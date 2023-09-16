Nissan’s 1980s-Inspired 2024 Frontier Hardbody Edition Pays Homage to its Roots

Mid-size trucks are having their moment right now, and rightfully so with bolder looks, more robust powertrains, and overall larger dimensions than ever putting some shade on their full-size counterparts. And the Frontier received a much-needed, next-generation redesign for 2022.

While new, unfamiliar small trucks continue to hit the market (like Hyundai’s Santa Cruz and Ford’s ultra-small Maverick, to name a couple) Nissan appropriately demonstrates it’s been in the game for decades with the 2024 Frontier Hardbody Edition — a retro reminder of the Japanese brand’s 1980s truck heritage.

A 4-door Frontier SV 4×4 with throwback vibes

2024 Frontier Hardbody Edition. Photo: Nissan

Based on the Crew Cab SV 4×4 grade with all the upgrades and goods, the 2024 Hardbody Edition comes with a special ’80s-themed package that pays homage to the original Hardbody pickup. They’ve gone the extra mile to dial up the nostalgia with design cues that harken back to its truck heritage.

Adds a skid plate, over-fenders, side rail, mud flaps, and a bed-mounted sport bar

Including distinct Frontier three-spoke, heritage-styled 17-inch alloy wheels that closely resemble those on the original Hardbody, paired with all-terrain tires. To enhance the retro-rugged appearance, the truck features an aluminum skid plate, black over-fenders, a black side rail, mud flaps, and a bed-mounted sport bar.

2024 Frontier Hardbody Edition. Photo: Nissan 2024 Frontier Hardbody Edition. Photo: Nissan

Just like its ’80s predecessor, the Hardbody Edition sports black-painted bumpers, mirrors, door handles, and grille. Completing the package are black graphics, including a large “4×4” logo on the front doors and a tailgate graphic with a cut-out “Nissan” logo, replacing the typical Nissan tailgate emblem.

Interior: less retro, more premium

Inside, there doesn’t appear to be anything heritage-inspired. But does offer all the premium touches, the latest tech, and comfortable seating with its well-equipped Crew Cab SV 4×4 configuration for 2024.

2024 Frontier Hardbody Edition. Photo: Nissan Other cabin features of note for this special-edition Frontier include the interior lighting, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-appointed seating with heated front seats, 120-volt power outlets in the bed and rear centre console, dual-zone automatic climate control, sunroof, spray-in bedliner, the Utili-Track System with adjustable tie-down cleats in the bed providing secure cargo management options, and remote engine start.

The 2024 Frontier Hardbody Edition starts at $42,095 US. Compare that to the highest-priced 2024 Frontier SL Crew Cab 4×4 at $42,640, and $29,770 to the entry-level Frontier S King Cab 4×2. In North America, looks like the 2024 Frontier Hardbody Edition is a US-only offering.

Here’s our full 2022 Frontier review for a closer look at what’s new to Nissan’s next-gen mid-size pickup, including powertrain options and driving impressions of the Frontier Pro-4X.