2023 Subaru Legacy Gets a Sportier Face, Improved Tech, and Enhanced Trims

We know, 4-door cars aren’t a hot topic with SUVs and crossovers occupying most garage pads these days. But Subaru isn’t giving up on the mid-size Legacy sedan, nor should they. For 2023, the long-running, all-wheel drive model gets an updated look with a redesigned front fascia, an improved (and now standard) EyeSight version with a new Wide-Angle Mono Camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto bundled with the 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system upgrade. Its 2023 Outback SUV sibling also gained a similar mid-cycle refresh.

First, the 2023 Legacy trims available in the US and Canada

Across the US, the Legacy is comes in a few flavours including Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, and range-topping Touring XT. In Canada, the options include Touring, Limited and GT trim levels. Quick look below:

2023 Legacy Sport Gains a 260-HP Turbo and Sportier Looks

Photo: Subaru Photo: Subaru

The big news is the Sport Trim’s new 2.4L turbo engine — and it comes standard. The new mill makes 260 horsepower to go with the trim’s 18-inch alloy wheels and some touches of red across the front grille which is now bolder and includes redesigned LED headlights.

Based on the Legacy Premium, the Sport ramps up handling with sport-tuned suspension, LED fog lights. Insdie, expect a power moonroof, navigation, and black/grey two-tone cloth with contrasting red stitching.

In Canada, it’s the 2023 Legacy GT that gets the 260-hp, 2.4L powerplant with everything mentioned above. Just add the ‘GT’ badging, SI-Drive, alloy pedals, genuine Nappa leather, ventilated front seats, premium smooth leather steering wheel, front-view camera, and power-folding door mirrors.

Subaru EyeSight gets a wider camera and Apple CarPlay & Android Auto go wireless — but as an upgrade

It seems like each year Subaru keeps building on the EyeSight collision prevention system — a once clunky-looking device nestled on the top, centre windshield we first tested back in 2013 on the Legacy and Outback, becoming much more streamlined over the years.

Photo: Subaru Photo: Subaru

Well, it’s improved further for 2023 in the Legacy, with a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster. The Touring XT (top-level GT trim in Canada) levels it up further, adding a Wide-Angle Mono Camera that works with the dual-camera EyeSight system — essentially, as the name implies, providing a wider field of view.

In addition, the 2023 Legacy’s interior gains a full screen display paired to latest version of the Subaru Starlink 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system which finally adds wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android to the mix, and it’s standard with the bigger screen upgrade. The screen also now provides access to other controls including audio and HVAC. From what we see, the 11.6-inch screen is standard on the 2023 Legacy Premium trim (it comes standard in all Canadian trims, with the Limited and GT gaining integrated navigation).

Otherwise, the Legacy’s interior is relatively the same since its 2020 redesign.

Should you buy a Subaru Sedan?

Granted, sedans have lost their mass appeal due mainly to the plethora of compact crossovers flooding the market. But these 4-door ‘SUV alternatives’ still provide terrific handling, more cargo and passenger room than most consumers are probably aware of (especially those large rear trunks).

The 2023 Subaru Legacy builds on its, well legacy, with a standard 2.4L engine with a respectable 260-hp on the Sport and GT trims, a more stylish front face with redesigned LED headlights, and a huge improvement in tech and safety — something all automakers are doing each year, but Subaru appears really be on top of it, especially their Subaru Starlink and EyeSight systems.

If you’re shopping for a 4-door, check out our sedan reviews.