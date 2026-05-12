Literally decades before collaborations became savvy marketing plays, Ford and Carhartt were already part of the same story: built in Detroit, worn and driven by the same people who keep things moving. The 2021 Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition leaned into that shared history. Now, the new 2027 Super Duty Carhartt keeps it going with a package that feels less badge job and more like a natural extension of both brands: subtle Carhartt graphics placed low for real-world protection, manhole-inspired 20-inch wheels, a Tough Bed spray-in liner, and an interior shaped by duck canvas textures, triple-stitching, and materials designed to take abuse. It’s offered on XLT Crew Cab 4×4 models and built around function first—off-road running boards, all-terrain tires, and work-ready durability baked into every detail. The design itself stays intentionally restrained, reflecting the same ethos that’s defined both companies for over a century. Pricing starts at $61,095 USD (plus $2,795 destination), or $82,550 CAD (plus $2,695), with the Carhartt package included. Orders open May 8, 2026, with trucks arriving in fall 2026.