Ford’s $300K, 800-HP Mustang GTD Ushers in a New Era of Muscle

Inspired by the GT3 race car that will compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year, Ford has confirmed it will build a limited edition, high-performance, street-legal variant known as the Mustang GTD.

In fact, Ford is quick to point out that the GT3 and GTD were in development together and shared much of the same resources, and that the latter is not a road car designed for the track, but rather a race car designed for the road. Here’s a quick video:

Supercharged V8 Mustang “engineered to go like hell”

And the 2025 GTD comes loaded for bear with every bit of racing knowledge Ford’s in-house racing arm, Ford Performance, can throw at it. From its mostly carbon fiber body to its large rear wing, massive tires, and 5.2L supercharged V8, the Mustang GTD is, to borrow from Ford’s press release, “engineered to go like hell.”

Track-focused with upgraded suspension, active aerodynamics, and bigger brakes

Designed and engineered in partnership with long-time collaborator, Multimatic, Ford is emphasizing the GTD’s track focus in every detail. Thanks to its rear wing, the car generates a massive amount of downforce to help keep it stuck to the tarmac.

2025 Mustang GTD. Photo: Ford 2025 Mustang GTD. Photo: Ford

Available active aerodynamics aid in that process, as does a dual ride height short-long arm up front, and a multi-link rear suspension. Multimatic’s Adaptive Spool Valve shock absorbers are also integrated into the GTD’s rear suspension.

Brembo carbon ceramic brakes sit behind 20-inch forged aluminum wheels wrapped in staggered rubber that measure 325 millimeters at the front, and 345 millimeters at the rear. Forged magnesium wheels, like those used on the GT3, will be optionally available.

The most powerful road-legal Mustang Ford has ever built

Under the hood is a 5.2L supercharged V8 that produces around 800 horsepower, which makes the GTD is the most powerful road-legal Mustang Ford has ever built. The purpose-built engine uses a dry-sump oil system, a first for a road-going Mustang, designed to keep lubrication steady through sustained cornering. Engine redline has been set in the 7,500-rpm range and its voluminous notes can be further enhanced with an available titanium active valve exhaust system.

For something a little tamer, there’s also the next-generation 2024 Mustang EcoBoost or Mustang GT.

2025 Mustang GTD. Photo: Ford

Semi-active suspension, hydraulic cooling system, and transaxle cooling system

Putting the V8’s prodigious power to the rear wheels is an 8-speed dual-clutch transaxle that uses a carbon fiber driveshaft. The transaxle is at the rear for better weight distribution (near 50/50), but its location means the GTD has no trunk space. In its place is a semi-active suspension, hydraulic cooling system, and transaxle cooling system.

Interior with Lockheed Martin F-22 fighter jet parts?

On the inside, the GTD’s cabin uses an array of premium finishes including carbon fiber, leather, and Miko suede. Recaro seats are standard, but other touch points, including 3D-printed titanium paddle shifters, rotary dial shift plate and serial plate, are available as options. All are made from titanium parts sourced from retired Lockheed Martin F-22 fighter jets. Digital displays are also part of the GTD package.

The GTD will be offered in multiple interior colour schemes with special option packages, and the car will be available in any exterior colour as Ford is offering colour-matching.

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD will go into limited production next year and will carry an MSRP of about $300,000 USD. Deliveries are expected to begin in late 2024 or early 2025. More information is available at Ford’s Mustang GTD site.