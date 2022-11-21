2023 Subaru Solterra EV Price, Range & Trims: A Closer Look

Subaru’s first all-electric crossover SUV debuted at the 2021 LA Auto Show. Now, the Japanese automaker has released official 2023 Solterra EV pricing for both the US and Canada, where three trims in each market will be available. This crossover EV is the brand’s first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) to be launched globally, is targeting 228 miles (360 kms) of electric range, and perhaps the real kicker: comes with standard all-wheel drive from the company that’s been doing it right since the beginning.

Here’s a closer look at pricing for all three trims, what you can expect for power and range, safety features, and a closer look at each 2023 Subaru Solterra trim level.

New Subaru Solterra price starts at $46,220 in US and $54,295 in Canada

Subaru offers the 2023 Solterra in three trim levels – entry-level Premium, mid-level Limited, and range-topping Touring. The zero-emission Subie is eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax credit as well as other state enticements such as the single rider Carpool Lane access in California.

In Canada, the grades are a little different. The 2023 Solterra will be available in three configurations: Solterra AWD, Solterra AWD Luxury Package, and Solterra AWD Technology Package. Pricing starts at under $55,000 CAD.

US 2023 Solterra Price Solterra Premium $46,220 Solterra Limited $49,720 Solterra Touring $53,220 Canada 2023 Solterra Price Solterra AWD $54,295 Solterra AWD w/ Luxury Package $58,395 Solterra AWD w/ Technology Package $62,095

Subaru Solterra EV Subaru Solterra EV

Solterra EV range targeting 228 miles or 360 kms backed by 215-horsepower

All the models in the lineup come equipped with two electric motors creating 215 horsepower (160 kilowatts) and 248 pound-feet (336 Newton-meters) of torque. Unlike its Toyota counterpart, the bZ4X, it is available only in an all-wheel-drive layout, offering Dual-Function X-MODE with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes for enhanced grip on low-friction and muddy roads.

The motors get power from a 72.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack, delivering up to 228 miles (367 kilometers) range. The owners can charge the battery on a Level 2 AC and DC fast chargers, with the latter taking just under an hour to recoup 80 percent of the battery. Here’s our article on the Solterra range and charging specs. Below, the key specs summarized:

Quick specs: 215 total horsepower and 249 lb.-ft. of torque

L2 charger (240V@32A) approximate charge time: 9 hours

DC fast charging: 80 percent charge in approximately 56 minutes

Charge port integrated into left fender

Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive via synchronous electric motor with integrated transaxle and power inverter at front and rear axles Subaru Solterra EV

Safety features

Making it one of the safest electric SUVs on the road is the Subaru’s EyeSight driver-assist suite. The safety bundle encompasses the emergency steering assist, intersection collision avoidance system, pre-collision brake assist, lane departure alert, and dynamic radar cruise control with the lane-tracing assist.

Below, each 2023 Solterra Subaru SUV trim in more detail.

Solterra Premium: entry-level MSRP under $50,000

Paying $46,220, you get the Premium model featuring heated front seats and exterior mirrors, windshield wiper de-icer, 18-inch aluminum alloys, 7-inch LCD gauge display, automatic climate control, rear-seat reminder, and LED headlights.

In addition, the Solterra Premium comes with a new multimedia system boasting an 8-inch high-resolution display with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto functionality. The company also offers Remote Climate Control and Remote Lock/Unlocking via smartphone, cloud-based navigation, etc., through Solterra Connect.

The standard safety tech includes a blind-spot monitor, rear camera detection with pedestrian warning, parking support brake, and safe exit assist.

Subaru Solterra EV

Solterra Limited: mid-range model gets more interior tech

The Subaru Solterra price for Limited starts at $49,720, and it comes equipped with everything the Premium has, plus a bigger 12.3-inch high-resolution horizontal touchscreen and a wireless charging phone dock in the center console.

Furthermore, a 360-degree Panoramic View Monitor is the first for Subaru, and the Advanced Park allows for parallel and perpendicular parking. Drivers can also start the vehicle through their smartphone using the Solterra Connect app.

The Limited adds a touch of extra comfort and convenience through a 10-way power driver’s seat, heated rear seats & steering wheel, Harman Kardon audio system, LED fog lights, power rear door, rain-sensing wiper system, and 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with all-season tires.

Solterra Touring: the range-topper

The Subaru Solterra price for Touring starts at $53,220, and it includes all the facilities we get in the Limited trim, along with a digital rear-view mirror with view position adjustment, ventilated front seats, panoramic moonroof, and LED footwell lighting. This flagship model gives buyers a two-tone exterior shade choice, as well.