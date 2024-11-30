Which Toyota Prius Should You Buy: Hybrid or Plug-In?

Deciding between the Toyota Prius and Prius Prime comes down to your driving and charging habits. The Prius Prime adds plug-in hybrid tech with an electric-only range for short trips, while the standard Prius offers a simple, efficient hybrid system with optional e-AWD for those without charging access. Here’s how to choose the best fit for your lifestyle.

Performance and Handling: Go for the Toyota Prius

2024 Prius Limited. Photo: Toyota

The latest iteration of the most recognized hybrid car on the planet is clearly on another level. From a simple aerodynamic hybrid hyper-miller, the Prius has become a sportier option for the daily routine. In terms of performance and handling, the latest generation is also better in every way, making Toyota’s EV and hybrid lineup even better.

Specification 2024 Toyota Prius 2024 Toyota Prius Prime Powertrain 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with hybrid system 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with plug-in hybrid system Total System Horsepower 194 hp (FWD); 196 hp (AWD) 220 hp 0-60 mph Acceleration Approximately 7.0 seconds (FWD) 6.6 seconds Fuel Economy (Combined MPG) Up to 57 MPG (LE FWD) 52 MPG (Hybrid mode) Electric-Only Range Not applicable Up to 44 miles (SE grade) Battery Capacity Not applicable 13.6 kWh lithium-ion Charging Time Not applicable Approximately 4.5 hours at 240V

Note: The Prius Prime’s electric-only range varies by grade, with the SE offering up to 44 miles and the XSE/XSE Premium providing up to 39 miles.

2024 Prius Limited. Photo: Toyota

First of all, the center of gravity is lower with this sleek design, but the addition of the e-AWD system helps a lot, especially when colder winter conditions transform roads into life-size hockey rinks. It’s also worth mentioning that getting out of a snowbank will be easier with this AWD system. So, on that front, the “regular” Prius is better simply because it offers more grip when road conditions deteriorate.

The new Prius Prime must do without this e-AWD system, which explains why it finishes behind the hybrid Prius. But, in both cases, the Prius is a much better car to drive every day. Here are our more in-depth reviews:

Interior: Same Features for Both

2024 Toyota Prius Prime XSE. Photo: Amee Reehal

Since both versions of the aerodynamic hybrid car share the same platform, both models share the same interior. The dash, for instance, takes its inspiration from the electric crossover bZ4X with this tiny screen installed close to the windshield. At the same time, this much bigger touchscreen is positioned closer to the front passengers. Ergonomy has also improved with simple buttons displayed under the center ventilation. Even the volume knob has been placed closer to the passenger, while the driver can rely on its steering wheel-mounted buttons.

2024 Toyota Prius Prime XSE. Photo: Amee Reehal

On top of that, the small steering wheel is very well-shaped for inspired driving. Meanwhile, the center console is very simple with a small gearshift lever and extra commands. The only drawback in this latest Prius is at the second row of seats. The headroom is affected by the shape of the car. So, for a family car, the Prius is no longer the best option on the market.

Styling: The Only Real Difference is the Badging

2024 Toyota Prius Prime XSE. Photo: Amee Reehal

In this case, both cars look the same, besides that extra badge on the trunk. But we must admit, this late Prius is a looker, which wasn’t the case with the outgoing model. As mentioned previously, the cabin is smaller and harder to get in, but everything else about the Prius’s design is edgier and just plain beautiful.

2024 Prius Limited. Photo: Toyota

The sleek, aerodynamic silhouette, combined with sharp LED lighting and a lower, wider stance, gives the Prius a bold, modern presence on the road. Toyota has clearly prioritized style without compromising its signature efficiency, making this redesign a head-turner in a segment not typically known for its exciting design.

Takeaway: Which Prius Should You Buy?

If you’re interested in the new Prius, you must decide which version you want. If the daily routine involves short distances, maybe the PHEV Prius is a better fit for you, but to benefit from the electrification of the Prime trim, plugging the car as often as possible is a must. Without the electric range, this Prius Prime isn’t worth it.

This brings us to the “regular” Prius. With e-AWD and very reasonable fuel consumption, the basic model is a great car to drive every day. For those who don’t have access to a charging station, this hybrid version needs to be on your shortlist.