s engine shares architectural similarities with the CT5-V Blackwing’s supercharged V-8. Limited availability. Key features: First-ever V-Series Escalade Most powerful full-size luxury SUV for 2023 New Sliding Third Row with Adjustable Cargo Shelf System The OG of luxury full-size SUVs just levelled-up for 2023 — in a big way. The new 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V solidifies the premium hauler as the industry’s most powerful in the full-size segment. It’s also the first SUV from the American automaker to adorn the V-Series badge introduced in 2004. Powering this beast is a 6.2L hand-built supercharged and intercooled engine, all good for 682 horsepower at 6,000 engine rpm and 653 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 engine rpm, and paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The V-Mode system essentially provides a more personalized drive, with various settings at hand — from suspension and brakes to AWD, performance, and engine exhaust notes. Most of these settings toggle between Tour and Sport modes. Add Launch Control to the mix for improved acceleration of the line. Read our full story – 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V: Specs Reveals a Near 700-HP Luxury Full-Size SUV 2023 Land Rover Defender 130 Release Date: Early 2023

Status: New Model











Key features: 3-Row Defender 3rd-row offers plenty of unconventional features Exclusive Sedona Red exterior colour The only thing missing in the new Defender’s lineup is the iconic, 8-passenger version with the extended body length. Well, Landy finally came through with the 2023 Defender 130, joining its Defender 90 and Defender 110 siblings while paying homage to the D130s of yesteryear (but without that burly V8). Powering Land Rover’s new full-size SUV is a P400 mild-hybrid gas Ingenium six-cylinder engine matted to an 8-speed automatic transmission — taking advantage of the convenience of a gas engine with the efficiency of a hybrid. However, no V8 we found in the Defender 130s of the past. Let’s hope Land Rover comes around on this in the coming years. The 3-row SUV grows in length by 340mm, opening up the interior with a 2+3+3 seating arrangement and over 2,500L of load capacity to haul all that camping gear with ease in the flexible load area, coupled with a long list of available Defender accessories, according to Land Rover. Read our full story – New Land Rover Defender 130 Has Love for All 8-Passengers Ineos Grenadier 4×4 Release Date: Orders open now, availability not released

Status: New Model

Ref: 02 Grenadier Prototype Testing Schoeckl.JPG

INEOS Grenadier Austria Testing - Schoeckl - April 2021

Ref: 03 Grenadier Prototype Testing Schoeckl.JPG

INEOS Grenadier Austria Testing - Schoeckl - April 2021

Ref: 04 Grenadier Prototype Testing Schoeckl.JPG

INEOS Grenadier Austria Testing - Schoeckl - April 2021

Ref: 05 Grenadier Prototype Testing Schoeckl.JPG























Key features: Rugged new SUV from the ground up Powered by BMW BEV version is in the works Off-road fans across the US and Canada have been getting a first look at the Ineos Grenadier, a spiritual successor to the original Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen that arrives in North America in late-2023. Ineos has a partnership with BMW for the Grenadier’s powertrain, which has a version of the B58, turbocharged inline-six at its heart – detuned in this application for less outright power and greater torque. It’s mated to a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission and puts the power through a Tremec transfer case to heavy-duty axles made by Carraro, an Italian specialist that supplies tractors and off-highway vehicles. We like the Grenadier’s singular focus on utility rather than luxury – the side-mounted ‘utility belt’ for example – and its distinctive interior, including a prewired, roof-mounted switch panel that will make it easier to add aftermarket accessories like light bars or winches. Read our full story – Ineos Grenadier 4×4: US & Canadian Customers Get a First Look 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition Release Date: Late 2022

Late 2022 Status: Special Edition 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition

Key features: 13 hp and 7 lb-ft more over the current RST’s available 6.2L engine Police-spec enhancements to suspension & chassis 7,600-pound trailering capacity Chevy’s full-size Tahoe flosses an abundance of brawn coupled with streamlined and stylish looks. In 2021, the big hauler was fully redesigned, adding the sportier & street-inspired RST version based on the Tahoe LT, gaining bigger 22-inch wheels and blacked-out features inside and out. For 2023, Chevrolet Performance is levelling things up to its most popular full-size SUV with the 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition. While it retains performance with true SUV capability and comfort, expect this version to produce 13 hp and 7 lb-ft more over the current RST’s available 6.2L engine. So expect the RST Performance Edition’s 6.2L V-8 to produce 433 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque — yes, this is the most powerful, factory-built Chevy Tahoe to date, hitting top speed of 124 mph (199 km/h) while achieving 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in an impressive 5.78 seconds. Not bad for a large SUV with 7,600-pound trailering capacity (same as the base RST when equipped with the optional 6.2L engine). Read our full story – 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition’s V8 Ramps Up the Power

2023 All-Electric SUV

2023 VinFast VF 8

Release Date: Early 2023

Status: New Model





2023 Vinfast VF 8 EV SUV. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 Vinfast VF 8 EV SUV. Photo: Amee Reehal













2023 Vinfast VF 8 EV SUV. Photo: Amee Reehal





























2023 Vinfast VF 8 EV SUV. Photo: Amee Reehal























2023 Vinfast VF 8 EV SUV. Photo: Amee Reehal











2023 Vinfast VF 8 EV SUV. Photo: Amee Reehal Key features: 2-row EV SUV with standard all-wheel drive 402-hp and 457 lb-ft of maximum torque for Plus model Enhanced range charged in approximately 31 minutes

VinFast’s first vehicle to hit North American shores is the 2-row VF 8. It’s about the same size as a Volkswagen ID.4, which places it between compact and mid-size segments. It also looks rather good. That’s because it was designed by non-other than renowned Italian design firm Pininfarina.

