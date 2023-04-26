2024 Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound: Big Luxury Off-Roader with a V8

A year after the Defender 130 was first introduced, Land Rover’s largest SUV adds the Outbound edition: a full-size, luxury SUV for those looking to go deep into the wild for adventure.

All Defender 130 models promise to tackle the rough stuff, equipped with Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 system adjusting to various terrain when needed. But the Outbound takes it a step further with an enhanced air suspension system that provides a smoother ride and better off-road capability, according to Land Rover. The suspension can be adjusted to provide greater ground clearance or a more comfortable ride, depending on the driver’s preferences.

For the first time, the 2024 Defender 130 gains an optional V8 engine that we were expecting (and glad came to fruition), good for 493 horsepower, sprinting to 100 km/h in a respectable 5.7-seconds. The standard mill is 3.0L turbocharged inline-six engine that puts down 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Of course, Land Rover has outfitted the Defender 130 Outbound with a range of luxury features, including heated and cooled seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a Meridian sound system. The vehicle also comes with a suite of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree camera system. This hauler is full-size, so expect a roomy interior that can accommodate up to eight passengers comfortably. It sits on a longer wheelbase than the standard Defender 110, which means there’s more space for both passengers and cargo.

The 2024 Defender 130 Outbound starts at $85,975 in the US, with the V8 model starting at $116,000. In Canada, the 3.0L Outbound starts at $99,400, with the V8 version starting at $141,550.