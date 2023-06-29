G-Wagen Pays Homage to V8 Roots with G 500 “Final Edition”

The iconic G-Class SUV has been traversing mountains and fording water for decades. Nobody knows this better than modern day world explorer Mike Horn. But it wasn’t until 1993 the formidable luxury off-roader got its first V8 engine, with the then 500 GE.

To mark the occasion, Mercedes-Benz unveils a V8 variant of the G-Class for the first time since 1993 with this “Final Edition.” A final eight-cylinder engine send-off, if you will. This version is motivated by twin-turbo, 4.0L V8, putting down 416 horsepower and 449 pound-feet of torque.

Limited to 1,500 units globally, the special edition Mercedes-Benz G 500 sets itself apart with the exclusive MANUFAKTUR full leather package. And there’s leather everywhere – from the luggage compartment and roof lining, to the panels on the seat adjustment switches, all with a sleek diamond pattern design.

Available in three exterior colours, limited to 500 units each, choices include opalith white magno, the new MANUFAKTUR paint olive magno, or the classic metallic paint obsidian black. Whichever colour this off-roader arrives in, it pairs perfectly to the 5-twin-spoke 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels.

A long list of other exterior and interior set this new V8-powered G 500 apart. From high-gloss chrome spare wheel ring, “FINAL EDITION” lettering throughout, and standard Burmester surround sound system, to a logo projector in the exterior mirrors projecting the “G” logo and the lettering “STRONGER THAN TIME” onto the asphalt when stationary.

For those not keen on the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQG, this eight-cylinder beauty will likely be a last chance opportunity. At least for the next 30 years. The “Final Edition” of the G 500 is priced at around $213,500 US (196,350 euros, to be exact), with order books now open.