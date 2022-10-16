2023 VinFast VF 9 Specs: A New 3-Row EV SUV Emerges

Hanoi, Vietnam — The choices are slim for growing families shopping for a 3-row, all-electric SUV. While EV crossovers and sedans are plentiful, the larger 7-passenger haulers offering loads of cargo and spacious cabins propelled exclusively by an electric motor are harder to come by at the moment.

But a few options do exist — including the first-ever VinFast VF 9 slated to arrive in North America late 2022/early 2023. Others include the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 7 and Kia EV7 (both sharing the same platform); plus, a pair of luxury models currently available with the more established Tesla Model Y and all-new 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS.

So, how does VinFast’s premium full-size SUV stack up to the competition? And is it what North American families are looking for? Here’s a closer look.

First, who is VinFast and where did they come from?

VinFast head office in Hai Phong, Vietnam. Photo: Amee Reehal

A Vietnamese automaker based out of Hai Phong just north of Hanoi, VinFast first arrived in 2017, hitting the bustling streets of Vietnam with a range of gas-powered vehicles including small cars, sedans, and VF 8 SUV.

Now, the company seeks to go global with an all-electric agenda led by the mid-size, 2-row VF 8 followed by the full-size, 3-row VF 9 electric SUVs. Making its North American debut at the 2021 LA Auto Show, VinFast’s manufacturing facilities are based in Hai Phong, with a US production plant slated for Chatham County, North Carolina backed by a total investment of about $2 billion USD in the first phase.

Aside from being an EV underdog with a very ambitious global growth plan facing stiff competition, what really separates VinFast apart is its battery subscription program, where customers can opt into a monthly battery leasing plan, paying around $10,000 less for the vehicle outright while incurring those monthly payments. It’s an interesting proposition from the relatively unknown nameplate — and time will tell if this program will resonate with consumers.

VF 9 Dimensions and styling

Like its smaller VF 8 sibling, the VF 9 will come in two trims: Eco and Plus. Of course, the full-size VF 9 is significantly larger than its mid-size counterpart, measuring 5,118mm long, 2,070mm wide, and sitting 1,696mm high; sitting fairly low with a 3,150mm wheelbase and 189.2mm ground clearance.

VinFast VF 8 vs VF 9 Size Comparison

VF 8 (left) vs VF 9 (right). Photo: VinFast

VF 8 SUV (2-row) VF 9 SUV (3-row) Length (mm) 4,750 5,118 Width (mm) 1,900 2,070 Height (mm) 1,660 1,696 Wheelbase (mm) 2,950 3,150 Ground Clearance (mm) 180 189.2

VF 9’s bold, sleek styling

In person, this big brute certainly looks better than in the glossy, CGI photos. The VF 9 has presence, with an overall bold design coupled with sleek lines and those massive, sporty wheels.

The distinct ‘V’ styling nestled within the long, horizontal front grill looks sharp; arguably, even sharper at the rear with the stretched-out red taillights. Considering Pininfarina led the design strategy, both the VF 8 and VF 9’s well-groomed looks shouldn’t come a big surprise.

2023 VinFast VF 9. Photo: Amee Reehal 2023 VinFast VF 9. Photo: Amee Reehal

Unfortunately, we didn’t have access to the VF 9’s interior. But peering through the window, we expect the same craftsmanship and overall design inline with the smaller VF 8.

Similar to Tesla models, expect the absence of driver gauges and instrumentation — everything is splashed across and accessed via the massive screen front-and-centre. Including HVAC/climate controls and infotainment system with multiple voice assistant, facial recognition, and ‘in-car’ e-commerce.

Range and power

Powering the 2023 VinFast VF 9 are 92/123 kWh high-voltage lithium batteries. Both the VF 8 and VF 9 come with standard all-wheel drive, producing 402 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of maximum torque, with a 0-100 km/h time of 6.5-seconds and a roughly 200 km/h maximum speed.

2023 VinFast VF 9. Photo: Amee Reehal 2023 VinFast VF 9. Photo: Amee Reehal

Coupled with a regeneration mode, the home charging, fast charging, and super fast charging options all look to provide a respectable 369 miles (593 km) of electric range, for both VinFast SUVs. For a more tailored handling experience, expect a few selectable drive modes in the mix: Eco, Normal, and Sport.

Safety ratings and weather testing

On the safety front, VinFast states the VF 9 received 5-star NHTSA and 5-star EURO N-CAP Safety ratings. We know the smaller VF 8 went through real-world testing, and if the same applies to the larger VF 9, this includes cold climate testing in Sweden, hot climate testing in Dubai, range tests in the state of Arizona, suspension testing in Germany, and safety/crash tests in both Spain and Korea.

Again, if the first-to-market VF 8 is any indications, VF 9 customers can expect at least 11 airbags total, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a long list of advanced driver assistance systems found in other premium SUVs on the market today — from lane departure warning and lane centring assist, to adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, and automatic emergency brake, to name a few from a long list of common features.

VinFast has not released official 2023 VF 9 pricing, but it will certainly be north of the VF 8’s $65,000 entry price point without the battery subscription plan.