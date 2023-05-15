2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT First Drive Review

Los Angeles, California — The Porsche Cayenne SUV, the German marque’s worldwide bestseller, receives significant updating for 2024 both inside and out. In addition to updated styling, the Cayenne also receives new tech features, a new powertrain, and an extensively updated cabin.

We recently traveled to Los Angeles to test drive two 2024 Cayenne variants, the mid-level S and the range-topping Turbo GT. But here, we’re focusing on the potent Turbo GT first released for 2022. A V8-powered SUV variant available in coupe body style only.

2024 Cayenne Turbo GT. Photo: Porsche

Pricing

Pricing for the 2024 Cayenne Turbo GT starts at $196,300 in the U.S. and $218,300 in Canada. The 2024 Cayenne is available for order now and is slated to arrive in North American dealers this summer.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Interior & Styling Changes

At first blush, the 2024 Cayenne Turbo GT’s exterior doesn’t appear much different from its predecessor. The differences reveal themselves upon closer inspection, however.

Flatter front grille, bigger air intakes, new LED taillight design

2024 Cayenne Turbo GT. Photo: Porsche 2024 Cayenne Turbo GT. Photo: Porsche

Beginning at the front, the new Turbo GT sports a flatter front grille, new power dome hood, and bigger air intakes. New headlights, which feature a more squarish lens, house Matrix LEDs or optional HD Matrix LEDs, which come with two high-definition modules which produce more than 32,000 pixels each.

The HDs are capable of distinguishing between cars and pedestrians and can use “pixel accuracy,” according to Porsche, to block out high beams so as not to momentarily blind them. The modules also have more than 1,000 levels of brightness adjustment depending on the driving situation.

Some nice Turbo GT-specific styling features

2024 Cayenne Turbo GT. Photo: Porsche

At the rear, the Turbo GT sports a new LED taillight design with three-dimensional elements, a redesigned rear apron with integrated plate holder, and an updated tailgate.

The Turbo GT also has several model-specific design features including 22-inch GT Design wheels painted in Deep Sea Blue, a unique front apron, Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) with adaptive rear spoiler and, a central-mount titanium sports exhaust.

Inside: new tech & features for 2024

Porsche has made numerous changes to the Turbo GT’s cabin. Many are common to all ’24 Cayenne models and include a new 12.6-inch curved display and multifunction sports steering wheel with paddle shifters along with a 12.3-inch touchscreen multimedia display.

2024 Cayenne Turbo GT. Photo: Porsche

Other new touchpoints include a revised climate control panel that uses both a touch pad and mechanical switches, a new gear selector lever, new control lever for driver assistance systems, and a new push button engine starter.

Redesigned dashboard and improved wireless charging

Porsche has also redesigned the Cayenne’s dashboard, interior décor, air vents, ambient lighting, and wireless smartphone charge pad, which is now cooled and offers up to 15 watts of charging. USB-C connectors and fast charge ports are also included.

In sum, the changes made to the Cayenne Turbo GT’s styling are both subtle and profound. The ’24 still looks like a Cayenne, but the redesigned front end and more lightly updated rear gives the car a more contemporary look, which is important for this third gen model which has been around since 2019 (here’s our full 2019 Cayenne review). Bottom line, the car looks sharp, especially in Turbo GT coupe form.

2024 Cayenne Turbo GT. Photo: Porsche 2024 Cayenne Turbo GT. Photo: Porsche

Taycan-inspired interior and distinct Turbo GT detailing

On the inside, the Cayenne now gives off strong Taycan vibes, especially regarding its screens and dashboard design. Fewer buttons on the console might annoy some Cayenne purists, but the touch pad / physical switch combo in use now is straightforward and requires minimal searching. Some will also surely miss a console-mounted gear shifter, but once acclimated the new dash-mounted lever works just fine.

The Turbo GT also benefits from some unique trim detailing which, on our test vehicle, included carbon fiber dash inlays, unique gold-colored dash and door trim accents and door panels that matched the seating which, in my case, were green.

Cayenne Turbo GT Performance & Drive Impressions

Propelling the Cayenne Turbo GT is a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 which produces an immense 650 horsepower (+19 over previous model) and 627 lb-ft. of torque. Paired with the V8 is an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.

2024 Cayenne Turbo GT. Photo: Porsche

Revised adaptive air suspension (standard on Turbo GT)

All 2024 Cayennes come with a steel spring suspension and Porsche Active Management System (PASM). Changes to take note of here include new shock absorbers with two valves that Porsche says optimize performance because this new design separates compression and rebound stages.

This change is designed to help comfort at slow speeds, and for better control in cornering and for pitch and control support. Adaptive air suspension, which is standard on the Turbo GT, has been revised and features two-chamber, two-valve technology that is designed to reduce body movement and improve dynamic performance. The Turbo GT is also outfitted with a wider front axle and PASM with sport tuning.

What did stand out was a noticeably louder exhaust note, sharper throttle response and greater rev building before upshifting in sport and especially sport plus.

According to Porsche, the Cayenne Turbo GT can go from rest to 100 km/ h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 305 km/h (190 mph). While we didn’t put those numbers to the test, as there was no closed course testing on the press drive, we can say the car is quite fast. The twin-turbo V8 spools up incredibly quickly and delivers an impressive seat-pressing launch that’s accompanied by a deep titanium exhaust growl. It is quite satisfying indeed.

2024 Cayenne Turbo GT. Photo: Porsche

On rolling hills, flat arterial roads and interstate tarmac of varying quality, the Turbo GT felt stuck to the road with precise steering and sharp handling reflexes. Porsche says the suspension settings differ more depending on drive mode setting (normal, sport, sport plus) than they did in the previous Turbo GT, but we can’t say it stood out to us.

What did stand out was a noticeably louder exhaust note, sharper throttle response and greater rev building before upshifting in sport and especially sport plus. The Turbo GT feels like its on a knife’s edge when the latter is engaged.

Takeaway: is the Porsche’s most powerful Cayenne worth it?

While it may be hard to believe, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT manages to offer even more performance and refinement than its predecessor. Its more powerful twin-turbo V8, dazzling Matrix LED lighting and modernized cabin make a formidable performer even more compelling.

While its hefty price tag will ensure it remains a rare sight on our roads, for those with the means seeking to put the sport back into sport utility vehicle, the Cayenne Turbo GT stands ready to leave others eating its dust.

What we liked most: Sleek and sophisticated styling update

Thunderous V8 performance

Titanium exhaust growl Cayenne Turbo GT main rivals: Aston Martin DBX 707

BMW X6 M

Lamborghini Urus