2023 Lexus RZ 450e Preliminary Specs: What We Know About the Brand’s First EV

Lexus has introduced the brand’s first dedicated EV – the RZ 450e – for the North American market built on the e-TNGA platform. The posher alternative to the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra EVs does not just change badges. It has its own design, trappings, and even some of its tech. Jump down the the specs and photos here.

First, on the exterior styling front, comparing the exterior with its mainstream siblings the luxury crossover SUV gets less body cladding, a different greenhouse, and the altered shape of the headlights. Furthermore, the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e has its own unique character lines, wheel design, and roof spoiler.

2023 RZ 450e. Photo: Lexus 2023 RZ 450e. Photo: Lexus

2023 Lexus RZ 450e Interior

Lexus cars are famous for their upscale interiors, and the RZ 450e does not deviate from its traditional standpoint. The Lexus EV gets a big 14-inch touchscreen using the Lexus Interface infotainment system that the automaker lately introduced for the NX and LX.

Thankfully, the new hardware ditches the much-criticized mouse-like multi-controller. Additionally, the buyers can opt for a panoramic roof with the brands-first dimming feature, along with radiant heaters created to keep the passenger’s knees warm.

A Lexus with a yoke-style steering wheel?

Sitting in the cockpit, the first thing drivers would feel different will be a yoke-style steering wheel, the same as we find in the Tesla Model S. It will be accessible in the U.S. at a later date so that the initial models will come with a conventional steering wheel and system.

2023 RZ 450e. Photo: Lexus

If you have seen the interiors of Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, you will find subtle differences in the RZ like fewer quick shortcuts on the center console, different positions of the air vents, horizontal side vents instead of vertical, and fewer controls on the floating console, etc.

New Lexus RZ Power & Range

The powertrain of the all-new RZ 450e consists of a 71.4-kWh battery pack and two electric motors – the one at the front generates 150 kW, and the rear one creates 80 kW. Both these collectively produce 230 kW, translating to 308 horsepower, which is 93 hp more than the Subaru Solterra AWD and the Toyota bZ4X AWD – both yielding 215 hp.

Lexus RZ vs Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra

The RZ will be an all-wheel-drive-only EV, much like the Subaru Solterra. Lexus calls the AWD system “Direct4”, which can dynamically divide torque to the rear while cornering. Regarding torque, the RZ is better than its two siblings at 321 lb-ft (435 Nm) against 249 lb-ft (336 Nm).

However, the drive range of 225 miles (362 kilometers) is a tad less than the bZ4X AWD, delivering 228 miles (XLE). Similarly, the Solterra can cover 228 miles on the Premium trim. That said, both the bZ4X and Solterra, with their higher-level trims, offer just 222 miles.

The lower mileage for the upper-spec trims is due to the extra equipment they own, making them weightier. Another significant point is the bigger wheels for the high-end trims. The US-spec RZ will come with 18-inch alloys. Here’s a look at our other Lexus SUV reviews and news.

Below, quick look at the Toyota bZ4X prototype compared to the Lexus RZ 450e pre-production model.

Left: Toyota bZ4X prototype (Photo: Toyota) Vs Right: Lexus RZ 450e pre-production model (Photo: Lexus)

Safety

The 2023 RZ comes with a host of active safety features under the umbrella of Lexus Safety System Plus 3.0. Expect the EV to include adaptive cruise control, lane-departure alert, and automatic emergency braking. Selecting the optional driver monitor, the luxury crossover can be had with a Pre-Collision System, which keeps an eye on the driver’s behavior and warns them when the system detects their unresponsiveness.

2023 RZ 450e Price

Expect the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e to hit the showrooms in North America before the end of this year. The pricing information will be available before the on-sale date, and we definitely expect to pay more than the bZ4X, which retails between $44,080 and $46,700 in the U.S..

2023 Lexus RZ 450e Preliminary Specs The new RZ goes on sale at the end of 2022, but here’s a look at the specs for the prototype – we don’t expect these numbers to change significantly, if at all. Power : 308 horsepower

: 308 horsepower Torque : 321 lb-ft

: 321 lb-ft Cruise Range : up to 225 miles

: up to 225 miles Battery Capacity : 71.4kWh

: 71.4kWh Electric Output : Front – 150 kW; Rear – 80 kW

: Front – 150 kW; Rear – 80 kW Length : 4,805 mm, 189 inches

4,805 mm, 189 inches Width : 1,895 mm, 74.6 inches

: 1,895 mm, 74.6 inches Height : 1,635 mm, 64.4 inches

: 1,635 mm, 64.4 inches Wheelbase : 2,850 mm, 1,12.2 inches

: 2,850 mm, 1,12.2 inches Tire Size: 18/20 inches