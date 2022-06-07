New 2023 HR-V Grows in Size & Gains Larger Engine 

Honda felt it was time to redesign its subcompact crossover, first arriving in 2016. For 2023, the HR-V gets a major overhaul as it enters its 2nd-generation. Of course, the brand is targeting “young, active buyers” and hoping the new updates will make a difference in an otherwise saturated market of small sport utilities.

The new HR-V’s looks are marginally sportier (and remind us of the new 2021 Ford Escape, frankly), the interior is redesigned with significantly more tech including a digital instrumentation display as standard, a new 2.0L engine makes 17 extra horsepower, and now sits on a reworked suspension system Honda claims will make this volume-selling crossover more fun on the open roads.

HR-V Size Increases & Gains New Engine with More Horsepower

Gone is the 1.8L 4-cylinder, replaced by a larger 2.0L 4-cylinder making 158-horsepower (SAE net @ 6,500 rpm) and 138 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net @ 4,200 rpm). Aside from a more refined engine, the new mill makes 17 extra horses and adds 11 lb.-ft. of torque.

The CVT transmission remains for 2023 but does get some improvements for power delivery, refinement and engine sound. Honda is promising “a more naturally responsive feel” courtesy of the new CVT’s improved G-Design programming and ‘Step-Shift’ programming. We’ll know for sure once we put the redesigned HR-V to the test on the road.

2023 HR-V EX-L. Photo: Honda

For everyday driving, Honda built the new model on a significantly stronger structure, coupled with a new independent rear suspension. The wheelbase grows to 104.5 inches — nearly 2-inch increase from the outgoing version — and widened the track for better stability, adding 2-inches in the front and 2.5-inches in the rear.

New HR-V Interior for 2023

Inside, Honda really wants to drive the simple, sporty and spacious theme home with new customers — a design language first introduced in the 2022 Civic.

The outside mirrors now sit further away from the windshield pillars coupled with a lower cowl, all opening up interior visibility. Widening the instrument panel with less cutlines looks to reduce windshield reflections and visual distractions.

Rear passengers get a more comfortable cabin thanks to wider seats and a new rear tray to stash small items; all seats improve with better stabilizing features designed to make those longer drives less uncomfortable by reducing fatigue.

2023 HR-V EX-L. Photo: Honda 2023 HR-V Sport. Photo: Honda

Adding more storage space to an already small SUV will always gains bonus points with customers. The new HR-V’s cargo space behind the rear seat is enlarged to 24.4 cu.-ft across all 2023 HR-V trims; while increasing lift-over height for larger items, measuring just over 27 inches.

The space is also more durable, hiding those scratches and dings courtesy of a new wavy pattern, which essentially just better masks things, and the 60/40 split rear seatbacks will fold flat which is a nice, convenient touch.

The digital instrument display is an HR-V first (standard on LX and Sport models), and the new larger touchscreen (both standard and optional versions), get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as standard. The HR-V EX-L gains the larger 9-inch colour touchscreen where both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are wireless.

Driver front and centre is a new 7-inch multi-information display alongside an all-digital speedometer and tachometer.

Honda HR-V 2023 exterior styling changes

Compared to the outgoing, 2022 subcompact crossover, the redesigned 2023 HR-V design is certainly sleeker with a low horizontal belt line and extended hood. Coupled to a 9.4-inch length increase, Honda set the LED headlights and taillights wider, about 2.6 inches more.

2023 HR-V Sport. Photo: Honda

The most notable design change is probably that front, more narrow honeycomb-style grille flanked by air curtain inlets. It works with the lower, more slender 2023 design, but the outgoing grill wasn’t horrible either. Again, the new look feels like a Ford Escape rip-off.

The LX trim finds a matte-finish on its grille; The HR-V Sport attempts to step it up with horizontal-themed grille mesh, a gloss-black rear spoiler, and a chrome exhaust finisher.

17-inch alloy silver-painted wheels come standard, with 18-inch black gloss, split 5-spoke wheels fitted on the HR-V Sport. The 2023 HR-V comes in seven colours, include a couple new ones: Nordic Forest Pearl and Urban Gray Pearl.

2023 Honda HR-V Price in US and Canada

The next-generation 2023 HR-V starts at $24,895 in the US, for the entry-level LX with FWD. In Canada, the same LX FWD starts at $30,60. Both prices include the respective destination charges.

Here’s a look at all HR-V trims and pricing for each market.

US Pricing

Trims MSRP (inc. $1,245 fee) LX (FWD) $24,895 LX (AWD) $26,395 Sport (FWD) $26,895 Sport (AWD) $28,395 EX-L (FWD) $28,695 EX-L (AWD) $30,195

Canada Pricing

Trim MSRP (inc. $1,950 fee) LX (FWD) $30,680 LX (AWD) $32,890 Sport (AWD) $35,880 EX-L Navi (AWD) $39,080