Lexus GX 550 Overtrail: Luxury Off-Roader Goes Beast Mode

When it comes to full-size, luxury SUVs built for rough terrain, it’s tough to beat the the Lexus GX. Sure, there’s the formidable G-Wagon and Land Rover workhorses, but if we’re forced to narrow it down to non-European models, the Lexus GX has been proving its off-road capabilities for over two decades now.

For 2024, the entire GX lineup gets a major overhaul, entering its next generation. Lexus drops the GX 460 nameplate for the new GX 550 – gaining new looks, improved powertrains, revamped interior, and more.

Below, a quick GX 550 overview video including the Overtrail specs and interior: Release Date: Lexus tells us the new 2024 GX will go on sale sometime early 2024. It will be assembled in Japan, out of the company’s Tahara plant.

Performance Specs: Engine Twin-turbocharged 3.4L V6 Horsepower 349-hp Torque 479 lb.-ft. Towing Capacity 8,000 lbs. Transmission 10-speed Direct Shift auto transmission Drivetrain Full-time 4WD Wheels 18″ alloy Tires 265/70R18 2024 Lexus GX 550 twin turbo V6 engine

The best update, in our view, is the addition of the new 2024 GX 550 Overtrail and Overtrail+. A sophisticated utility vehicle taking its off-road prowess to another level – and a machine we first saw in concept form at the 2023 Tokyo Outdoor Show. Well, from concept to production, this upscale adventurer is now a reality.

2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail

The GX 550 Overtrail sits in the middle of the 2024 GX 550 pack, between the entry-level model and range-topping GX 550 Luxury/Luxury+. Lexus blessed it with some distinct features you won’t find on the other trims; with the chance for customers to add more potential products, accessories, GX 550 gear down the road.

Off-road features setting the GX Overtrail apart

Locking rear differential, wider stance, off-road wheels & tires, and an updated suspension

Unlike the other GX trims, the Overtrail rides on smaller, burlier 18-inch wheels wrapped in standard 33-inch All-Terrain tires for optimal traction on the unpaved roads. Furthermore, its rear thread is wider measuring 4.06 inches, compared to the GX Premium and GX Luxury’s 3.26 inches. That’s a significant difference.

2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail 2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail

It sits wider as well at 4.52 inches, compared to the regular GX’s 3.74 inch width, and exclusively gets an electronic locking rear differential as standard, for improved traction and control.

Couple this with the GX Overtrail’s Electronic-Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS) and an array of other tech like Multi-Terrain Select (MTS), Crawl Control, Downhill Assist Control (DAC), and 3D Multi-Terrain Monitor systems, it’s safe to say this premium hauler won’t many issues out in the backcountry.

Earthy two-tone exterior colours & chiseled looks

2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail

Across the board, the entire 2024 GX lineup looks sharp. It manages to pull off bold, burly proportions while retaining a high dose of luxury in terms of design and exterior styling.

But yes, the GX Overtrail sets itself apart. While the other GX trims will be offered in 11 different, single colours, the Overtrail exclusively gets the bi-tone exterior colour combination treatment. Lexus chose combos that reflect more natural tones and hues, including:

Atomic Silver/Black Roof

Incognito/Black Roof

Nori Green Pearl/Black Roof

Lexus-first Earth/Black Roof

GX 550 Overtrail Interior

Lower instrument panel, improved button placements, and new black-olive interior colour

2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail

Inside all GX 550s, expect a completely new cabin. The redesigned, horizontal instrument panel now sits lower for improved visibility and a better view of the optional HUD. Lexus retained the hard switches and dials for the important stuff, and moved the off-road control closer to the gear shifter.

Exclusive stuff

2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail 2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail

Overtrail’s interior trims come in a GX-first colour combination of Black NuLuxe trimmed interior with Olive Ultrasuede accents. For a cleaner look: Chateau NuLuxe trimmed interior with Olive Ultrasuede accents and black ornamentation.

Another small difference: all models get six illuminated charging ports; Overtrail finds four.

New 2024 cabin tech

Standard is a 14-inch touchscreen, 12.3 Multi-Information Display (MID), wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and various charging ports throughout.

2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail 2024 Lexus GX 550 gear shifter with off road controls

Wireless phone charging up front will cost extra. Also standard is a 10-speaker audio system with the option to step it up to a 21-speaker Mark Levinson surround system setup.

Power

Pushing all new GX models is a 3.4L V6 twin-turbo engine. Yet, the Overtrail grade tows more than the range-topping GX 550 Luxury and GX 550 Luxury+: rated at 8,000 lbs. versus 6,990 lbs. and 6,780 lbs., respectively.

2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail

Below, a quick look at the outgoing versus the new:

2024 GX 460 2024 GX 550 Overtrail Engine 4.6L V8 3.4L V6 Horsepower 301-hp 349-hp Torque 329 lb-ft 479 lb.-ft. Towing Capacity (max.) 6,500 lbs. 8,000 lbs.

Not over the V8 yet? Take a look at this 2022 Lexus GX 460 Black Line Edition with blackout chrome grille, Ash Wood trims, and deep black interior headliner.

Takeaway: go for the Overtrail?

This new GX 550 grade is clearly designed for overlanders, off-roaders, and weekend warriors alike. With the opportunity to buy OEM add-ons and aftermarket gear down the road, the only thing stopping most of us will the GX’s new price, not yet announced.

It’s built to tow with 8,000 lbs. towing capacity, and while the V8 is gone, the new twin-turbo V6 adds way more power, torque, and towing figures than before.

We love the way it looks, and the toned-down, two-tone colourways look sharp. We’ll post official pricing here once released.

