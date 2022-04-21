A Look Inside the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS Electric SUV Interior

Built on the same modular EVA2 platform as the EQS sedan, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV breaks cover with an exquisite exterior and gorgeous interior. The cabin looks similar to the EQS and the EQE sedans, featuring a standard 12.8-inch LCD central portrait display (for the base EQS 450) contained within a sloped binnacle borrowed from the S-Class.

Tech: large, curved screen unit spans almost from A-pillar to A-pillar

Available on the 450 and typical for the EQS 580 is the attention-grabbing MBUX Hyperscreen, consisting of three screens fixed within a single sheet of high-strength glass. The three displays include a 17.7 OLED center display, a 12.3-inch instrument panel, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen facing the front passenger, offering navigation ideas or tuning the music they like.

2023 EQS SUV. Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Both the infotainment systems work through Mercedes’ new zero-layer software that continuously displays the navigation map on-screen and overlaps related tiles – phone, audio, comfort, etc. – as suitable.

Another salient facility of the infotainment systems is their machine learning capability. For instance, if you always call the office when you leave your home, the SUV EV will propose a call at leaving time through a notice on the screen. The Burmester 3D audio system with Dolby Atmos technology and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality entertain you throughout your journeys.

Futuristic, Upscale Cabin

As expected from Mercedes, the 2023 EQS SUV’s cabin is very upscale, featuring stunning strips of curved wood on the center console and door armrests. Soft-touch plastics, MB-Tex faux leather on the dash, and leather seat upholstery are typical features, and so are the multi-color accent lighting and a panoramic sunroof.

2023 EQS SUV. Photo: Mercedes-Benz

What is this No.6 MOOD Mimosa? It is an exclusive scent made for this new electric SUV to dispense “an earthy perfume with a touch of sensuality.” The scent’s ingredients reveal in three stages – Top, Heart, and Base notes – all these synchronize and create a pleasant fragrance.

Seating & Cargo

The two-row, five-seat configuration is standard with abundant space for passengers. The engineers designed these seats to sit higher to remove the slightly uneasy high-floor feeling of the EQS sedan. You can recline and slide the second-row seats electrically to make the seating more comfortable.

2023 EQS SUV. Photo: Mercedes-Benz 2023 EQS SUV. Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Those who opt for the seven-seat EQS layout will find the headroom and shoulder room a little cramped in the sixth and seventh seats, owing to the tapering greenhouse. That said, these seats have adequate knee, leg, and headroom for an average-size person inside the full-size luxury SUV.

While cargo room of 7 cubic feet behind the seats isn’t exceptional in the class, you can expand it to 28 cubic feet with the third-row down and 71 cubic feet by folding both the rows. The cargo space lies between 23 and 74 cubic feet for the two-row model.

Although the EQS SUV isn’t far off its sedan counterpart in size, we certainly feel extra space inside. The five-seat model’s 126.4-inch wheelbase is the same as the sedan, but the SUV’s body is about 5.2 inches less, at 201.8 inches. The SUV’s roof is around 8 inches higher than the sedan, at 67.6 inches; however, the front-row headroom with the panoramic sunroof is 0.6 inches extra.

Mercedes did not reveal the pricing yet, but we should expect to dish out a little more than the EQS sedan. Check out our other Mercedes-Benz SUV news and past reviews here.