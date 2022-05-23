2023 Subaru Solterra Range, Performance & Charging Capability

We discussed the Solterra’s price and trims here, but now let’s get into the electric crossover SUV’s range and performance. Offered in three variants – Premium, Limited, and Touring in the US – the 2023 Subaru Solterra range is rated at 228 miles thanks to the high-capacity 72.8-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack and two electric motors. The powertrain creates 215 horsepower and 249 pound-feet of torque mating to a single-gear automatic.

US Models Canada Models Solterra Premium: $46,220 Solterra AWD Solterra Limited: $49,720 Solterra AWD Luxury Package Solterra Touring: $53,220 Solterra AWD Technology Package

Performance Comparison

These power figures are lower than most of its rivals, boasting the all-wheel-drive configuration. For instance, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 creates 320 hp and 446 lb-ft, the Ford Mustang Mach-E generates 266 hp and 428 lb-ft, and the Volkswagen ID.4 yields 295 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. Below, a quick look:

Power 215 total horsepower Torque 249 lb.-ft. Charge time 9 hours charge time (approximate) with L2 charger (240V@32A) DC charger DC fast charging: 80 percent charge in approximately 56 minutes Charge port Charge port integrated into left fender Electric motor Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive via synchronous electric motor with integrated transaxle and power inverter at front and rear axles

However, the reviewers didn’t find it underpowered. Surely, claimed zero-to-60 mph sprint in 6.5 seconds is far slower than the Ioniq 5’s sub-5 seconds and Mustang Mach-E’s 5.2 seconds, but the Solterra is still quick enough on freeways.

The 2023 Solterra allows drivers to switch between Eco, Normal, and Power. Although different drive modes are meant to change steering feel, gearing, torque band, etc., according to road conditions or driver liking, the accelerate response merely changes between these drive modes.

Photo: Subaru Photo: Subaru

Similar to Forester and Outback Wilderness, the Solterra comes with standard Dual-Function X-Mode, along with a novel low-speed cruise control system called Grip Control. The system allows you to set Low, Medium, or High grip for a maximum six mph speed. With Grip Control, all you need is to steer the vehicle on steep and hilly roads. The class-leading 8.3 inches of ground clearance makes driving a breeze in such conditions.

Subaru Solterra Range Comparison

The good thing about Subaru fans is that the Solterra drives like any other Subie; it is just very quiet and, of course, eco-friendly. EPA estimates it can cover 228 miles between charges. That’s for the entry-level Premium. The Limited and Touring come with a tad lower rating of 222 miles due to their extra equipment.

Comparing the Subaru Solterra range with its competitors, an equally equipped Ioniq 5 AWD Extended Range delivers 256, the ID.4 Pro AWD goes to cover 241 miles, and the Mustang Mach-E Select eAWD Standard Range travels 224 miles on a single charge.

Photo: Subaru

But, we have to give the Japanese automaker credit that the Subaru Solterra range is not as far apart from its rivals as its performance numbers. To make the Solterra more appealing to EV buyers, Subaru has to introduce a bigger battery pack for the desired 300-mile range and perhaps more powerful motors, as well.

How long to charge the Subaru Solterra?

The Solterra comes with Level 2 AC and DC fast charging capability. While the former takes around 9 hours to give you a full charge, the latter would take just 56 minutes to replenish 80 percent of the battery capacity.

You can find thousands of charging options nationwide, but sadly, you cannot free charge on any location just yet. Subaru is in talks with EVgo to offer Solterra owners a free charging program. However, that’s all we know about this program so far. Follow this tread over at the Solterra Forum (yes, there’s already an online group for this EV).

In February 2022, Toyota said the bZ4X owners could enjoy one year of unrestricted free charging at EVgo stations. Considering that, we believe Subaru will at least offer the same one-year charging facility.

Expect the Solterra to reach US and Canadian showrooms this summer 2022.