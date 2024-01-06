2023 Subaru Legacy Review

It’s been a few years since we last drove the Subaru Legacy. The 2020 model was the first of a new generation on the Subaru Global Platform, which now underpins all but the BRZ in the lineup for the trailblazer AWD brand. Keen to see how it had been refined since then, we spent a week with the lightly updated 2023 Legacy in GT trim, which tops the range in Canada. For the US, the Sport has the GT’s looks, but the Touring XT has its equipment.

2023 Subaru Legacy. Photo: Graham Heeps

2023 Subaru Legacy pricing (All prices MSRP):

For the US, it’s five models: Base US$24,395

Premium US$26,695

Limited US$31,445

Sport US$33,895

Touring XT US$37,695 In Canada, there’s a simple, three-trim structure: Touring C$32,995

Limited C$36,995

GT C$41,995

The US Base spec is very basic – no power/heated front seats, USB-C charging ports, dual-zone climate control, or 11.6-inch screen – so you’ll likely want at least the Premium. In Canada, only the GT comes with the 2.4 turbo motor as standard. In the US, it’s in the Sport and Touring XT models. All other versions get a regular, 182-hp, 2.5-litre Boxer engine. All 2023 Legacys feature Subaru’s Lineartronic CVT transmission.

2023 Subaru Legacy Sport / GT Gains A Sportier Face

2023 Subaru Legacy Sport. Photo: Subaru

The front end gets a revised look for the 2023 model year, with a new fascia, bumper, and LED headlights. The red grille stripe was a welcome splash of bright colour amid our test vehicle’s inconspicuous Cosmic Blue Pearl paint. Like the Sport and Touring XT in the States, the GT gets 18-inch alloy wheels – a sensible choice in these days of sidewall-less 20-inch setups – and looks none the worse for it.

Subaru Legacy Interior and Equipment

2023 Subaru Legacy. Photo: Subaru

There are a few changes to the Legacy’s cabin for the 2023 model year. It remains comfortable, well-appointed, and solidly built, but could still use more storage space for the driver and front passenger.

The 11.6-inch central screen is well integrated into the dashboard design. It has Subaru’s latest infotainment software, which, although improved since the current-generation Legacy first appeared in 2020, was never front-running and now lags noticeably behind the best systems around.

Driving in a Canadian winter, however, we were happy to see the heated seat controls now at the screen’s base instead of being buried in a menu. A 360-degree heated steering wheel is another winter-friendly new feature and keeps our hands warm at any position on the wheel.

2023 Subaru Legacy XT Touring / GT. Photo: Graham Heeps

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and front and rear USB A and USB C ports are standard on all Legacys except the US Base model. The GT also has a wireless phone charger below the central screen, even if it’s a squeeze to tuck the phone in there, but disappointingly it costs an extra US$344 on US models.

Here in the GT as well as in the Touring XT, there’s a Harman Kardon premium audio system and voice-activated navigation. New for 2023, the nav integrates what3words (W3W), a location technology that has the means to communicate precise locations using three simple words.

Further changes for the new model year relate to the EyeSight driver-assistance systems. EyeSight v4 is standard on all trims and now incorporates automatic emergency steering for collision avoidance at up to 80km/h (50mph).

In the GT and Touring XT grades, a wide-angle mono camera complements EyeSight’s usual dual-camera setup to widen the field of view, recognizing pedestrians and bicycles sooner when the vehicle enters an intersection at low speed. Legacy gets an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ safety rating thanks in part to the updated EyeSight, which is said to operate more smoothly and under a greater range of conditions. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to make the related DriverFocus distraction and fatigue mitigation system pair with the driver successfully.

Powertrain: engine and transmission

2023 Subaru Legacy Sport. Photo: Subaru

Engine : 2.4L turbo BOXER engine

: 2.4L turbo BOXER engine Power : 260 horsepower

: 260 horsepower Torque : 277 lb-ft

: 277 lb-ft Transmission: CVT

Being a Subaru, there’s a Boxer four-cylinder under the hood, here in 2.4L, turbocharged form. It starts to sound a lot more like Subaru engines of old as the revs rise, and it delivers more than sufficient power and torque for everyday driving (260 hp, 277 lb-ft).

Disappointingly, however, that’s all fed through a CVT transmission that puts a downer on any spirit the engine might muster. You can use the SI-Drive modes to sharpen up the response, but this is still some distance from Subaru’s new Performance Transmission (SPT) in the latest WRX, which does a much better job of transforming a CVT into something that might spark an emotion in the driver. As we said in our 2020 review, the Legacy’s transmission has no place in a car-badged ‘GT.’

At 9L/100km (26mpg) on the combined cycle, the turbo uses more fuel than the naturally aspirated motor (7.8L/100km or 30mpg combined). Start to exploit its performance, and that gap will only grow. In a winter week of cold starts and primarily urban driving, we returned 13L/100km (18mpg).

Driving impressions

2023 Subaru Legacy Sport. Photo: Subaru

The CVT’s effect on the driving experience is all the more disheartening because when you push the Legacy in a tighter curve or highway on-ramp, you’re immediately reminded of the handling strengths of the underlying platform and the emotional appeal of a well-tuned chassis. The GT grips and handles well, has decent steering feel, and acceptable ride comfort. We were less excited by the volume of tire-road noise from the test car’s Yokohama ice Guard iG53 winter tires.

Takeaway

Pros: Characterful engine

Good handling

Excellent safety rating Cons: Dull CVT transmission

Infotainment not the slickest

No handle inside the trunk

The Indiana-built Legacy is a survivor from a time when Subaru had a near-monopoly on AWD sedans. Nowadays, rivals like the Kia K5, Nissan Altima, and Toyota Camry attest to the continued popularity of an AWD car as opposed to an SUV. The Legacy is still a good car, and with the SPT or another transmission alternative on board, might even be a great one.