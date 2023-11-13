The Race-Inspired 2024 Mustang Interior Goes Digital

Los Angeles, CA — Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2024 and proudly holding the title of the world’s best-selling sports car, it was crucial to preserve the Mustang’s heritage-inspired aesthetics, according to the Ford designers we spoke with during the pony car’s global debut in Los Angeles. But this mandate went out the window when it came to the redesigned, seventh-generation 2024 Mustang GT and EcoBoost interiors. Here’s a look at what’s new inside.

Intuitive dual touchscreens & optional 13.2-inch single glass screen

2024 Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible interior with optional 13.2-inch single glass dual screens. Photo: Amee Reehal

Inside, the new Ford Mustang finds a pair of screens that work seamlessly from one to the other, all nestled within a more driver-focused cockpit. The gauges will display on the right screen, which angles 10 degrees towards the driver, and the HVAC controls are locked at the screen bottom, so you’re not fiddling through menus to turn up the temperature or fans. The dual touchscreens are highly customizable with various themes, including a more minimal Calm theme and a sweet, old-school Fox Body Mustang gauge cluster digital theme from the 1980s.

The 2024 Mustang interior with standard dual screens. Photo: Amee Reehal

The 1980s Fox Body Mustang digital gauge cluster theme on the new Mustang. Photo: Amee Reehal

Overall, the interface is intuitive and easy to navigate; the 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster can be customized to display different animated designs and new drive-mode-dependent visuals. For a much cleaner, sophisticated look, this digital instrument cluster can be optionally configured to flow seamlessly into a 13.2-inch SYNC 4 centre stack behind an optional single piece of integrated glass angled toward the driver.

New flat-bottom steering wheel & overhead USB ports for cameras

Redesigned flat-bottom steering wheel inside the 2024 Mustang EcoBoost. Photo: Amee Reehal

The redesigned flat-bottom steering wheel is more race-inspired, whereas higher grades get the sportier full-leather treatment with some stitching colour and perforation choices. Another cool feature for track enthusiasts is the new overhead USB ports installed above the cockpit, so no more dangling wires and cords for those devices and cameras.

2024 Mustang Seats for GT and EcoBoost

2024 Mustang GT with Recaro leather seats, part of Performance Pack upgrade. Photo: Amee Reehal

Cloth seats come standard; GT finds leather seat inserts, and EcoBoost gets synthetic leather upholstery with multiple colour options. Upgrades to both are available, including micro suede vinyl inserts and black seat belts. As mentioned, a sportier Recaro leather seat upgrade is available with the Performance Pack.

2024 Mustang with standard cloth seats. Photo: Amee Reehal

2024 Mustang EcoBoost Convertible with red and black leather seat combo. Photo: Amee Reehal

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are SYNC 4 compatible, a more premium Bang & Olufsen audio system is optional, and Alexa Technology Built-In with Ford Streaming allows music and podcasts to be played with simple voice commands. Like its Mach-E cousin, the new Mustang gains Ford Power-Up software update capability; the wireless mobile phone charging pad at the centre console is convenient but not standard. Time will tell if true Mustang fans value the digitized gauge cluster and new tech. But anyone new to the Mustang nameplate, we strongly feel, will love what the car’s interior has to offer.

