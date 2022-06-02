New Land Rover Defender 130 Has Love for All 8-Passengers

The only thing missing in the new Defender’s lineup is the iconic, 8-passenger version with the extended body length. Well, Landy finally came through with the 2023 Defender 130, joining its Defender 90 and Defender 110 siblings while paying homage to the D130s of yesteryear (but without that burly V8).

The 3-row SUV grows in length by 340mm, opening up the interior with a 2+3+3 seating arrangement and over 2,500L of load capacity to haul all that camping gear with ease in the flexible load area, coupled with a long list of available Defender accessories, according to Land Rover.

A 3rd-row with heated seats, plenty of natural light, and Four Zone Climate Control

Typically, the 3rd row in most full-size SUVs — including big luxury haulers — is relegated to kids, smaller passengers, or those undesirables (think Mother-in-Law, son’s yappy soccer team-mate, you get the point). Often, with flimsy seats compared to the 2nd row, next to no features unless you count cupholders a feature, and overall limited headroom and legroom space.

2023 Defender 130. Photo: Land Rover

This isn’t the case with the Defender 130, where those back row occupants gain heated seats, storage compartments, USB-C ports to keep devices juiced up, and even padded armrests. That’s the whole point of this new model — an all-terrain family vehicle where everyone gets in on the action, both inside and out.

Add to this last row, massive windows wrapping around the squared-off rear design and extended rear overhang, a standard-fit panoramic glass sunroof complemented by a second sunroof above row three (a standard feature, by the way), and the Defender’s optional Four Zone Climate Control — a D130 exclusive — the 3rd row might just be the place to be when it’s time to hit the road.

Here’s a look at interior capacity specs:

Cargo/Luggage Capacity Cargo Capacity (litres) 3 Rows in Place 389 L 3rd Row Folded 1,232 L 3rd & 2nd Rows Folded 2,291 L

Extended Bright Pack spruces up Defender’s looks with bigger wheels and added cladding

On the exterior design front, the new D130 retains the Defender 90/110 silhouette — just longer, really. A new optional Sedona Red exterior colour is exclusive to this extended model, and buyers can add upgrades from a full range of exterior accessories, including the Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban packs.

The Extend Bright Pack adds a bit more flair with Ceres Silver Satin finish to lower body cladding around the entire SUV, including the hood louvres and side fenders. Add bright silver 20-inch wheels, chromed-out front and rear skid plates, glossy lower bumpers and wheel arch extensions to round out the distinct looks.

2023 Defender 130. Photo: Land Rover

On this Defender, Land Rover reworked the the rear LED lights, while fitting it with a departure angle of 28.5 degrees courtesy of boat tail-style uplift to main the big hauler’s distinct rear styling. Black roof rails come standard and a body-coloured hard-shell cover for the spare wheel is optional.

Near 400-hp mild-hybrid powertrain (no V8) & standard electronic air suspension improves towing capabilities

Powering Land Rover’s new full-size SUV is a P400 mild-hybrid gas Ingenium six-cylinder engine matted to an 8-speed automatic transmission — taking advantage of the convenience of a gas engine with the efficiency of a hybrid. However, no V8 we found in the Defender 130s of the past. Let’s hope Land Rover comes around on this in the coming years.

The big hauler will put down 395-hp and 406 lb-ft torque at 2,000-5,000 rpm, hitting 100 km/h in 6.6-seconds — not like that really matters when you’re traversing mountain sides and gazing at the stars at night.

All-wheel comes standard, so does the ramped up air suspension (or more specifically, the Electronic Air Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics and Land Rover’s advanced Terrain Response system). All built upon the impressive aluminium-intensive monocoque D7x architecture that really sets Land Rover apart; compared to the conventional body-on-frame design, this beefed-up version is three times more rigid. Something an SUV of this length can benefit from.

2023 Defender 130. Photo: Land Rover

The electronic air suspension setup provides the Defender 130 with 71.5mm of additional lift at the front and 73.5mm at the rear in off-road height. The luxury off-roader can ford up to 900mm of water, coupled with up to 430mm of articulation to tackle the tough stuff. This suspension also improves the Defender 130’s towing capabilities (rated at 3,720 kg), while making hitching duties simpler and accessible from a switch panel located inside the tailgate. Furthermore, detachable and multi height towbar designs are available for an even better towing experience.

Finally, Land Rover debuts its extended Defender model — perhaps, saving the best for last? Based on the specs, the Defender 130 appears to be the real deal, though that’s expected based on Land Rover’s off-road pedigree.

This newcomer is a full-size luxury overlander that seats 8 comfortably, all with the off-road chops and capabilities you don’t typically find in this size of a vehicle. Add clean looks, a spacious cabin with modern tech, a fuel-efficient mild-hybrid setup, and enough towing capacity to haul a large boat, this thing appears to a be the ideal all-round family SUV.

2023 Defender 130 Specs & Dimensions

Engine P400 mild-hybrid gas Ingenium six-cylinder engine Transmission 8 speed ZF automatic Drivetrain Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) system Power 395 horsepower Torque 406 lb-ft torque at 2,000-5,000 rpm 0-100 km/h 6.6-seconds Towing capacity 3,720 kg Maximum payload 8 seats: up to 750 kg 5 seats: up to 800 kg Maximum roof load 300 kg static 168 kg dynamic Length 5,358 mm Width 2,008 mm with door mirrors folded in Height 1,970 mm Wheelbase 3,022 mm Ground clearance 290 mm Articulation 430 mm Maximum wading depth (fording) 900 mm