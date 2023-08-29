GT Package Unleashed: Elevating the 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe’s Specs

Who would’ve thought over two decades ago the most powerful Cayenne SUV one day would be a V8 paired with a hybrid system? Sure, hybrids weren’t really a thing back then, but the Porsche SUV Haters certainly were. Well, they’re irrelevant now and times have changed because the contentious German hauler is a proven success.

Now, replacing the outgoing Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, the new 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid takes the throne as the most powerful variant to date, improving power and performance courtesy of new hybrid tech while offering significantly greater electric range and shorter charging times.

If a non-electrified V8 is more your thing, take a look at the 650-horsepower 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT we recently tested.

Release Date & Pricing: The order books for the 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid are now open, with deliveries beginning early 2024. With a starting price of $146,900 US (add $1,650 delivery, processing and handling fee) and $171,200 CAD; the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe has an MSRP of $151,400 US and $176,300 CAD.

While the new 729 horsepower Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid does come in both conventional SUV and sportier Coupe variants, if we were to buy this beast today, it would be the latter body style with the GT Package. Here’s why.

2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe. Photo: Porsche

Sportier Performance: The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe with GT Package sets a sportier tone and brings selected performance features from the Cayenne Turbo GT.

Tuned Chassis and Control Systems: All chassis and control systems, including the air suspension, are specifically tuned for the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe with GT Package, enhancing its dynamic performance.

Lower Body: The body of the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe with GT Package sits 10 millimeters lower, contributing to improved handling and a more aggressive stance.

Enhanced Steering Response: GT-specific pivot bearings increase the camber on the front axle by -0.58 degrees. This, combined with wider front wheels, enables a more dynamic steering response in corners, higher overall steering precision, and enhanced cornering grip.

2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe. Photo: Porsche

Standard Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB): The high-performance Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) comes as standard in the GT Package, offering exceptional braking performance and heat resistance.

Performance Tires: The dynamic qualities of the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe can be further enhanced with performance tires designed to complement the standard 22-inch GT Design wheels, further improving traction and handling.

Stylish Exterior: The GT Package stands out with a specific front section featuring black accents, black wheel arch extensions, and carbon side plates on the roof spoiler. The package also includes the centrally positioned tailpipes of the titanium exhaust system from the Turbo GT and a carbon rear diffuser.

Lightweight Roof: The roof of the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe with GT Package is made of lightweight carbon fiber, contributing to the vehicle’s overall weight reduction and improved performance.

Impressive Acceleration: The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe with GT Package accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds, showcasing its exceptional acceleration capabilities.

2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe. Photo: Porsche

High Top Speed: This model reaches a remarkable top speed of 305 km/h, further emphasizing its high-performance characteristics.

Efficiency and Range: Despite its sportier performance, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe with GT Package retains the efficiency benefits of the E-Hybrid system. It offers an electric range of up to 82 kilometers (EAER city) and combines dynamic performance with the versatility of the hybrid system.

Distinct Appearance: The GT Package’s exterior features, including the black accents, carbon details, and performance-oriented components, contribute to a distinctive and aggressive appearance that reflects its enhanced driving capabilities.

Enhanced Handling: With its lower body, enhanced steering response, and performance-oriented features, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe with GT Package offers improved handling, cornering performance, and overall driving dynamics.

2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe. Photo: Porsche

Top-Level Combination: The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe with GT Package combines outstanding driving performance with the benefits of the E-Hybrid system, offering a unique combination of dynamic capabilities and efficiency.

Optimal Performance Features: The GT Package includes a combination of performance-enhancing features, including tuned suspension, brakes, and aerodynamic elements, designed to provide an exhilarating driving experience.

Comprehensive Line-Up: The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe with GT Package offers a wide spectrum of dynamic performance and efficiency within the Cayenne model line-up, making it a versatile and high-performance choice for driving enthusiasts.

Takeaway: Cayenne Coupe with the GT Package for the Win

2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid SUV (left) and Coupe (right). Photo: Porsche

Let’s be honest, you can’t go wrong with the SUV or Coupe version here. And it really comes down to styling preferences (likely not price at this level), and perhaps dimensions where the Cayenne Coupe is 0.8 inches shorter overall than its more traditional sibling.

Both variants of the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid get the same electric motor generating 174 hp supporting the substantially revised 4L V8 twin-turbo engine good for 591 horsepower (yes, that’s 729 horsepower combined).

But you can’t get the GT Package with the SUV body style, and the benefits are too robust for any new Cayenne SUV shopper to ignore. From the standard ceramic brakes, enhanced handling, and improved acceleration to the lightweight roof, sportier styling upgrades, and 22-inch GT Design wheels.

This Cayenne’s mandate is to be the sports car among SUVs. We think Porsche checked that box long ago.

