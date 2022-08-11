New Bronco Heritage Editions Celebrate the Original 1966 Classic

For those Bronco fans on the fence about Ford’s new, reimagined lineup introduced in 2021, maybe these throwback Heritage Editions will capture some of that missing nostalgia from the late 1960s.

Offered across the entire range — 2-door, 4-door, and compact Sport — the Bronco Heritage Editions add classic design features like that sweet Bronco script fender graphics and an Oxford White-painted roof, to help separate the modern off-roader from the pack.

Coupled with a pair of old-school Bronco colours (Robin’s Egg Blue, and Yellowstone Metallic available in 2024), Ford wasted little time paying tribute to its SUV that started it all — and we’d say they did a pretty good job fusing old and new into a new-age, tech-savvy beast.

A nice touch is the Oxford White grille sporting the Race Red “FORD” lettering, to match the two-tone roof and gloss black-painted 17-inch aluminum heritage wheels in the matching white look and classic “dog dish” centres, housed inside the squared 1960s era-inspired fenders with Sasquatch-width fender flares.

The clean Oxford White style carries into the cabin’s instrument panel, centre console badging and special Heritage Edition front and rear floor liners — all paired to the Bronco’s classic plaid cloth seats.

Only 1,966 Bronco Heritage Editions will be heading the the US. Orders are now open for the 2023 Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited edition models, but expect the Bronco two- and four-door models to arrive sometime late 2022. Will old-school Bronco fanatics show some love to the reimagined models with modern flair? Either way, we’d say this is a great way to pay homage the classic-era Bronco.

