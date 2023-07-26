The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Free Wheeling Special Edition

Sporting retro red, orange and yellow gradients that suited the 1970s just fine, Ford is bringing the sunset-inspired look back. But now, to the 2024 Bronco Sport compact SUV with the Free Wheeling special edition. A sort of followup perhaps to the new Bronco Heritage Editions celebrating the original 1966 classic.

This throwback Bronco pays homage to the Free Wheeling package available available in the 1970s on the F-100, F-150, Bronco, and Econoline van. Turns out, this new version was a reimagined project vehicle first shown in 2021; the response was so positive, Ford decided to official add to the 2024 lineup, catering to a younger crop of customers.

2024 Ford Bronco Sport Free Wheeling Special Edition 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Free Wheeling Special Edition

Based on the Bronco Sport Big Bend model, and riding on 17-inch high-gloss black wheels with red accents, this reimagined off-roader gets a silver-painted grille with two-tone Bronco badging and a modified lower front end insert.

And it’s hard to miss its reflective red, orange, yellow and silver graphics on the body sides, liftgate, and hood. Inside, expect the ombre touch with sunset-colored seat inserts and gradient stitching, coupled with a Race Red C Channel and ombre stitching door trim.

Overall, this is perfect for Bronc Sport buyers looking for some distinction, but we think the Free Wheeling look suites the larger Bronco 2- and 4-door better.