Nissan Goes Off-Road at 2023 SEMA Show

Nissan is displaying off-road vehicles past and present at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the world’s largest automotive aftermarket, tuning and custom car event. Here’s a closer look at the Nissan Safari Rally Z Tribute, Project Rugged Rogue, Forsberg Frontier PRO-4X, and Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400.

Nissan Safari Rally Z Tribute. Photo: Graham Heeps

Nissan Safari Rally Z Tribute

Nissan Zs are more readily associated with on-track performance than off-road running, but the Z has form on the dirt, with the 240Z winning the East African Safari Rally back in 1971. That victorious Herrmann/Schüller-driven car appears in Nissan’s SEMA display this year alongside the new Nissan Safari Rally Z Tribute.

The Tribute ruggedizes the Z – this week named SEMA’s Sport Compact of the Year – by raising it two inches with custom KW and NISMO suspension parts and fitting Yokohama M/T tires. A bumper guard and skid plate add protection while and the VR30DDTT engine has been tuned by AMS Performance to produce more than 400 hp. South Carolina-based car builder, Tommy Pike, reports that there are plans to develop a package of parts for sale so that Z customers can take their cars off-road, too.

Project Rugged Rogue. Photo: Graham Heeps

Project Rugged Rogue

Crossover SUVs like the big-selling Rogue aren’t generally associated with off-road use, but perceptions might change with the arrival of another 2023 show car, Project Rugged Rogue. This build accesses custom and prototype NISMO parts to toughen up the standard 2024 Nissan Rogue crossover SUV. The concept boasts a 3-inch suspension lift kit, prototype off-road 18-inch wheels with Yokohama Geolandar M/T G003 tires, carbon-fiber fender flares and rear spoiler, a front bumper guard, and roof-mounted kayak and mountain-bike racks. Here’s a summary of the key equipment: Custom NISMO Off Road 3-inch suspension lift kit

Prototype NISMO Off Road wheels, 18 x 8.5 inches, with Yokohama GEOLANDAR M/T G003 tires

Custom NISMO Off Road dual-exit center exhaust

Custom carbon fiber fender flares and rear spoiler

Prototype NISMO Off Road roof rack with NISMO Off Road 6-inch round driving lights

Prototype NISMO Off Road front bumper guard with NISMO Off Road 6-inch round driving lights

Custom NISMO Off Road rock rails

Hood-mounted NISMO Off Road 4-inch round driving lights

Roof-mounted kayak and mountain bike racks

Forsberg Frontier PRO-4X. Photo: Graham Heeps

Forsberg Frontier PRO-4X

Continuing the off-road theme at Nissan’s SEMA booth is the Forsberg Racing Frontier pickup that competed in the demanding NORRA 500 race in Baja, California, in late-October. Shown in as-raced condition, dirt and all, the Frontier is also fitted out NISMO Off Road accessories, including suspension, wheels and M/T tires, rock sliders, and lighting upgrades. Summary of equipment on the Forsberg Frontier PRO-4X : NISMO Off Road lift kit and high-performance suspension kit

NISMO Axis Truck Beadlock 17-inch wheels with Yokohama GEOLANDAR M/T G003 tires

NISMO Off Road lighting upgrades

NISMO Off Road rock sliders

NISMO Forsberg Racing designed graphics package

Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400. Photo: Graham Heeps

Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400

Finally, sister brand Infiniti is focusing firmly on on-road performance with a modified Q50 that features Infiniti Motorsport accessories. The twin-turbo 3.0-litre, filled with Mobil 1 0W-20, gets a billet-aluminum coolant expansion tank, an auxiliary intercooler tank, a CARB-approved performance cold-air intake and an uprated heat exchanger. There’s also a cat-back exhaust new brake pads, suspension mods and brand-new NISMO LM-RS1 wheels.

The SEMA Show runs from October 31st to November 3rd at the Las Vegas Convention Center.