Underneath the VF 8’s stylish body sits an 82 kWh (usable) battery that powers two electric motors for all-wheel drive. Two trim levels are offered, granting two different power ratings and range estimates. For instance, the VF 8 Eco pumps out 348 combined horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque for a claimed 292 miles or 420 kilometers of range.

The VF 8 isn’t as quick off the line as I expected. Its acceleration is more laid back and linear. It also feels big and heavy from behind the wheel. Not because it’s necessarily a massive vehicle – its cabin is large enough to suit a modern family and its gear – but rather from the way it was designed and how it handles.

Read our full story – 2023 VinFast VF 8 Review

2023 VinFast VF 9

Release Date: Early 2023

Early 2023 Status: New Model 2023 VinFast VF 9. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 VinFast VF 9. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 VinFast VF 9. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 VinFast VF 9. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 VinFast VF 9. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 VinFast VF 9. Photo: Amee Reehal

Key features: 3-row EV SUV with standard all-wheel drive 402-hp and 457 lb-ft of maximum torque 369 miles (593 km) of electric range

There’s a new EV player in town. Vietnamese-based VinFast is hitting the North American market with a pair of all-electric SUVs: the 2-row VF 8 first, followed by the 3-row VF 9.

Like its smaller VF 8 sibling, the VF 9 will come in two trims: Eco and Plus. Of course, the full-size VF 9 is significantly larger than its mid-size counterpart, measuring 5,118mm long, 2,070mm wide, and sitting 1,696mm high; sitting fairly low with a 3,150mm wheelbase and 189.2mm ground clearance.

Powering the 2023 VinFast VF 9 are 92/123 kWh high-voltage lithium batteries. Both the VF 8 and VF 9 come with standard all-wheel drive, producing 402 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of maximum torque, with a 0-100 km/h time of 6.5-seconds and a roughly 200 km/h maximum speed.

Read our full story – VinFast VF 9 Specs: Rare 3-Row EV SUV Enters the Market

2023 Dodge Hornet Release Date: Late 2022 for GT, Spring 2023 for R/T

Status: New Model





















Key features: Hornet R/T is first-ever electrified performance vehicle from Dodge Hornet GT has segment’s most powerful gas engine Vehicle-width taillamp with centre illuminated Dodge Rhombi logo A departure from its typical V8-powered monsters like the new Durango SRT Hellcat, Dodge’s latest new model is this CUV offered in a pair of flavours, both catering a broad group of small crossover shoppers. The 2023 Dodge Hornet is all-new and seeks to lure more buyers to the brand — without the burly HEMI. The Dodge Hornet R/T plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) puts down 285-plus horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque, while offering more than 30 miles of all-electric range. This is the Dodge’s first-ever electrified performance vehicle. The range-topping Dodge Hornet GT will sprint 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds thanks to Sport Mode and its performance upgrades — from sharper throttle to tighter steering. But this isn’t a hybrid — expect a 2.0L turbo Hurricane4 engine under the hood, making over 265 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque. Read our 2023 Hornet GT and R/T first drive review.

2023 Kia EV6 GT

Release Date: Late 2022

Status: New Model

























Key features: Charging credit of 1,000 kWh at Electrify America 576-HP & 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds Larger diameter disc brakes vs EV6

Kia debuted its first-ever EV for 2022 with the EV6. But for 2023, the Korean decided to level things up with the EV6 GT. This impressive compact crossover SUV is Kia’s fastest, most powerful vehicle to date, and for good reason.

The EV6 GT features a dual-motor e-AWD powertrain, powering all the wheels. A 77.4-kWh Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese powers the front-mounted 160kW motor and a rear-mounted 270kW motor to generate a monstrous 576 horsepower (430 kW) and 546 lb.-ft. of torque.

Generally, the EVs are notorious for their slow charging rate, but with EV6’s 800V fast charging capability, the owners can recharge their crossover’s battery from 10 to 80 percent in less than 18 minutes using a 350-kW charger.

Read our full story – 2023 EV6 GT: Kia’s New 576-HP Electric Crossover Specs Up Close

2023 Nissan Ariya

Release Date: Spring 2022

Status: New Model

Available exclusively on the 2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere, 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with unique aero wheel cover color treatment provide a luxurious distinction.







Key features: An EPA estimated range up to 304 miles 238 horsepower (178 kW) AC synchronous motor Built on an all-new Alliance-developed EV platform

Nissan’s first all-electric crossover SUV, the Ariya first debuted in mid 2020. For 2023, the Nissan Ariya is all-new with an EPA estimated range of up to 304 miles for the Venture+ model, according to Nissan.

Among the Ariya’s useful tech features will be Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a voice command system programmed to recognize natural speech to operate the car’s secondary systems.

All Ariya trims will come standard with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of driver assists, including familiar items like pedestrian detection with front and rear automatic braking, lane departure warning, blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, and high beam assist. A ProPilot Assist 2.0 system will allow semi-autonomous highway driving, with Nissan’s e-Pedal providing one-pedal driving.

Read our 2023 Ariya 4orce review here including driving impressions.